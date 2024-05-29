Best Dog-Grooming Vacuum

If you have a pup who’s chill with the vacuum, these are some great options for you.

For a lot of pets and their parents, opting for at-home grooming is a must. Whether a pup is afraid of the regular groomer or has a coat that requires frequent maintenance opens in a new tab , it’s essential that their parents nail down some grooming basics opens in a new tab . And, no matter how intricate a groom you plan on giving your pup, the first step is always the same: brushing. Brushing your dog is essential to helping them shed their coat and irritants on their skin. It also helps with dry skin and stimulates healthy hair growth by distributing a dog’s natural oils throughout their coat.

But as healthy as brushing is for your dog, it is equally a sensory and environmental hell for pet parents. Brushing often releases the coat, causing hair to fly freely onto your skin, clothes, furniture, rugs, and more. Even if you confine grooming to a specific space, you’ll find that the hair still manages to coat the entire square footage of your home — and any people in it.

To avoid this, pet parents should consider opting for a grooming vacuum kit, which basically vacuums pet hair as you brush. Grooming vacuum kits come in many forms, each with different pros and cons depending on your pup’s grooming needs. In recent years, popular vacuum brands have also released attachments compatible with their regular vacuums, which is especially great for pet parents living in small spaces.

With the variety of options, it can be overwhelming trying to find a grooming vacuum right for you and your pup. That’s why we’ve compiled this guide with our top picks, along with tips for selecting a grooming vacuum.

Dog-grooming vacuum features

Handheld vacuums

A handheld grooming vacuum is basically a Dirt Devil for your dog. It’s handheld, with the body and mouth of the vacuum all in one compact tool. These are super convenient for pet parents, but quite honestly you will need to find a dog who is very chill toward the concept of vacuums, vibrations, and grooming for this to work.

This is because the motor, sound, and rumblings of the vacuum are going to be closer to your pet than they would be with other vacuums that use apparatuses to keep the motor and vent more distanced. Here’s a tip to know if it will work for your pup: If they are afraid of the regular vacuum, this vacuum is probably not going to fly.

Upright vacuums with pet attachments

Popular vacuum brands like Dyson have created their own tools that attach to their existing products. These attachments are great for pet parents whose closets are already overflowing with dog stuff and are just as effective as standalone grooming vacuums.

If your dog is on good terms with your existing vacuum — they don’t shriek and skitter in terror when you go to do your regular vacuuming — these are a great option. But if your dog has bad-vibe association with your current vacuum, you might want to consider a grooming vacuum that you can build a positive association with from the get-go.

Canister vacuums

A canister vacuum is a stand-alone grooming vacuum that uses a grooming hose separate from its canister and motor. These might be bulkier than handheld vacuums or grooming attachments, but for dogs who might be more hesitant to a grooming vacuum these are the clear choice.

Grooming vacuums for different size dogs and coat types

Generally speaking all the vacuums on this list have settings that make them powerful and gentle enough for most coat types. Therefore, pet parents with particularly furry or large pups will instead want to consider a high canister volume when choosing a grooming vacuum.

Best dog-grooming vacuum brands

Dyson

opens in a new tab Pet Grooming Kit opens in a new tab $ 70 Pet/Dyson parents* will be thrilled to know that Dyson makes its very own grooming kit compatible with 10 of their vacuum models. Included in the kit is a brush/suction tool, an extendable hose, and a connector for the two. Obviously, the star of this show is the brush tool, which mimics a slicker brush and is engineered to muffle the sound of the vacuum. The hose further distances your pup from the sound of the motor, helping them feel even calmer during their brushing sessions. A few things to keep in mind: Per Dyson’s website, this tool is best suited for dogs with medium or long hair and cannot be used on “wool” coat dogs (Poodles/Doodles, Bichon Frisé and Pulis for example). *Sorry, but if you spent half a grand on your vacuum, it is legally your child now.

Bissell

Oneisall

opens in a new tab Dog Hair Vacuum & Dog Grooming Kit opens in a new tab $ 100 To quote The Little Mermaid, gadgets and gizmos are aplenty in this dog grooming kit and vacuum by Oneisall. With five attachments and an oversized canister, perfect for large or extra furry pups, this grooming vacuum does far more than brush out your dog’s coat. In addition to the two brushing attachments, the vacuum comes with an electric trimmer and six adjustable guard combs. Also included are two cleaning attachments that can be used on furniture and floors post-grooming. The vacuum is also designed with a quiet suction, making this the perfect tool to help pups build positive associations. Even better, the Oneisall vacuum can be used on all coat types, including curly or wool coats. Gives Back opens in a new tab $100 at Amazon opens in a new tab

Grooming vacuum maintenance and care

Clean and replace filters regularly

Just as you would with your regular vacuum, you should consistently clean and replace the filters of your grooming vacuum. Each vacuum is different, and you should consult their specific manual to figure out when to replace your filter. The same goes for cleaning filters, but for the safety of your pet (dirty filters can be a safety or fire hazard), consider cleaning them after each grooming session.

Emptying the canister or bag after each use

Pet hair contains oils that can really gunk up your canister if left to sit in between grooming sessions. So, no matter how quick or light the grooming session, pet parents should dispose of pet hair immediately after use to keep their canisters gunk-free.

Storing attachments and accessories properly

To ensure the best performance from your vacuum, aim to store all attachments in a cool and dry space, away from regular cleaning supplies. Never use your grooming vacuum’s attachments for other vacuuming needs as the dirt and oil they collect can be detrimental to the attachment or possibly your pup.

FAQs (People also ask):

What is the quietest dog-grooming vacuum?

Each of the vacuums featured on this are relatively similar in terms of their volume. But if you have one of the newer, super quiet Dysons, their grooming kit might have a slight edge.

What is the best dog-grooming vacuum?

Each grooming vacuum offers something different to pet parents hoping to take charge of their pet's hygiene and hair care.

