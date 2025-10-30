What Makes Cat Dads So Sexy? A Look at Dave Franco and More Hot Guys With Cats
Meow, daddy.
Cat dads are hot; that’s not up for debate. They’re so hot, in fact, that when People magazine, along with the Temptations brand, recently crowned Dave Francoopens in new tab “Sexiest Cat Dad,” there was some caterwauling in the comments from celeb cat daddies who felt they’d been overlooked. “whoa love you dave but me and my 3 cats have something to say about this…” wrote mgk (formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly), cat dad to Whiskey, Tickets, and Na'vi. Meanwhile Bobby Flayopens in new tab, cat daddy to Stellaopens in new tab, Caneloopens in new tab, and the late Nachoopens in new tab, said he was “literally devastated.”
Franco, who beat out fellow hot feline fathers Myles Turner, Mark Ruffalo, and Kumail Nanjiani to win the title (RIP Bagel, Nanjiani’s beloved cat and “tiny perfect angelopens in new tab”), is a doting cat dad to Max and Otis. And though he once said that being “the single guy with two 18-pound cats” narrowed the dating pool—“not a lot of girls are into that”—many people beg to differ, including, presumably, his wife Alison Brie, who agreed to let Franco’s cats move inopens in new tab with her even before the couple officially lived together.
But what is it, exactly, about a cat dad that makes so many of us go weak in the knees? When I asked Lauren Osteropens in new tab, a writer in New York City, why men who love cats are so sexy, she waxed poetic. “A cat lord is a man at peace with his place in the universe, and that stillness is deeply hot,” she says. “Living with, and loving, cats is a shortcut to ego death.” Some people take ayahuasca to achieve ego death; adopting a cat seems like an easier option. Less vomiting, more cuddling.
It’s true that when my boyfriend, who I already find almost unbearably sexy, scoops my girl Freddy into his arms and dances around with her, singing softly into her perfect pink ears, he instantly becomes even hotter to me. And I’m not alone: Instagram abounds with sexy cat dad profiles. Just for starters, there’s Albert Washington, aka blackbestcatdadopens in new tab, who asserts that “REAL MEN LOVE CATSopens in new tab,” Daniel Foster (catdaddy.danopens in new tab)—tattoos, muscles, and cats, an unbeatable combo—and sweet Nathan Kehn (nathanthecatladyopens in new tab), friend to all animals, but to cats especially.