If you have a dog who loves to give you slobbery kisses, you are probably intimately aware of every nook and cranny of their tongue, including the locations of any pigmented spots on their tongue or roof of their mouth. If you’ve ever wondered why these spots are there, or if you have a new puppy opens in a new tab with spots on their tongue, you’ll want to read on to learn all about what these spots mean.

What causes black spots on a dog’s tongue?

The good news is that most of the time, these flat gray or black spots on your dog’s tongue are harmless and they are just changes in pigmentation, almost like a freckle. Certain breeds opens in a new tab are known for having these pigmented spots and some may have tongues that are completely gray or black while others may have a more speckled appearance. However, there are a few other possible causes for a dark-colored spot on the tongue or in other parts of the mouth, and it is good to know what they are and how to differentiate them so you can catch any concerning changes early on.

What dog breeds have black spots on their tongues?

Some breeds of dogs are particularly known for having pigmented tongues and gums, but even mixed breeds or atypical breeds can develop these spots, too. For some breeds, there is a strong genetic link to their pigmented tongue trait. Typically this kind of pigmentation happens during development of the fetus when the pigment cells, known as melanocytes, migrate to their final destinations.

The breeds notorious for this trait include the Chow Chow and Shar-Pei. Other breeds known to develop a more speckled appearance to their tongues include Golden Retrievers, Labrador Retrievers, Australian Shepherds, Akitas, Thai Ridgebacks, German Shepherds, Huskies, Pomeranians, and many more.

Why is my dog getting black spots on their tongue?

For breeds that have a genetic predisposition to pigmented tongues, the color usually develops in young puppies between two to six months old. Some dogs will develop additional pigmented spots as they age. There are also other possible explanations for changes in the coloration of your dog’s tongue, including:

Freckles

This is the most common explanation for a flat, irregularly-shaped spot on your dog’s tongue. These are similar to the pigmented tongues and gums in many purebreds and can develop in any breed of dog.

Tumors

Any new spot or bump in the mouth should be checked out by a vet. Approximately half of all lesions that develop in the mouth are some form of tumor. While not every tumor is malignant, or cancerous, some are and it is impossible to know just by looking at them. For example, melanoma is an aggressive form of cancer opens in a new tab that can form in the mouth and is known for having a dark, pigmented appearance. If you are concerned about a new spot in your dog’s mouth, especially if it is raised, bleeding, or growing quickly, your vet should perform a biopsy to determine what it is.

Medications

Some medications can discolor your dog’s tongue and it can be alarming if you don’t know to expect this. Two medications that may cause discoloration of the tongue include activated charcoal, which is often given to dogs who may have eaten something toxic opens in a new tab , and Pepto Bismol opens in a new tab .

Illness

If your dog is acting sick opens in a new tab , you may be wondering, What does a sick dog’s tongue look like? Many times, a sick pup will not have any changes in the color of their tongue, so it is not a reliable gauge of whether or not your dog is sick. However, certain conditions can cause their tongue or gums to look pale, such as anemia, or a lack of red blood cells. Other conditions including heart disease opens in a new tab or lung problems opens in a new tab can cause their tongue or gums to have a bluish tint due to a lack of oxygen. Any change in the color of their gums or tongue is a medical emergency as these can be life-threatening conditions and you should seek emergency care opens in a new tab for your pup right away.

New black spots on their tongue

If you are wondering why your pup suddenly has a new spot on their tongue that you never saw before, you should pat yourself on the back for being a vigilant pet parent. It is important to keep track of any new spots, lumps, or bumps anywhere on your dog and to be sure to have them checked out by your vet to rule out more serious conditions opens in a new tab , like cancer.

A new spot on your dog’s tongue is more likely to be a freckle, especially if it is flat and not changing in size or shape. Any new spot that is raised, bleeding, growing rapidly, or changing in color or size should be checked out by a vet right away. And while we try to characterize these spots based on their appearance, the truth is that a biopsy is the only way to know for sure what is really going on and a diagnosis cannot be made based on its appearance alone. Be sure to speak with your vet if you are concerned about any new spots or growths on your pup to determine if a biopsy is warranted.

FAQs:

Do dogs get gingivitis and other forms of dental diseases?

Yes, dogs frequently get gingivitis opens in a new tab and other forms of dental disease, although cavities are much less common in dogs than people. It is very important to help your pup have good dental hygiene and to seek treatment if your dog seems to have a painful mouth, bad breath, or any loose or broken teeth.

Does the color of a dog’s tongue mean anything?

The color of a dog’s tongue can be an important indication of their health. If your dog’s tongue looks pale or has a bluish tint, those could be signs of a serious medical problem and they should be checked out by a vet right away. Dogs with pigmented tongues usually have a genetic predisposition for this and it is not an indication of their health status.

