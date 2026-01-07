Are Brown Cats Rare?
These guys are rare and worth admiring.
Share Article
In This Article:
What Causes Brown Coat Color in Cats? How Common Are Brown Cats? Are Brown Cats Considered Rare? Breeds Who Exhibit Brown Coats
Have you ever seen a brown cat? If you have, they undoubtedly stood out. But chances are you’ve never seen a brown cat — it’s more likely that the cats you’ve been exposed to were of more common colors: black, white, tabby, and orange.
But brown cats do exist, and this article will explain how rare they are, the genetics behind a brown coat color, and if certain cat breeds are more likely to have brown coats.
What causes brown coat color in cats?
Cat colors are determined by their genes, and one of the main ones is the B gene, which controls black pigment. Think of “B” as the “black gene” and “b” as the “lighter brown” version.
Here’s the straightforward breakdown:
B = black (strong gene)
b = brown (weaker gene)
Because the black gene (B) is the stronger one, a cat only needs one B to look black. The brown gene (b) only shows up if the cat gets two copies of it. Then the cat will be brown.
How a cat ends up brown
It works like this:
bb = brown cat
Bb or BB = black cat
If a cat gets a “b” from both parents, that black pigment gets lightened, and the coat turns a true chocolate brown. If the cat gets even one B, the black wins, and the cat looks black on the outside.
Why are brown cats rare?
For a cat to be brown, both parents have to carry the brown gene, even if they don’t look brown. That doesn’t happen all that often, which is why you don’t see a ton of brown cats.
There is also a dilution gene that lightens the chocolate, resulting in lilac. Pattern genes determine if the cat is solid, tabby, pointed, or shaded. There are also modifier genes that can deepen or soften the tone. All of these genes have to work together properly to produce a pure, solid-brown coat, which is why it’s so rare.
How common are brown cats?
Unless a cat is a purebred, they are unlikely to be brown. Brown cats are uncommon, because most cats simply don’t carry the right genes to make brown fur.
It’s much more common to see:
Black cats
Gray cats
Orange cats
Tabby-patterned cats
Brown cats do exist, but solid-brown cats without stripes and patterns are very rare. It would be very unusual to walk into a shelter and find a solid-brown cat.
Are brown cats considered rare?
Yes, solid-brown cats are considered rare for the following reasons.
They require a particular gene combination.
That gene combination has to come from inheriting a brown gene from both parents, which is rare.
Most cats only carry the black gene. This gene is far more common in the cat population.
Even if a cat inherits the brown genes, most of them will still show stripes or other patterns, so a completely solid-brown coat is very rare.
It’s unusual for a cat breeder to focus on brown coloring. Very few intentionally produce a chocolate or cinnamon cat.
The Havana Brown is the rarest of all brown cats. They were developed specifically for their warm, rich chocolate coloring.
Breeds who exhibit brown coats
Several breeds have brown, chocolate, or cinnamon colored coats.
Havana Brown
This breed was developed in the 1950s by crossing Siamese cats with black Domestic Shorthairs who carried the chocolate gene. Brown is the breed’s hallmark, and it’s always solid brown with no pattern. Noted for their beautiful, solid chocolate coat, their key traits include:
Smooth, glossy brown fur
Bright green eyes
An attentive, curious personality
Distinctive head shape and forward-tilted ears
Havana Browns are one of the few breeds consistently producing solid-brown cats.
Burmese
Burmese cats also come in brown coats, most often a rich sable brown, which is one of the breed’s hallmark colors. They are known for:
Muscular bodies
Silky coats
Golden eyes
A very affectionate temperament
Sable brown is one of the most recognizable shades found in the Burmese breed.
European Burmese
Closely related to the Burmese, the European version comes in a broader range of colors:
Brown
Chocolate
Cinnamon
Compared to the American Burmese, this breed tends to have softer or slightly lighter brown shades.
Oriental Shorthair
This breed has hundreds of possible coat variations. They have more brown coats than the general cat population, but brown is still not common. The Oriental Shorthair is one of the most color-diverse breeds in the world. The most common variations are:
Solid chocolate
Cinnamon
Lilac
Fawn
The Oriental Shorthair has a slender body and large ears, which tend to make these brown shades even more striking.
RagaMuffin
Plush coats and gentle personalities are the hallmark of RagaMuffins. They’re not always brown, but they can show:
Chocolate
Chocolate mink
Brown
Cinnamon tones
Chocolate-shaded patterns
Although solid-brown RagaMuffins do exist, patterned ones are more common.
Bottom line
Brown cats are beautiful and genetically unique, but they are also uncommon. To have a brown cat, a kitten must inherit a brown gene from both parents, and that doesn’t happen very often. In fact, solid-brown cats are especially rare.
Certain breeds, such as the Havana Brown, Burmese, European Burmese, Oriental Shorthair, and RagaMuffin, commonly show brown coloring. If you run into a brown cat, consider it your lucky day. They are truly among the most distinctive and exquisite cats in the feline world.
References
González-Ramírez, Mónica Teresa, and René Landero-Hernández. “Cat Coat Color, Personality Traits and the Cat-Owner Relationship Scale: A Study with Cat Owners in Mexico.” Animals, vol. 12, no. 8, 15 Apr. 2022, p. 1030. https://doi.org/10.3390/ani12081030opens in new tab.
Kaelin, Christopher B., et al. “Developmental Genetics of Color Pattern Establishment in Cats.” Nature Communications, vol. 12, no. 1, 7 Sept. 2021, p. 5127. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25348-2opens in new tab.
Morris, James G., et al. “Red Hair in Black Cats Is Reversed by Addition of Tyrosine to the Diet.” The Journal of Nutrition, vol. 132, no. 6, 1 June 2002, pp. 1646S1648S. https://doi.org/10.1093/jn/132.6.1646sopens in new tab.
Dr. Shelby Neely, DVM
Dr. Shelby Neely is a freelance writer and veterinarian who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine and has practiced veterinary medicine for 30 years, specializing in small animals. Her work has appeared in Allivet, AsktheCatDoctor, WhiskerDocs, Ask the Cat Doctor Radio, Ask the Cat Doctor TV, and numerous other websites, brochures, newsletters, newspapers, and ebooks. In her spare time, Dr. Neely likes to spend time with her three children, two grandchildren, three cats, two grand-cats, and five grand-dogs.
Related articles
Is Orange Cat Behavior Real? The Truth Behind the TikTok Trend
Your TikTok algorithm would like you to think so, but the experts weigh in.
The 14 Best Cat Brushes to Buy in 2025
Level up your grooming game.
Is My Cat Going Bald?
If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.
Why Does My Cat Have Dandruff? Common Causes and Treatments
Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.