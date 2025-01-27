Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make no secret of their deep love for dogs, whether they’re sharing videos opens in a new tab of their rescue pets with their millions of followers or launching their own pet lifestyle brand opens in a new tab . On Sunday, January 26, Teigen shared news opens in a new tab that devastated fans of the couple’s furry family members: Their oldest pup, Penny, passed away.

Legend and Teigen adopted Penny, a black French Bulldog, in 2014. Teigen shared on Instagram opens in a new tab that she had been drawn to the pup when someone tagged her in a photo to amplify Penny’s story to encourage her adoption.

Penny was a rescue from Noah’s Ark opens in a new tab who had been in a “horribly abusive situation,” and was missing one leg as a result. “I remember the rescue lady who fostered her not loving the idea of a touring musician having her, as she definitely thought all musicians were wild and crazy party people … she made John’s tour bus stop in her town so she could see for herself how truly boring we are,” Teigen wrote.

The pair took the tripod home and fell in love. In a heartwarming coincidence, Penny happened to have been born on the same day that Legend and Teigen got married.

“Our beautiful little tripod queen, Penny, passed on peacefully in her sleep today,” Teigen shared on Sunday. “Born the same day John and I got married, 11 years ago, she was there for us for every baby, every loss, every joy.”

She went on to share a glimpse of Penny’s personality. “She loved nothing more than being loved, having her nub rubbed and destroying any ball she could get her paw on, even til her last weeks.”

Teigen concluded by speaking directly to Penny, referencing two pups she and Legend had previously lost: Puddy, a Bulldog who she and Legend adopted in their first year of dating, and Pippa, a Bulldog the pair adopted in 2011. “Oh penny. We were so beyond lucky to have you,” Tiegen wrote. “Say hi to Puddy and Pippa for us. You are all together again.”