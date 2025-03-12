Ear mites may not be the first thing that comes to mind if your dog has itchy ears, but they should be a consideration, especially if you recently adopted your pup and they had been living outdoors or in crowded conditions.

There are many other ailments that can cause dogs to have itchy ears, and in the majority of cases, you won’t be able to tell whether your dog has ear mites or another kind of infection simply by looking at their ears. You’ll need a veterinarian’s guidance to determine what kind of infection your dog has and how best to treat it in order to bring them much needed relief. Some home remedies can be used in combination with medical treatments to help clean and/or soothe the ears, however these should be used only with your vet’s approval. Read on to learn all about ear mites in dogs.

How to tell if your dog has ear mites

If your dog has an ear infection opens in a new tab of any kind, they usually let you know very clearly. They are uncomfortable, itchy, and may have a bad odor coming from their ears. Sometimes, their ears are so painful opens in a new tab that they will yelp or hide if you even try to touch them. Once you recognize that your dog has an ear infection, you may start wondering how to determine if they have ear mites versus a bacterial infection versus a yeast infection. The only way to know for sure opens in a new tab is to have your vet take samples from their ears, called a cytology, to look at under a microscope.

When your vet looks at a cytology, they can see all of the organisms that are too small for us to see with our naked eye, including ear mites, different kinds of bacteria, as well as yeast. You may suspect your dog has a certain kind of infection based on their history. For example, ear mites are a contagious infection that is more common in dogs who live outdoors and in crowded conditions. If you recently rescued a stray dog, that may be a more likely diagnosis. In other cases, like dogs with skin allergies opens in a new tab , bacterial and yeast infections are more common in their ears. Sometimes, yeast infections have a telltale odor, too. All of these clues can be helpful in making an educated guess as to what’s going on, but ultimately, an ear cytology will be the only way to know for sure.

Symptoms of ear mites in dogs

Ear mites are extremely itchy and cause a lot of damage to the ear, which can also lead to secondary infections by bacteria or yeast. The signs of ear mites are also the signs of other causes of ear infections. These include:

Excessive scratching: Dogs with itchy ears may use their paws to scratch at their ears. They may also rub their ears on furniture or people in an attempt to soothe their itch.

Excessive head shaking: Dogs who are itchy or uncomfortable in their ears may also shake their heads frequently opens in a new tab .

Debris in ears: Whenever an infection or inflammation is present in the ear, there tends to be more debris within the ears. In the case of ear mites, this debris tends to be dark brown, crumbly material that is often described as having a “coffee ground” appearance.

Strong odor: Ear infections and debris within the ears create a bad odor.

Inflammation of ear canal: Inflammation of the ear canal leads to red, swollen, and painful ears. In severe cases, the canal may become narrowed due to all of the inflammation.

Hair loss and wounds around ears: The more dogs scratch and rub at their ears, the more they can damage the surrounding skin. This can lead to wounds and hair loss around their ears.

What do ear mites look like?

Ear mites are extremely small and in most cases, you cannot identify them without a microscope. In cases of severe infestations, it may be possible to see teeny tiny moving specs within the ear debris if you look really hard. Most of the time, this will not be evident as ear mites are only around 500 micrometers wide, which is about one-quarter to one-half the size of the head of a pin.

If you have a chance to search the internet for photos of ear mites up close, do yourself a favor and don’t do it unless you want to feel itchy all over. Ear mites look like tiny monsters with four pairs of legs and tiny suckers ready to wreak havoc in your pup’s ears.

When to consult a vet for ear mites

If you suspect your dog has an ear infection of any kind, it is important to see a vet right away. Ear infections are extremely itchy and painful, and your dog needs prompt relief. Additionally, it is important to get the proper diagnosis for what is causing your dog’s ear infection in order to get rid of it effectively and to avoid more serious complications.

Do home remedies work for ear mites in dogs?

Home remedies are much less effective than prescription medications in treating ear mites in dogs, and many do not work at all. Due to the fact that ear mites are extremely uncomfortable for dogs and also highly contagious to other dogs and cats, it is important to rapidly treat and clear ear mite infections. Therefore, prescription medications are going to have a lot of advantages in efficacy and rapid onset.

