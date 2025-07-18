FDA Approves One-Shot Tick Treatment For Dogs That Lasts 12 Months

People with dogs — especially those who spend a lot of time in the great outdoors — know the importance of an effective preventative against fleas and ticks. They’re not just creepy pests — fleas cause major discomfort in dogs and people, and certain kinds of ticks can cause serious, and even fatal, illness. There are several options on the market that pet parents can turn to for protection, but a new product is set to change the game. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Bravecto Quantum, a flea and tick preventative that protects dogs for up to one year.

Flea and tick preventatives come in many forms opens in new tab including monthly topicals, 12-week lasting chews, and eight-month lasting collars. But they all have one thing in common: You gotta keep your eye on the clock. The creators of Bravecto Quantum wanted to design an option that allowed for longer protection, ensuring that pups are less likely to fall behind on doses. “Most pet owners find it hard to remember monthly treatments, and this can result in protection gaps,” Dr. Aimee Warner, resident veterinarian at Waggel, opens in new tab tells Kinship. “With this approach offering year-round protection by means of a single injection, the risk of missing doses is gone, and pets are always protected against fleas and ticks. It is even more practical for busy homes and for pets that are hard to medicate regularly.”

Konstiantyn Zapylaie / Adobe Stock

It’s also a useful safeguard against wintertime pests. Many pet parents think flea and tick preventatives are only worthwhile during the summer, but the reality is that year-round prevention is best. “Studies have shown that while fleas and ticks are most active from early spring through the fall, they can be a threat year-round, especially knowing it only takes a few warm days for ticks to become active,” Dr. Frank Guerino, associate vice president of Global Pharmaceutical Development with Merck Animal Health, said in a statement. opens in new tab

The active ingredient in Bravecto Quantum is Fluralaner, a tried-and-true flea and tick treatment that kills any fleas or ticks that bite dogs within hours. It has typically been given in chewable or topical form, but Bravecto Quantum is the first injectable of its kind. The treatment was approved in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 and the European Union in 2024; it’s now approved in more than 50 countries around the world.

BublikHaus / Adobe Stock

Bravecto Quantum is administered by a licensed veterinarian, who can monitor for potential side effects and help you determine whether or not your dog should receive an eight or 12 month protection period. Side effects are unlikely, but can include muscle tremors and seizures. “Long-acting preventatives are convenient, but owners must speak with their vet in advance,” Dr. Warner says. “Not all animals can receive injectable medication — some will have a medical problem or be hypersensitive. And if an animal has side effects, it is hard to stop giving the medication because it would be when giving a tablet. Thorough review of a pet’s medical history creates the safest choice.”

Bravecto Quantum will be available in veterinary clinics nationwide in August 2025.