Fashion Icon and Dog Influencer Tika the Iggy Dies After Surgery at Age 14

The glamorous Italian greyhound was dubbed “the Anna Wintour of dogs.”

by Petrana Radulovic
November 5, 2025
Tika the Italian Greyhound.
Photo Courtesy of @tikatheiggy

Tika the Iggy, the most fashionable dog on the internet, has sadly passed away at the age of 14. Her pet parent and social media account manager, Thomas Shapiro, announced Tika’s passing on Instagram and shared a long, heartfelt post about what Tika meant to him and his husband, Louis, who originally adopted her. 

“I really thought you were going to live forever,” he wrote. “I thought we had more time, but there are things we cannot control. Our hearts are shattered.”

Born in Montreal in 2011, Tika gained fame on TikTok and Instagram for modeling stylish and elaborate outfits curated by her dads. Her posts had sassy, first-person captions that captured her big personality and sometimes the videos were narrated in a cutesy French-accented voiceover (dubbed by Shapiro himself). Tika attended several fashion weeks in New York, Paris, and Milan, and also collaborated with a number of luxury brands like BOSS and Dolce & Gabbana. In 2021, Tika appeared in Vogue and was dubbed “a new fashion It girl” by the magazine. Fittingly, she was also called “the Anna Wintour of dogs” by the Dogist.

This past September, Tika attended her last New York fashion week, retiring from the runway world. In the Instagram announcement, Tika (or rather, Shapiro writing as Tika), said that “while I still love the glam, it’s a big commitment for a little old lady.”

