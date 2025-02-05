There can be many reasons for a dog to have black coloration on their gums, and the good news is that most of the time, this can be perfectly normal. The gums are specialized tissue that cover the jaw bones and create a protective interface at the base of the teeth. This tissue serves many important roles to protect the underlying teeth and bones.

It also contains a network of blood vessels and nerves. Problems with the gums can be an indication of problems with the underlying teeth, bones, blood supply, and/or nerves. It’s important to pay attention to your dog’s gum health, as it offers clues to many other underlying conditions. Read on to learn how to evaluate your dog’s gums to understand what is normal and when to seek veterinary care.

Main takeaways Black pigmentation on the gums can be normal for many dogs.

There are some conditions that can change the color of the gums, and these require veterinary attention.

If you are unsure whether your dog’s gums are normal or not, it is always best to see a vet for consultation.

Are black spots on a dog’s gums normal?

It’s happened to all of us: You pry your dog’s mouth open because they nabbed something they shouldn’t be eating. You get an up-close look at all the nooks and crannies of their mouth that you don’t normally see. Then you suddenly notice a black spot. Was it always there, and you just never looked back there before? Or is this a new spot that popped up overnight?

Before you panic, try to characterize what you're seeing and take note of how the gums around this area look. Is the spot flat or raised? Are the surrounding tissues red, swollen, or bleeding? Many times, a flat, pigmented spot on the gums is nothing to worry about, but there are some important details to consider. If you are ever in doubt, it’s best to see a vet to get an expert’s perspective.

Why are there black spots on my dog’s gums?

There are a number of reasons why a dog might have black spots on their gums. The most common explanation is simply normal variations in pigmentation. Some dogs will have black spots on their gums or completely black gums. Usually, they are born this way, but sometimes they can develop changes in the pigmentation of their gums or tongue opens in a new tab within the first few months of puppyhood and even into adulthood.

Other times, sudden changes in gum pigmentation can indicate a medical condition. If you notice a change in your dog’s gum color, try to evaluate it in the context of their overall health. If your dog also has swelling, bleeding, or other changes to their gums or teeth, this is abnormal. Additionally, if your dog has any signs of systemic illness, opens in a new tab like shortness of breath, lethargy, loss of appetite, or collapse, this is also further evidence that there is a serious underlying medical condition. Be sure to see a vet if you notice any of these signs. Some of the possible causes for black spots on the gums include:

Normal pigmentation

For many dogs, black pigmentation on their gums or tongue can be completely normal. During fetal development, pigment cells randomly migrate to their permanent locations and may result in freckle-like spots in the mouth as well as on the body. Because these patterns are random, offspring, parents, and siblings will all have their own unique patterns. Even genetically identical clones will have different patterns from each other.

Dog breed

Certain breeds are known for having pigmented gums and/or tongues and this is a completely normal variation. This is common in breeds like Shar Peis, Chow Chows, Pomeranians, Akitas, Thai Ridgebacks, German Shepherds, Huskies, Golden Retrievers, and Labrador Retrievers. It can also happen randomly in dogs of any breed.

Melanoma

This is a type of pigmented tumor opens in a new tab that can be found in the mouth or on the skin,and is the reason that it is important to keep an eye on any new pigmented spots that develop in the mouth or on the body. Melanoma is an aggressive form of cancer. If a new spot shows up suddenly and seems to be changing in size or shape, it is important to see a vet. This is especially true if the spot is raised or bleeding.

Periodontal disease

Any abnormalities in the tissues surrounding the teeth are collectively known as periodontal disease and this includes conditions that inflame the gums, known as gingivitis opens in a new tab . Most of the time, these conditions do not cause the gums to turn black, though The main changes you’ll see with periodontal disease are red, swollen gums that may bleed more easily. There may also be obvious signs of tooth decay opens in a new tab or loose or missing teeth. These dogs may also have bad breath, chatter their teeth, drool, or have difficulty chewing hard food or toys.

Periodontal tumors

There are many other kinds of tumors that can develop in the mouth in addition to melanomas. Most of these are not typically associated with black spots in the mouth but they are often areas of swelling and may appear red or bleeding.

Some of the most common cancerous tumors opens in a new tab of the mouth in dogs are melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and fibrosarcoma. There are also many kinds of benign tumors that can develop in the mouth that will not cause cancer including fibromas and epulis. In nearly all cases, a biopsy is necessary to determine what kind of tumor is present.

Cyanosis

Conditions that reduce the amount of oxygen in the blood may result in cyanosis, or a bluish tint to the skin and gums. On some dogs, this can make their gums look darker and less pink. This is a medical emergency and is always accompanied by other signs of serious illness including difficulty breathing opens in a new tab , lethargy, and/or collapse.

What colors should my dog’s gums be?

Normal dog-gum color is bubble-gum pink, but black spots or completely black gums can also be a normal variation. Healthy dog gums are typically a bright pink color. If you gently press on their gums opens in a new tab , the color should blanch to white before very quickly returning to bring pink in less than two seconds. Gums that are pale pink or white, bluish, or very dark red can all be signs of a bigger problem. These changes point to a systemic health problem relating to their circulation, oxygenation, or blood counts, and are accompanied by more serious signs of illness. For dogs who have always had all black gums or black spots on their gums, this can also be completely normal.

Changes in the color or texture of the gums in one specific spot can be a sign of a more localized problem, related to that portion of the mouth. This can happen if there is a damaged tooth, gingivitis, a traumatic injury to the mouth, or a tumor. In general, you can help to support your dog’s gum health and overall oral health by regularly brushing their teeth and following your vet’s recommendations for dental cleanings.

How to treat black spots on my dog’s gums

In most cases, if your dog has always had a black spot on their gums or their gums are diffusely black, no treatment is necessary. This is their normal pigmentation, and it won’t change. If you do notice that your dog has a new spot on their gums that concerns you, the best thing to do is see your vet to determine if additional steps, like a biopsy, are necessary. Some steps you can take to keep your dog’s teeth and gums healthy are:

Home dental care

Build daily tooth brushing opens in a new tab into your dog’s routine. It may take some time for them to accept this, especially if you have an older dog that hasn’t brushed before. Start slowly by just letting your dog taste the toothpaste opens in a new tab and reward your dog for letting you put the toothbrush in their mouth. Try to make this a positive experience opens in a new tab by using lots of praise and rewards so that your dog will get comfortable with this new chore.

Avoid extra hard chew toys

Try to select chew toys opens in a new tab made from firm rubber that will be gentler on your dog’s teeth. Extremely hard substances, like ice, rocks, and certain bones can cause excessive wear on your dog’s teeth and may even lead to cracks or fractures in their teeth. These injuries can be painful and lead to inflammation and infection of the surrounding gums.

Regular check ups

Be sure to keep up with your dog’s regular check-ups and preventative medical care. These opportunities allow your vet to look for any changes in their gums or teeth and to make recommendations for additional care like dental cleanings, X-rays of the teeth, or extractions of any broken teeth in order to keep your dog feeling their best.

B ottom line:

Black spots or completely black gums are normal for many dogs.

Try to take note of any other changes such as swelling, bleeding, or rapidly growing growths in the mouth as these should be checked out by a vet.

You can promote good oral health in your dog by keeping up with regular tooth brushing and preventative vet care.

