Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 3-Legged Dog, Penny, Has Passed Away
Their beloved rescue pup was born on their wedding day.
Share Article
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make no secret of their deep love for dogs, whether they’re sharing videosopens in a new tab of their rescue pets with their millions of followers or launching their own pet lifestyle brandopens in a new tab. On Sunday, January 26, Teigen shared newsopens in a new tab that devastated fans of the couple’s furry family members: Their oldest pup, Penny, passed away.
Legend and Teigen adopted Penny, a black French Bulldog, in 2014. Teigen shared on Instagramopens in a new tab that she had been drawn to the pup when someone tagged her in a photo to amplify Penny’s story to encourage her adoption.
Penny was a rescue from Noah’s Arkopens in a new tab who had been in a “horribly abusive situation,” and was missing one leg as a result. “I remember the rescue lady who fostered her not loving the idea of a touring musician having her, as she definitely thought all musicians were wild and crazy party people … she made John’s tour bus stop in her town so she could see for herself how truly boring we are,” Teigen wrote.
The pair took the tripod home and fell in love. In a heartwarming coincidence, Penny happened to have been born on the same day that Legend and Teigen got married.
“Our beautiful little tripod queen, Penny, passed on peacefully in her sleep today,” Teigen shared on Sunday. “Born the same day John and I got married, 11 years ago, she was there for us for every baby, every loss, every joy.”
She went on to share a glimpse of Penny’s personality. “She loved nothing more than being loved, having her nub rubbed and destroying any ball she could get her paw on, even til her last weeks.”
Teigen concluded by speaking directly to Penny, referencing two pups she and Legend had previously lost: Puddy, a Bulldog who she and Legend adopted in their first year of dating, and Pippa, a Bulldog the pair adopted in 2011. “Oh penny. We were so beyond lucky to have you,” Tiegen wrote. “Say hi to Puddy and Pippa for us. You are all together again.”
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
It’s Kismet: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Launch a Lifestyle Pets Brand
The parents of four dogs put their in-home “focus group” to good use on this collab with the Street Vet.
- opens in a new tab
Support Groups for Grieving Pet Parents Are on the Rise
The best medicine when you’re experiencing loss? Finding others who get it.
- opens in a new tab
E.B. Bartels Wrote the Book on Pet Grief
The author’s new book explores different cultural rituals for memorializing a pet — from tattoos to taxidermy.
- opens in a new tab
8 Practical and Healing Ways to Remember Your Pet After They Pass
Even though it’s the last thing you want to think about.
- opens in a new tab
Do Dogs Grieve When Other Dogs Die?
A study confirms our pets can have heartbreaking reactions to the loss of a canine companion.
- opens in a new tab
Anticipatory Grief for an Aging—or Even Young—Pet Is a Very Real Thing
Are you already feeling sad about losing your pet even though they're still alive?