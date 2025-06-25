Should You Give Your Dog a Summer Haircut?

For some breeds, it may do more harm than good.

When summer heat waves hit, keeping our dogs cool is top of mind. It’s only natural to see them panting under all that fur and want to book them an appointment at the groomer, stat. For some dogs, a trim, short haircut or deshedding treatment can help keep their coat healthy, lightweight, and breezy. But, for certain breeds, a haircut actually won’t help cool them off — despite how cute they might look rockin’ a short coif.

Breeds with double coats, like German Shepherds, Huskies, Burmese Mountain Dogs, Pomeranian, Alaskan Malamutes, Corgis, and Retrievers, should never be shaved, according to groomers and veterinarians. That’s because their under layer of fur, which traps air close to the skin, actually helps insulate them; removing it could interfere with their own natural cooling mechanism.

Short-haired breeds, like Pit Bull-type dogs, Greyhounds, Boston Terriers, and Dalmatians, also don’t need haircuts, but could undergo deshedding treatments to help cool them off. Single-coated breeds, like wiry-haired Terriers and long-coated breeds, such as Afghans and Shih Tzus, can be trimmed or clipped.

Same goes for curly-haired dogs like Poodles or Doodles, which can also be shaved in certain areas. No pup should be shaved down too close to the skin, though, as that can cause skin irritation or make them more susceptible to sunburn or bug bites; always leave at least one inch of hair minimum.

It’s important to understand that dogs don’t sweat like people do, explains Dr. Brian Collins opens in new tab , veterinarian with the Cornell Richard P. Riney Canine Health Center. “They sweat mostly through their paw pads, so shaving won’t facilitate sweating,” Dr. Collins says. “Dogs cool down mostly through panting.”

No matter the dog breed, make sure you’re following summer heat safety tips, like keeping them well-hydrated, providing fans and air conditioning inside, and sticking to the shade and limiting the length of their walks during extreme heat.

Why you shouldn’t shave double-coated dogs

Double-coated breeds have two layers of fur. The top or outer coat consists of coarse guard hairs, which provide a protective layer. The inner coat is soft and close to the skin, insulating the dog by trapping air and keeping their core body temperature consistent.

“[Double-coated breeds] can still certainly be groomed — brushed, bathed, and lightly trimmed to achieve a desired appearance,” Dr. Collins says. “However, shaving or heavy trimming can make them more susceptible to overheating and sunburn, and can damage hair follicles and result in poor regrowth.”

And though double-coated breeds don’t require haircuts, they still need regular maintenance to keep their coat from getting matted and impacted, according to Adrienne Preuss, owner of Animal Loving Care, opens in new tab a doggie daycare, grooming, and boarding center in Brooklyn, New York.

“From the groomer’s perspective, we always try to avoid cutting the hair of double-coated breeds,” Preuss says. “But there are cases where the dogs are swimming all summer long, and the hair is getting tangled and matted to the point there’s no safe way to brush it out without being super rough on the skin and causing harm.”

Preuss gave the example of a Samoyed coming in with fur so matted and impacted, it was at danger of cutting off blood circulation. In that case, cutting the hair is necessary as a last resort.

To avoid this, Preuss suggests regularly brushing your double-coated dog twice a week, with the use of a slicker brush with long pins to get down to the skin surface through both coat layers. This upkeep also helps the insulated layer of hair underneath more efficiently do its cooling job, without all the dead hair accumulating on top.

What is deshedding?

Many dog breeds shed more in the summer as a natural way to keep cool. But a professional deshedding treatment at a groomer, coupled with a bath that promotes exfoliation of dead hair, can help remove excess. Then, you won’t worry about that fur getting all over the house, Preuss says.

Short-haired dogs like Pit Bull-type pups, Boxers, and Bulldogs can be brushed using a Furminator opens in new tab with shorter pins designed for a short coat, or rubber massage brushes, while longer-haired and double-coated breeds can use a comb or slicker brush with long pins.

Which breeds can get haircuts?

Single-coated dogs with hair that continually grows typically don’t shed as much, and can benefit from trims and clips. Again, think wiry-coated Terriers and long-haired breeds like Afghans and Shih Tzus. Trimming the “furnishings” (or the loose hair around the stomach and legs), can facilitate cooling. Because dogs sweat through their paw pads, it’s helpful to trim extra fur that grows between the toes and the pads.

Curly-haired dogs, including Doodles and Poodles, can also get trims, with some areas lightly shaved. Preuss recommends that pet parents comb their curly-haired dogs as often as daily to avoid matting, as they would their own curly hair.

Preuss also suggests that pet parents get their longer-haired dogs clipped for the summer, especially if they’re going to be in wooded areas or even parks, to help manage and prevent ticks. This should be coupled with using flea and tick preventatives year-round.

Tips to keep your dog cool in the summer

On top of grooming, it’s imperative for dog parents to be aware of signs of heat stress and heat stroke in dogs, and how they can avoid it, Dr. Collins adds. Excessive panting, bright-red gums, vomiting, increased heart rate, seizures, and collapse are all signs of heatstroke.

To keep your dog from getting anywhere close to that point, follow these tips: On excessively hot days, walk dogs early in the morning or the evening when it’s cooler. During the hottest parts of the day, keep walks quick and stick to the shade. Watch out for hot sidewalks, which can burn their paw pads, and never leave your dog in a hot car unattended.

Keep them hydrated with bowls of fresh, cold water, fans and air conditioning, and even cooling beds. Swimming can provide relief for dogs, but Preuss says to make sure to bathe them with fragrance-free, moisturizing dog shampoo and brush them out after to keep bacteria from irritating their skin.