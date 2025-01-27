Nobody likes it; how can you make it go away for your pup?

It can often be tricky to figure out if a dog has acid reflux. But once you do, it’s important to make a targeted treatment plan to relieve their symptoms. You may not even realize all of the ways your dog was being affected by reflux until it’s gone and your pup’s bounce returns.

Reflux can be a nearly silent disease with subtle or vague signs that come and go. There is no specific test to diagnose reflux, but a collection of signs and exam findings. Dogs with reflux may experience pain, nausea, decreased appetite, restlessness, and other signs related to digestive problems, including vomiting opens in a new tab , weight loss, or regurgitation. Treatments should be tailored to a dog’s specific signs and underlying medical problems.

Main takeaways Signs of reflux and its underlying cause can vary from one dog to another, requiring treatments to be modified to each dog’s condition.

Lifestyle modifications can help relieve some of the discomfort associated with reflux.

In many cases, prescription medications or other medical interventions will be necessary to relieve a dog’s reflux.

How do you treat acid reflux in dogs?

You may notice a number of signs of acid reflux in dogs that have you wondering how to treat them and bring on relief. They range from a finicky appetite opens in a new tab to extending their neck and hard-swallowing, to signs like coughing, vomiting, lip-licking opens in a new tab , or drooling. This is because acid reflux causes stomach fluid to escape from the stomach and flow upwards into the esophagus. These fluids are acidic and very irritating. They can cause pain and inflammation within the esophagus and throat.

Treatments can target the problem in a number of ways. First, it is most effective to treat the underlying condition that is leading to reflux whenever possible. Additionally, some treatments will aim to make the stomach acid less acidic, so it is less irritating to the esophagus. Other treatments may help to reduce how much stomach acid is present or to speed up how fast their stomachs empty. Depending on your dog’s specific condition, some of these treatments will be more effective than others.

How to treat acid reflux in dogs naturally

Home remedies for acid reflux focus primarily on lifestyle changes that can improve digestion and reduce the amount of stomach acid present. These are best used in dogs with mild reflux, or in conjunction with more targeted medical treatments for more severe cases. Lifestyle modifications are not enough to bring relief to more severe cases on their own. Some important modifications to make at home are:

Dietary changes: Simplify your dog’s diet to a single formulation of dog food and temporarily eliminate all treats and table scraps. For dogs with signs of food allergies opens in a new tab , it is best to select a hypoallergenic diet. If your dog seems to be improving on a specific diet, you can slowly start to reintroduce treats one at a time, as long as they do not interfere with specific diet trials your vet has recommended. Be sure to watch for returning signs of reflux and eliminate any treats or foods that seem to be a trigger.

Smaller, more frequent meals: Small, frequent meals opens in a new tab allow the stomach to empty more quickly. It also ensures the stomach is never empty for too long, which can also cause problems for some dogs with reflux. The goal should be three to four feedings per day, including one in the evening to prevent a long stretch of emptiness overnight.

Bland food: Certain foods can trigger reflux including foods that are highly acidic, as well as foods that are high in fat. Stick to a simple dog food diet without any ingredients or extra treats that may cause a flare-up.

Regular exercise: Exercise is important for so many reasons including helping dogs to maintain a healthy weight and receive the enrichment they need opens in a new tab . It can also have additional benefits for dogs with reflux because regular exercise can improve motility in the digestive tract. This means it helps foods move through the stomach and into the intestines more quickly, preventing stomach acid from sitting in the stomach and refluxing into the esophagus. If your dog has not been exercising regularly, be sure to start slowly and gradually increase their activity over time to prevent injuries.

Natural antacids: Antacids are foods or medications that help to reduce the acidity of the stomach fluids. Foods that are more alkaline, or have a higher pH, can promote lower acidity. The amount of these foods that a dog eats is not usually enough to make a major difference, however. Some foods that can help are yogurt opens in a new tab , banana, melon, or cauliflower. It is always important to introduce one new food at a time and start with a very small amount to ensure your dog tolerates it. This is especially important for dogs with a history of digestive problems and/or food intolerances. Other natural antacids that may be safe for people are not always safe for dogs opens in a new tab and some may even be toxic. Be sure to consult your vet before trying herbs or supplements intended for humans.

Probiotics: Probiotics provide beneficial microbes to the gut opens in a new tab , which can help with digestion and many other processes in the body. They have the most direct effect in the intestines, not the stomach, but can be helpful in some cases of reflux. This includes conditions where the underlying problems are caused by inflammation within the intestines, such as allergies or inflammatory bowel disease. Probiotics may also help to improve motility in the digestive tract.

Acid reflux in dogs: Medical treatments

Many times, dogs with ongoing reflux will need targeted medical interventions along with lifestyle changes to bring them relief. Whenever possible, it is best to get a specific diagnosis for a dog's reflux and to treat the underlying cause. This is the best chance for a long-term cure, as opposed to just treating the symptoms.

Antacids: Medications that act as antacids can reduce the acidity of stomach fluid, making the fluids less irritating to the tissues in the esophagus and throat.

Proton-pump inhibitors: These drugs, including omeprazole, work to block the production of acid in the stomach.

Gastroprotectants: Some medications like sucralfate, can coat the lining of the esophagus and stomach and act to protect these tissues from acid. This is helpful as a temporary measure to relieve inflammation within the esophagus and/or to protect ulcers and give them a chance to heal.

Promotility drugs: Drugs like metoclopramide promote emptying of the stomach and improve movement within the digestive tract. This can prevent stomach acid from sitting too long.

Surgical intervention: Some conditions may require surgical intervention to correct the underlying cause of the reflux. This may be recommended for dogs with more severe anatomical abnormalities, such as hiatal hernias, which are more common in brachycephalic breeds opens in a new tab . Some diagnostic tests, like endoscopies, also require general anesthesia and may be very helpful for getting a diagnosis and making a targeted treatment plan.

When to seek expert help for acid reflux in dogs

It is always a good idea to seek veterinary care if your dog is acting sick or has sudden changes in their behavior. This is especially important if you suspect your dog has reflux or you notice some vague signs and aren’t sure what’s going on. Reflux can be difficult to identify, especially if you have not had experience with the signs of reflux in dogs.

Your vet can help you understand the full picture of what’s going on and the underlying cause for your dog’s reflux. Veterinary care is also very important in helping your dog get relief. Home remedies may reduce some discomfort from reflux but most dogs will need medication to make the most improvement. Any dog with ongoing, severe signs including frequent vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, coughing, or difficulty breathing should see a vet immediately opens in a new tab as these could lead to life-threatening complications.

Bottom line

There are many different ways to treat acid reflux and most dogs will do best with a combination of medications and lifestyle changes.

Reflux can be caused by many different conditions and treating the underlying cause is the most effective way to bring your dog long-term relief.

It is best to consult a vet to get a clear diagnosis and start a targeted treatment plan, especially if your dog’s signs are severe or persistent.

