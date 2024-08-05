Meet Cacau, the Winner of the World Dog Surfing Championships

The Olympics are in full swing, and even the least athletic of us are feeling the spirit. But this Saturday, the world managed to rip its eyes away from the electrifying USA women’s gymnastics team and that one pommel horse guy opens in a new tab to focus on another group of star athletes: the canine surfers competing in the World Dog Surfing Championships.

Each year, talented pups gather in California to show off their surfing skills. The competition is divided into categories; small, medium, large, and extra-large dogs compete separately. There’s also a stand up paddle board category, a two-dog tandem category, and a human-dog tandem category. The overall winner is named Top Dog. “Judges usually look for the size of the wave, distance, open-face waves, and tricks like riding backward or turning, etc.,” Alecia Nelson, whose Pug took home the Top Dog Award in 2018, told us last year. opens in a new tab

This year, over 20 dogs from all over the world competed, reported ABC7 opens in a new tab — and they were met with a crowd of over 6,000 eager spectators. In the end, the title of Top Dog went to Cacau, a seriously adorable chocolate Labrador from Brazil. She and her pet parent, Ivan Moreira, wowed the crowd by making swift turns in rough water.

While coming home with the puppy equivalent of a gold medal is a bonus, the competition isn’t all about the glory. Participants say it’s also a positive, communal environment for pet parents, and a great way to deepen their relationship with their pups.

“Dog surfing really is a bonding experience between you and your dog,” Dan Nykolayko, whose French Bulldog won Top Dog in 2019, told us. “Cherie and I weren’t very close when we started this adventure. Her brother Ace was my dude. But as we learned more and more about the ocean, we began to read each other better. She became trusting of me, I was able to understand her needs, and we got to be very close.”

Plus, it’s for a good cause: this year’s competition raised money for the Peninsula Humane Society & Spca opens in a new tab and Rocket Dog Rescue. opens in a new tab Spectators are sometimes inspired to adopt dogs during the event. And participants in the contest do a lot of good themselves; Nykolayko told us that over his pup’s eleven years of surfing, she has raised thousands of dollars for the Helen Woodward Animal Center opens in a new tab and the French Bulldog Rescue Network opens in a new tab .

So, start picking out your spot on the beach for next year’s contest — or register your own pup to compete. According to Nykolayko, all water-obsessed dogs are welcome. “The only thing you need to compete is to have a dog that loves to catch waves,” he told us. “No other qualifications are necessary.”