Additionally, many dogs with ear mite infections also have secondary bacterial or yeast infections and these will also require prompt medical treatment from a vet. There are some home remedies that may be useful to use in combination with your vet’s treatment plan, just make sure they are compatible with the other medications your vet prescribes. This includes:

Mineral oil

Mineral oil does actually kill ear mites but it has some downsides. First, it takes many weeks of daily treatment with mineral oil to clear an ear mite infection and this can be difficult to comply with, especially if your dog is experiencing a lot of discomfort. The mineral oil will also leave a greasy residue on your pup, which may be transferred to your clothing or furniture.

Flea and tick preventatives

The great news is that some topical or oral flea and tick medications can also kill ear mites, so check with your vet if your pup can take one of these.

Apple cider vinegar

This is a household product that is known to have some mild antimicrobial properties. However, it does not kill ear mites. Some pet parents use a diluted apple cider vinegar solution to clean their dog’s ears as a way to prevent bacterial or yeast infections. This can be good maintenance for dogs who seem to suffer from frequent ear infections, however it does not treat or cure infections. It may also sting skin that is very raw or has open wounds, so this should be avoided in dogs with lots of scratches or very inflamed ears.

Aloe vera

This plant extract is known to be soothing to the skin. It is currently under investigation for possible antimicrobial and wound-healing properties, however, in dogs it can sometimes cause skin irritation. It can also cause diarrhea in dogs opens in a new tab who ingest it. Aloe vera does not kill ear mites, so it would not be a good primary treatment for a dog with an ear mite infestation. It may be helpful to soothe irritated skin around the ears. Be sure to try it first on an area of healthy skin to make sure your dog does not have a reaction to it.

Environmental control

Ear mites can contaminate furniture, bedding, and other materials in the home, which helps them infect other pets as well as reinfect pets who have previously been treated. Be sure to do a thorough cleaning of your home; wash all bedding that your dog has been in contact with, and vacuum thoroughly. Any other dogs and cats in the home opens in a new tab will also need medical treatment.

Ingredients to avoid

It is important to avoid any ingredients that are known to be toxic or irritating to dogs. The ear canal is especially unique, and some ingredients that are safe for the skin can be ototoxic, causing damage to the sensitive structures within the ear. Be sure to consult a vet before putting anything opens in a new tab into your dog’s ear canal.

Vet-prescribed treatments

Ear infections always warrant a trip to the vet as it is crucial to determine what kind of ear infection your pup has and to start proper treatment right away. Many times, dogs will also have a combination of infections, meaning they could have ear mites plus a bacterial infection, or they may have both bacteria and yeast in their ears. Depending on their specific situation, your vet may prescribe a combination of the following:

Topical medications

The most effective way to treat many ear infections is with medication applied directly into the ear. There are many different products available that may combine antibacterial and anti-fungal medications to treat both bacteria or yeast. Some formulations are long-acting, allowing the medication to be applied once a week or less.

Oral or topical flea and tick products

Most dogs should be on year-round flea and tick preventatives opens in a new tab . These products not only protect them against fleas and ticks but many will also kill mites like ear mites as well as some intestinal parasites opens in a new tab . Your vet may recommend a specific product known to kill ear mites if your dog is not already on one.

Pain medication

Ear infections cause lots of inflammation that can be itchy and extremely painful. Some dogs may benefit from taking pain medication for the first few days of treatment. This may be a medication opens in a new tab that you give them by mouth, or part of a combination product that is applied directly into the ear.

Medicated cleanser

Dogs with ear infections often produce more debris and discharge from their ears. This can interfere with medication that needs to be instilled into the ear canal. In some cases, your vet may recommend a specific type of ear cleaner to help remove debris and dry out the ear canals. Other times, ear cleaning can interfere with treatments like the long-acting ear medications, so be sure to follow your vet’s treatment plan.

B ottom line

Ear mites are one of many possible causes for ear infections in dogs.

It is important to get an accurate diagnosis from your vet before starting any treatments on your dog.

The good news is that with the proper treatment, your dog can get rapid relief and ear mites can be completely cured.

