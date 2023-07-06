6 Dog Brushes That Celebrity Dog Groomer Jess Rona Swears By · Kinship

6 Dog Brushes That Celebrity Dog Groomer Jess Rona Swears By

With the perfect brush comes impeccable vibes. Check out this selection.

by Sio Hornbuckle
July 11, 2023
Jess Rona grooming a small white poodle.
Photo by Amy Harrity

In the world of dog grooming, Jess Rona is nothing short of an icon. The Los-Angeles based multi-hyphenate (dog groomer, actor, author, HBO Max’s Haute Dog judge…the list goes on) rose to stardom when her slow-motion, 70s-inspired dog grooming videos went viral online.

Dog grooming wasn’t always her plan. She tells Kinship, “I hoped it would lead to me just paying my bills so that I could be an actress.” But her talent was undeniable, and what started as an ordinary day job became so much more. Today, she has 250,000 Instagram followers, a popping LA-based grooming service, and a list of celebrity clientele — including Tegan and Sara Quin’s dogs and Katy Perry’s pup. 

So, if you can trust anyone to pick the perfect brush for your dog’s coat, it’s Jess Rona. That’s why we asked her to give us the scoop on the best dog brush options out there for all lengths and coat types. Below, Jess Rona’s picks for your pup’s grooming needs — wherever they are on the long-and-silky to ball-of-fluff spectrum.

Best For Long-Haired Dogs

Chris Christensen Mark Curved Back Slicker Brush
Chris Christensen Mark Curved Back Slicker Brush
$56

“The curved back and soft pins make this brush super gentle yet effective for large dogs with lots of hair to brush. It’s great for any coat type. Perfect for Corgi butts. For dogs who look like Jeff Bridges, get that Chris Christensen pin brush.

$56 at Amazon

Best for Double-Coated dogs

Artero Flexible Special Knot Slicker
Artero Double-Sided Flexible Slicker
$21

“Double-sided slicker? I don’t even know her. This flexible slicker brush is double-sided with firm pins on the black side and flexible pins on the gray side, so you can adjust the intensity by switching sides. This is great for removing undercoat on long, double-coated dogs.”

$21 at Artero

Best For Short-Haired and Shedding Dogs

Pet + Me Multi-functional Grooming Brush
Pet + Me Silicone Brush
$28
$25

“Try shedding your limiting beliefs while de-shedding your dog using a curry brush. This silicone brush massages while removing shedding hair. Great for short coats that shed!”

$25 at Amazon
Well & Good Large Massaging Curry Brush for Dogs
Well & Good Massaging Curry Brush
$12

“Another great brush for short shedding pups! Give your dog a massage while giving them a de-shed.”

$12 at Petco

Best For Small Areas — and Small Dogs

Tiiiinyyy K Pro Slicker Brush
Tiiiinyyy K Pro Slicker
$35

“This tiny brush has soft pins that are great for removing and preventing tangles on medium, long, and curly coated dogs. It’s also great for armpits, paws, and tight areas on larger dogs.”

$35 at Jess Rona Grooming

Best For Curly-Haired Dogs

Dream Industry Medium Slicker
Medium Slicker by Dream

“This medium-sized slicker brush is perfect for dogs with medium coats but large personalities. Slightly larger than the kpro, it has a long ergonomic handle and soft pins to make brushing out tangles easy.”

Shop Dream

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

