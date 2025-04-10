Are you a h elicopter? A minimalist? Maybe a gentle parent? Find out where you fall when it comes to raising your pup.

You know you’re an Aquarius sun, Leo moon. You’ve taken every personality test, and the results are crystal clear — you’re a Hufflepuff, an ENTP, and a total Miranda. Your love language? Obviously gift-giving. But when it comes to your dog, what’s your parenting style?

Are you the ultra-prepared, treat-stocked, fanny-pack-wearing type? The chill “dogs will be dogs” minimalist? Or the birthday-party-throwing opens in a new tab , custom-matching-sweaters kind? Let’s break it down.

The helicopter parent

You’re the type of pet parent who’s always hovering, (hence the helicopter-parent name opens in a new tab ) double-checking that your pup is safe, and rushing to Google every little behavior (is it normal for a dog to sigh opens in a new tab ?). You’re perhaps a bit overly attentive and cautious, which means you sometimes jump to conclusions and worry unnecessarily.

While it’s rooted in love, it might be time to relax and let your dog explore the world — make sure they’re able to get a little space to engage in natural dog behaviors, and make sure you’re able to stress a little less. You’re a great pet parent. Trust yourself!

The gentle parent

Your Instagram feed is full of positive-reinforcement trainers opens in a new tab , you’re obsessed with reading about canine cognition opens in a new tab , and you’re quite familiar with the work of Lauren Brubaker and Monique Udell opens in a new tab at the Human-Animal Cognition Lab opens in a new tab at Oregon State University. You prioritize empathy and clear communication, setting consistent boundaries without resorting to punishment opens in a new tab .

This approach fosters a strong bond opens in a new tab and encourages your pup to be confident and well-adjusted — even if other pet parents might side-eye you while you’re crouched over, having an extended heart-to-heart with them about why you need to leave the park.

The lawnmower parent

Your primary mission — much like a helicopter parent’s — is to make sure your dog never encounters an obstacle, “mowing” them down before they even get the chance. You anticipate every possible issue and eliminate it, from keeping their environment completely stress-free, to packing something to meet your dog’s every possible desire before taking a walk, to making sure they never have to splash through a puddle. You’re probably wondering: Is that so wrong? Not at all! Being attuned to your dog’s needs opens in a new tab is important, and planning around their stressors opens in a new tab is great — as long as it doesn’t interfere with their ability to be, well, a dog.

The overachiever parent

Your dog doesn’t just know “paw” and “place” — they have a Pulitzer-worthy skill set. You’ve signed up for every obedience class, agility workshop opens in a new tab , and enrichment opens in a new tab seminar within a 30-mile radius. And your dog’s diet? Fresher and more nutritious than most humans’ (including your own). Your dedication is impressive, but sometimes you need a reminder that your dog’s biggest achievement isn’t mastering every trick, it’s simply living a happy life by your side.

The “spoiler” parent

OK, so your dog’s monthly grooming bill opens in a new tab is more than you spend on haircuts yearly, and the “presents mandatory” invite for your dog’s half-birthday didn’t go over as well as you planned. But can anyone blame you? Your dog is perfect! Particularly when they‘re dressed in their Lingua Franca sweater (that matches yours, of course). And anyway, can you really “spoil” a dog? We think no — but some of your friends sure think so.

The minimalist parent

You’re into the basics: a full belly, long walks opens in a new tab , and a comfy spot to nap opens in a new tab . Your dog’s leash opens in a new tab ? Functional, and not found on Instagram. Their bed? Your bed. opens in a new tab Unlike the “spoiler” parent, you don’t see the need for doggie lattes or birthday parties, and your dog is certainly not the owner of their own TikTok account. And as long as their mental, emotional, and physical needs are being met, you should just keep on keeping on. (But maybe let them pick out a special toy opens in a new tab every once in a while.)

The social parent

You’re at every dog park opens in a new tab , every pup-friendly patio opens in a new tab , and you definitely have a group chat with the parents of your dog’s puppy pals. Your weekly playdates are scheduled, and you believe no outing is complete without your four-legged plus-one. While your pup’s social life is thriving, it might make sense to make sure they actually want opens in a new tab . Not every dog dreams of a packed calendar. Sometimes, a quiet day in is just what they need.

To risk sounding too earnest, remember that — regardless of your pup-rearing style — your dog is lucky to have you. And you can be sure they aren’t analyzing your parenting methods in therapy (save that for your real kid, should it apply!). They just love you for you, helicopters, lawnmowers and all.