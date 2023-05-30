Clean Coats Shampoo For Sensitive Skin Is a Gift to Dog Parents’ Noses

The first thing I remember about getting my dog, Moose, was his smell. He wasn’t grungy or grimy. Au contraire: He was overwhelmingly powdery. He was being re-homed opens in a new tab to me, and his first owners had gotten him groomed for the occasion. In doing so, it appeared that they opted for the add-on service of dunking him in a vat of perfume-y grandma nose powder (or, to be less dramatic about it, the groomer just used a powdery shampoo.)

My Journey to Finding Clean Coats

I’m not exaggerating when I say he smelled like that for literal weeks. Because I wanted him to get acclimated to his new environment without a lot of stressors, I held off bathing him — an activity his original parents mentioned he was not a fan of. Plus, I could tell his skin, in addition to giving off the odor of a Macy’s perfume counter, was incredibly irritated by whatever product they used. I didn’t want to risk making Moose more uncomfortable by using the wrong shampoo, so I got to work finding a solution.

Through my process of trial and error, I found Moose’s skin to be very sensitive. So I was grateful to be put out of my misery when I stumbled upon Clean Coats, a beautiful — and beautifully simple — dog shampoo company launched earlier this year.

Clean Coats opens in a new tab , started by twins Britta and Carli Garsow, is the perfect solution to your sensitive dog’s grooming needs, in more ways than one. Formulated with human-grade, completely vegan ingredients, including soothing colloidal oatmeal, Clean Coats pet shampoo is approved for both your pup’s sensitive skin and your nose. Plus, they literally tell you how much of the stuff you should be using on their website. So, if you’re like me, and you are struggling in this department more than you care to admit, this is a huge plus.

No Ugly Shampoo Bottles Here

And if you’re like me and you like your bathroom to look somewhat put together at all times (again, more than maybe you care to admit) I cannot stress enough how wonderful of a discovery Clean Coats has been. Their wedgewood blue bottles and matching gentle brush opens in a new tab blend seamlessly into one’s otherwise well-curated spa oasis, and that is not by accident.

“Clean Coats was born one sunny afternoon in Los Angeles, as we were discussing how there are no chic, clean, gentle dog shampoos on the market,” reads the Garsow’s statement opens in a new tab on the Clean Coats website. “We sourced effective ingredients ourselves and worked with incredible chemists to bring you the most effective, yet gentle dog shampoo on the market — and of course it’s in the cutest bottle you’ll be proud to have in your bathroom.”

What Sets This Grooming Brand Apart

The sisters credit their sophisticated approach to Clean Coats to their years of experience in working in product development for the human beauty industry. That would explain why Clean Coats shampoo is as thoughtfully and effectively formulated as a high-end, sensitive-skin shampoo for humans. And it comes in an even cuter bottle (oh, how I curse you, packaging designers at the prescription dandruff shampoo company).