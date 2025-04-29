A day outside the house, soaking in some sun, sipping a cold drink, chowing down on a hot dog, and cheering on your favorite team… sounds perfect, right? Well, nearly perfect. Because more often than not, your BFF is missing from the festivities, unjustly barred from the stadium for the mere fact of having four paws and floppy ears.

This summer’s looking up, though: You don’t have to leave your dog at home to go to the big game. PEDIGREE Foundation and Cesar are bringing you more opportunities than ever to bring your pup along for the fun, and they’re joined by many sports teams eager to see some wagging tails in the crowd. Below are some of the best opportunities to take in a game with your pup this year.

Baseball

Of all sports, baseball seems to be the most dog-obsessed. Below are all the Major League baseball teams with upcoming dog-friendly days this summer.

Washington Nationals: Pups in the Park

Between May and September, PEDIGREE will sponsor four upcoming Pups in the Park games (May 20, June 14, August 20, and September 28), where you’re welcome to sit next to your four-legged bestie at the ballpark. Plus, your fun day out supports a good cause: Proceeds for all Pups in the Park games go toward Humane Rescue Alliance. opens in a new tab

Pittsburgh Pirates: Pup Nights at PNC Park

At PNC Park, pups are welcome to come celebrate the Pittsburgh Pirates. And if you need a bit of scheduling flexibility, there are tons of different date offerings, with multiple games each month through September. You can catch a game May 20, June 3, June 10, July 1, July 22, August 4, August 19, September 2, or September 16 — there’s pretty much no excuse to leave your pup at home.

Houston Astros: Dog Day

Presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka (you read that right — the alcohol brand does a lot of great work opens in a new tab for pup rescue), the Astros’ Dog Day only occurs once a year — but that just makes it even more special. The first 500 dogs in the park receive a special dog toy, and dog-specific activities will be announced in June. This year, Dog Day is on August 31, when the Astros face off against the Los Angeles Angels.

Miami Marlins: Bark at the Park

Also sponsored by Tito’s, the Miami Marlins are offering five dog-friendly games this summer: May 5, May 19, June 2, June 22, and July 6.

The Mets: Bark at the Park

Don’t tell Yankees fans we said anything, but this isn’t one to miss. The Mets’ Bark at the Park day is May 12, facing off against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Arrive early to participate in the dog parade, and then take your seat with your pup to enjoy the game. A portion of each ticket benefits North Shore Animal League America. opens in a new tab

Baltimore Orioles: Bark at Oriole Park

On June 11, and August 27, you can catch an Orioles game with your pup. Five dollars from every ticket will be donated to Reed’s Rescue, opens in a new tab an organization that provides care for elderly and terminally ill dogs.

Cleveland Guardians: Bark in the Park

The Cleveland Guardians have three upcoming Bark in the Park days on May 12, June 24, and September 8, and each offers a special treat for your pup: either a dog toy, a bandana, a collapsible bowl, or a travel water bottle. Part of all ticket proceeds go to the Cleveland Animal Protection League. opens in a new tab

Cincinnati Reds: Bark in the Park

You can bring your pup to Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park on June 17, July 7, and September 18.

Colorado Rockies: Bark at the Park

The Colorado Rockies haven’t selected a date for their 2025 Bark at the Park day, but you can register now opens in a new tab to receive information as soon as they do.

Detroit Tigers: Bark in the Park

Dogs are invited to Tigers games on May 13, September 2, and September 16. The Bark in the Park “party area” includes water stations, doggie restrooms, and other amenities. A portion of each ticket is donated to Michigan Humane. opens in a new tab

Kansas City Royals: Bark at the Park

The Kansas City Royals Bark at the Park days on May 6 and September 16 come with either a bandana or a “Mystery Hot Dog Derby Plush Toy” opens in a new tab (we’re listening…). Tickets benefit Lucky 13 Rescue opens in a new tab and the KC Pet Project. opens in a new tab

Los Angeles Dodgers: Pups in the Park

Mark your calendars now: Your pup can catch a Dodgers game on June 22.

Minnesota Twins: Bark at the Park

On May 19 and September 2, your dog can join you at the Minnesota Twins’ Target Field. Your ticket includes a portable dog water bottle, complete with a Twins logo.

Milwaukee Brewers: Bark at the Park

There’s only one day your pup can join you for a Brewers game, so clear your schedule for September 3. Tickets include a portable dog water bowl and a donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society. opens in a new tab

Seattle Mariners: Bark at the Park

Dogs can catch a Mariners game June 3, July 1, August 25, September 10, or September 25. Tickets benefit Pawsitive Alliance opens in a new tab and Canine Companions opens in a new tab . After the game, you and your pup will have a chance to circle the bases.

San Diego Padres: The Backyard

At a San Diego Padres game, you and your dog can sit in an elevated backyard with five semi-private viewing areas. You can reserve up to ten games, and your space includes four tickets for humans and umbrella-covered space for up to two dogs. The Backyard is currently sold out for the 2025 season, but you can inquire about joining for the 2026 season by emailing bark@padres.com.

San Francisco Giants: Dog Days

At the Giants’ Dog Days on May 17 and September 27, pups can attend a pre-game parade before sitting in a designation dog-friendly section. A portion of ticket sales benefit the San Francisco SPCA. opens in a new tab

Soccer

If baseball’s not really your thing, catch one of these dog-friendly soccer games.

Washington Spirit: Pitchside Pups

This Friday, May 2, Mars Petcare is hosting a Pitchside Pups game — complete with a live DJ, a halftime show with dog performers, and a tailgate. Attendees will also be able to meet adoptable dogs from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue opens in a new tab , and Mars will match all adoption fees with a donation.

Nashville Soccer Club: Pupside Seats

Thanks to a sponsorship from Cesar, fans of the Nashville Soccer Club can purchase front-row “Pupside Seats” through the end of August. The Nashville Soccer Club also hosts an annual adoption event sponsored by PEDIGREE, where adoptable dogs face off in a match coached by Nashville Soccer Club players.

Seattle Sounders: Pups at the Pitch

On June 29, the Seattle Sounders will welcome pups in for the first time ever. You’ll be able to watch a game with your dog, enter some giveaways, and learn about opportunities to adopt or volunteer with Seattle Humane. opens in a new tab

Football

The National Football League isn’t quite as welcoming to pups inside their stadiums, but there are still ways to show your dog-obsession as a football fan.

The Cleveland Brown Barking Backers

The Barking Backers is the Cleveland Brown’s official fan club for dogs. Pet parents can opt into free or premium memberships — premium memberships include kits with a bucket hat, bowtie, lick mat, treats, and an emergency kit. All members receive custom certificates and invitations to in-person events, where their pups can socialize with other four-legged football fans. After its launch in 2022, the club raised over $16,000 for Canine Assistants opens in a new tab , an organization that educates and places service dogs.

Meet a team dog