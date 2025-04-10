What Is Your Dog-Parenting Style? Find Out Here · Kinship

What’s Your Dog-Parenting Style?

Are you a helicopter? A minimalist? Maybe a gentle parent? Find out where you fall when it comes to raising your pup.

by Kelly Conaboy
April 10, 2025
Woman cuddling her dog outside.
Lupe Rodriguez / Stocksy

You know you’re an Aquarius sun, Leo moon. You’ve taken every personality test, and the results are crystal clear — you’re a Hufflepuff, an ENTP, and a total Miranda. Your love language? Obviously gift-giving. But when it comes to your dog, what’s your parenting style?

Are you the ultra-prepared, treat-stocked, fanny-pack-wearing type? The chill “dogs will be dogs” minimalist? Or the birthday-party-throwing, custom-matching-sweaters kind? Let’s break it down.

The helicopter parent

You’re the type of pet parent who’s always hovering, (hence the helicopter-parent name) double-checking that your pup is safe, and rushing to Google every little behavior (is it normal for a dog to sigh?). You’re perhaps a bit overly attentive and cautious, which means you sometimes jump to conclusions and worry unnecessarily.

While it’s rooted in love, it might be time to relax and let your dog explore the world — make sure they’re able to get a little space to engage in natural dog behaviors, and make sure you’re able to stress a little less. You’re a great pet parent. Trust yourself!

Person cuddling with a dog
Alina Hvostikova / Stocksy

The gentle parent

Your Instagram feed is full of positive-reinforcement trainers, you’re obsessed with reading about canine cognition, and you’re quite familiar with the work of Lauren Brubaker and Monique Udell at the Human-Animal Cognition Lab at Oregon State University. You prioritize empathy and clear communication, setting consistent boundaries without resorting to punishment.

This approach fosters a strong bond and encourages your pup to be confident and well-adjusted — even if other pet parents might side-eye you while you’re crouched over, having an extended heart-to-heart with them about why you need to leave the park.

The lawnmower parent 

Your primary mission — much like a helicopter parent’s — is to make sure your dog never encounters an obstacle, “mowing” them down before they even get the chance. You anticipate every possible issue and eliminate it, from keeping their environment completely stress-free, to packing something to meet your dog’s every possible desire before taking a walk, to making sure they never have to splash through a puddle. You’re probably wondering: Is that so wrong? Not at all! Being attuned to your dog’s needs is important, and planning around their stressors is great — as long as it doesn’t interfere with their ability to be, well, a dog.

Dog in an agility class
Kalim / Adobe Stock

The overachiever parent

Your dog doesn’t just know “paw” and “place” — they have a Pulitzer-worthy skill set. You’ve signed up for every obedience class, agility workshop, and enrichment seminar within a 30-mile radius. And your dog’s diet? Fresher and more nutritious than most humans’ (including your own). Your dedication is impressive, but sometimes you need a reminder that your dog’s biggest achievement isn’t mastering every trick, it’s simply living a happy life by your side.

Person feeding a large dog
Danil Nevsky / Stocksy

The “spoiler” parent

OK, so your dog’s monthly grooming bill is more than you spend on haircuts yearly, and the “presents mandatory” invite for your dog’s half-birthday didn’t go over as well as you planned. But can anyone blame you? Your dog is perfect! Particularly when they‘re dressed in their Lingua Franca sweater (that matches yours, of course). And anyway, can you really “spoil” a dog? We think no — but some of your friends sure think so.

The minimalist parent

You’re into the basics: a full belly, long walks, and a comfy spot to nap. Your dog’s leash? Functional, and not found on Instagram. Their bed? Your bed. Unlike the “spoiler” parent, you don’t see the need for doggie lattes or birthday parties, and your dog is certainly not the owner of their own TikTok account. And as long as their mental, emotional, and physical needs are being met, you should just keep on keeping on. (But maybe let them pick out a special toy every once in a while.)

Person petting a dog at a bar
LordHenriVoton / iStock

The social parent

You’re at every dog park, every pup-friendly patio, and you definitely have a group chat with the parents of your dog’s puppy pals. Your weekly playdates are scheduled, and you believe no outing is complete without your four-legged plus-one. While your pup’s social life is thriving, it might make sense to make sure they actually want. Not every dog dreams of a packed calendar. Sometimes, a quiet day in is just what they need.

To risk sounding too earnest, remember that — regardless of your pup-rearing style — your dog is lucky to have you. And you can be sure they aren’t analyzing your parenting methods in therapy (save that for your real kid, should it apply!). They just love you for you, helicopters, lawnmowers and all.

Kelly Conaboy with her dog

Kelly Conaboy

Kelly Conaboy is a writer and author whose work has been featured in New York Magazine, The New York Times, and The Atlantic. Her first book, The Particulars of Peter, is about her very particular dog, Peter. (Peter works primarily as a poet.)

