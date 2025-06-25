The Best Dog Water Parks Where Your Pup Can Stay Cool This Summer

Sometimes, the summer heat may be a little much — but that’s no reason that your dog can’t get out of the house, see some puppy friends, and get some physical play in. The solution? A dog water park.

No, you’re not dreaming — there really are water parks specifically designed with pups in mind. They’re just as thrilling as the oases you remember from your childhood, except with fewer slides and way more plastic fish toys. And they come in all shapes and sizes, too. Does your pup love diving nose-first into the deep end? There’s a park for them. Do they prefer alone time, paddling along with no other paws splashing in their face? There’s a park for them. Do they not really like swimming at all and prefer to bite at sprinklers? There’s a park for them, too.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

Of course, whether your pup’s a seasoned swimmer or new to the pool, there are important safety precautions opens in new tab to keep in mind. Start slow, keep it positive, and know how to look out for signs of water-related illness, such as swimmer’s tail (aka happy tail), water intoxication, or regular old exhaustion. If you’re just starting out, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with (and in fact, there’s something really adorable about) a puppy life vest. And swimming isn’t for every dog; if the water’s not for them, don’t push it. They can always take a poolside nap in the shade.

If your pup’s itching for a dip and ready to dive in, here are seven of the most fun places they can cool off this summer. Pro-tip: If you don’t see a water park near you, try checking the website or social media of your local human water park — some spots will open their doors to pets for special-occasion dog days.

Mutts & Martinis — St. Petersburg, Florida

Mutts & Martinis is a playground for humans and pets alike: It’s half a sports bar where you can grab a beer and watch a game, and half a dreamy off-leash dog water park. They offer all kinds of fun events throughout the year, including training lessons where your dog can learn how to paddleboard, breed-specific meet-ups, holiday photoshoots, an annual “foam pawty,” and dog-friendly singles mingles. The pool includes sprinklers, floats, dry rest areas, and yes, even a mini-slide for brave pups.

You can get your dog a day pass for $7 or an annual membership for $150.

Courtesy of @thesplashbark

The Splash Bark by SDK — Harrisburg, South Dakota

The Splash Bark by Smoken Dakota Kennels (aka SDK) is a party puppy’s heaven: It includes a tiki bar, where pups can grab a “puppy colada” made from banana, pineapple, ice, and coconut milk (and topped with a treat, of course). Humans, don’t feel left out — you can grab yourself a beer or white claw. After your pup slurps down their drink, they can splash around with their friends in the sprinklers on the super shallow water-covered floor.

A one hour pass costs $15, or a day pass costs $29. A one hour private rental, which includes one to two bartenders and 10 puppy coladas, is $150. A monthly membership costs $59 a month for up to two dogs and includes unlimited access during public hours.

Bark U — King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Bark U offers a daycare experience unlike any other. The 19,000-square-foot facility is designed with a dog’s comfort and fun as the top priority; a day care session allows your dog to explore the giant outdoor play areas in supervised play groups. The water park includes two splash pads, a shallow pool, and several fountains and sprinklers. Non-slip surfaces reduce the risk of injury and allow senior pups and pups with disabilities to join in on the fun.

For dogs in need of a cool-down, there are also mini wading pools and cool-off tubs conveniently placed under shaded areas — plus, employees offer water hose play. If they’re not feeling a swim, they can nap in lounge chairs under the sun (just make sure they don’t overheat and give them plenty of water and shade breaks).

The water park is included for dogs who are boarding or attending day care. Day care costs $37 per day, or $55 if you’d like your pet to be picked up by the Bark U bus.

Country Kennels and Dawg Waterpark — Murrieta, California

Dogs who are serious swimmers will love the Country Kennels and Dawg Waterpark — it gets deep enough for pups to dive right into the water and get in a true doggy paddle (and don’t worry — they’re being monitored at all times). Sprinklers add some extra fun for pups who’d prefer to stick near the shallow end.

During their open swim sessions, entry costs $20, plus $10 for each additional pet. Group sessions cost $125 for up to 10 dogs, plus $15 for each additional dog. You can also reserve a private swim for $45, plus $10 for each additional pet.

Courtesy of @rummysbeachclub

Rummy’s Beach Club — Houston, Texas

Got a swimmer who needs some space? This is the place for them. This dog park spans over an acre — and it’s entirely private, meaning when you show up after making a reservation, you and your dog (or dogs) will be the only people there. It’s an oasis for reactive or anxious dogs, older dogs, and dogs with special needs. As long as they already know each other, you can bring up to three pups. And yes, you’re welcome to hop in the pool with them.

A one hour swim for a first-timer costs $175. Repeat visitors pay $150 per hour.

Courtesy of PetCoral Resort and Veterinary

PetCoral Water Park — Cape Coral, Florida

This 30,000-foot-facility is a puppy oasis; it includes boarding, daycare, grooming, a veterinary hospital, and a truly thrilling water park. Pups can swim below the Florida sun in the PetCoral “Bad To The Bone” swimming pool or splash around in the sprinklers. If it’s your pet’s special day, PetCoral Water Park offers a birthday pool party celebration that includes a birthday cake, decorations, and birthday hats.

A visit to the water park is $12 for a half hour, or $20 for one hour. A birthday celebration costs $200 for eight dogs, plus $15 for each additional dog.

Dog Paddle Beach — Loves Park, Illinois

This large, indoor, heated pool is a calmer spot open year-round for pups in need of a dip. As a member of the Association of Canine Water Therapy, Dog Paddle Beach is well-equipped to assist dogs recovering from an injury or surgery, living with arthritis, or trying to lose weight. It’s also a great place for good old-fashioned puppy fun. Dogs at Dog Paddle Beach have the space all to themselves.

Private swim sessions cost $30 per half hour.