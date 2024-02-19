As cat parents, it’s natural to be curious about what our cat is up to, especially when we’re not around. Unlike dogs, cats are hardly known for sitting around waiting for us to come home. Instead, they treat our absence as an opportunity for adventure — and now we can finally join them. Well, kind of — thanks to the glorious invention of the “collar camera” aka a small camera designed to be worn by your cat that records all of their adventures from their perspective.

If collar cameras are a new frontier for you and your cat, have no fear. In this article, we’ll go through all the uses for a collar camera, give you our best picks, and give you tips and tricks from cat behaviorist and owner of Cattitude Adjustment, Kristiina Wilson opens in a new tab .

What are cat collar cameras?

Cat collar cameras are small cameras that record your cat’s comings and goings from their point of view. Unlike your phone or other small cameras, these cameras are designed to be worn by your cat and are the safest option if you are looking to see the world from your cat’s perspective.

Benefits of a collar camera for your cat

A collar camera might be right for you and your cat for a myriad of reasons. If your cat has a habit of eating unknown foods or items, a collar camera can show you where they are finding the things that are making them sick. If your cat is one to venture off or occasionally plot their escape, a collar camera can tell you how they’re getting out of the house. However, Wilson says cat collar cameras are not meant for fully outdoor cats opens in a new tab .

“I know some people use these cameras to see what their outdoor cats do, but I can not in good conscience recommend that anyone let their cat go outdoors unsupervised.” Dr. Wilson cautions.

Simply put: Cat cameras can inform you of your cat’s day-to-day behaviors and patterns- helping you to become a better pet parent.

Cat camera collar use cases

A cat camera can come in handy in many different instances. They can be critical in monitoring health conditions, especially if your cat is off doing their own thing most of the time. Collar cameras can also provide you with some peace of mind if your cat has a pattern of hiding or adventuring outside the home. Experts also agree they are hilarious.

“I put a cat camera on my cat Steve purely for entertainment purposes,” Wilson says. “I was interested in a ‘Steve’s eye’ view of his day and what he did when I wasn’t always watching!”

Best cat collar camera models

opens in a new tab Mr. Petcam opens in a new tab $ 70 Founded in 2010, Mr. Petcam has been in the collar camera game for close to 15 years now (don’t think about the fact that 2010 was almost 15 years ago). In that time, they’ve designed a pretty cool gadget with features like night vision and motion sensors — in addition to 1080p video capture and a wide-angle lens. The Mr. Petcam camera also comes with a 16 GB memory card that can hold up to one hour of video while the camera itself can operate with memory cards up to 32 GB. The Mr. Petcam camera is also lightweight and features our favorite latching device — perfect for capturing any and all zoomies. Women Owned opens in a new tab $70 at Mr Petcam opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Kestanlora HD 1080P Cat Collar opens in a new tab $ 51 This collar camera by Kestanlora has tons of great features including a wide-angle lens, 1080p video quality, and even a viewable back screen. This camera also weighs in at .77 ounces, making it lightweight and comfortable for your cat to wear around their neck. One reviewer even noted that the camera was less bulky than the air tag collar they normally use for their cat. The only con? You will need to purchase a micro SD card to use with the camera. $51 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Kestanlora Sport Cat Collar opens in a new tab $ 60 $ 50 $ 50 Similar to the other Kestanlora camera on this list, this camera has 1080p video quality, a wide-angle lens, and a viewable back screen. However, this camera is designed to hang from your cat’s neck, rather than up against it. Your cat might prefer one design over the other, but reviewers note this option allows for more adjustable angles over the other design. $50 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Features to consider

Each of the cameras on this list features 1080p video quality, wide-angle lenses, and generous storage space. Therefore, to choose the right camera collar, you will want to consider the comings and goings of your cat. If your cat is known for their nighttime escapades (or escapes) you might want to go with the Mr. Petcam camera that includes night vision technology. However, if your cat is known to venture off for longer spells, the Kestananlora cameras with their increased battery life, might be the right option. No matter what camera you choose, Wilson stresses the importance of your cat liking it as much as you do.

“I would absolutely consider your cat’s comfort first and foremost,” Wilson adds. “The cameras can be bulky and are not something to leave on indefinitely. Let your cat understand that you will remove the collar / camera if they have any issues with it.”

Tips for using a cat collar camera

When using your cat camera, ensure that the device is fully charged and ready to record before putting it on your cat to use. Always take the time to properly fit the collar and camera for your cat’s safety and the security of the device. Finally, always make sure to first test the camera on your cat while you are present to ensure your cat will tolerate the device.

FAQs (People also ask):

Can I put a GoPro on my cat?

No, you should not put a GoPro on your cat. While some dogs might be able to tolerate the heft of a GoPro, these cameras are generally too heavy to be worn by cats.

How do I attach a camera to my cat’s collar or harness?

Each brand of camera will have its own instructions for use and wear. Always follow these instructions to ensure safe use — in addition to affixing the camera to a safe collar.

“Make sure that it’s on a breakaway collar in case the camera gets stuck on anything as your cat wanders about!”

Are collars a good idea for cats?

Both when wearing and not wearing a cat camera, cats should only wear breakaway cat collars. These types of collars ensure your cat’s safety if they were to get caught on something as a result of their curious nature. Otherwise, cats should be microchipped for identification purposes.