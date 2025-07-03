C utting your pup’s nails is no walk in the park, but unfortunately it has to be done.

Part of grooming your dog is taking proper care of the nails. You don’t want them to be too long. This can lead to overgrown nails that grow into the pad, causing bleeding, pain, and even infection. They can also lead to joint problems and difficulty walking.

On the other hand, if you trim them too short, you can, in the process, cut the quick, causing pain, bleeding, and even infection. Their nails need to be kept at just the right length. How do you know when it’s time to trim? Understanding the right nail length, trimming frequency, and proper techniques will keep your pup comfortable and happy.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Main takeaways When a dog stands on a flat floor, the nails should not touch the floor.

Dogs should have their nails clipped every two to six weeks, depending on the length.

You should not hear the nails tapping on the floor as your dog walks across the room.

You should clip a little bit at a time, watching for the quick.

How long should your dog’s nails be?

One way to gauge the correct length is to have your dog stand on a hard, flat surface. The nails should not touch the ground. Another method is to listen to your dog as they walk across the floor. You should not hear the clicking of their nails. If you do, it’s time for a trim.

Ideally, the nails should be short enough to avoid curling, splitting, or growing into the paw pads, but not so short that you hit the quick (the blood vessel inside the nail). As you trim the nails over time, the quick will recede, allowing you to trim them shorter.

How often should you clip your dog’s nails?

The answer to this question varies from dog to dog, and depends on the following factors:

Your dog’s activity level

Their breed

The surfaces they frequently walk on

For example, active dogs walking on pavement may need nail trims every four to six weeks. Indoor dogs or older dogs who walk on soft surfaces may need their nails trimmed just every two to four weeks. Puppies will need more frequent trimming, since their nails grow faster and are less likely to be worn down naturally. If your dog has dewclaws, these nails don’t touch the ground and won’t wear down on their own, so they will need more frequent trimming.

How to tell if your dog needs a nail clipping

Look for these signs:

Clicking sounds when your dog walks

Obvious curling of the nail tip

Nails touching the ground or pushing sideways when your dog is standing

Trouble walking or limping

Redness, swelling, or broken nails, which could indicate trauma or even infection from overgrowth

Tips for clipping your dog’s nails

Trimming your dog’s nails can be stressful for you and your dog, but it doesn’t have to be. With the right approach and tools, it can be a simple and painless part of their grooming routine.

Slowly introduce the clippers

If your dog has never had nail trims before, get them comfortable with the clippers. Let them sniff and explore the clippers or grinder. Play with their paws, giving them treats and praising them for staying calm. Gradually work up to touching their nails with the clippers without trimming. Some dogs may need this repeated over days or even weeks to keep them from becoming anxious.

Clip a little at a time, and monitor your dog’s comfort

Use sharp, high-quality clippers designed specifically for dogs. Start with small cuts at the very tip of the nail. After each cut, watch for a dark center inside the nail — this indicates you’re approaching the quick. Dogs with light-colored nails are easy, because the pink will be quite visible. Darker nails make it more challenging to see the quick. Take your time and trim only a very small amount at a time.

If your dog flinches, stop and reassess — you may be too close to the quick. Always keep styptic powder or cornstarch nearby in case you accidentally nick the quick and need to stop the bleeding. Styptic powder works best.

Trim on a consistent schedule

Regardless of when a dog’s nails are supposed to be trimmed, check them every two weeks. This will prevent overgrown nails.

You can also file or grind the nails instead of clipping them. This will smooth rough edges and help maintain length between trims. Nail grinders can be especially helpful for dogs who are sensitive to pressure or have thick nails.

Some dogs do best with short, frequent sessions rather than one long trimming. You don’t have to do all four feet in one sitting. You don’t even have to do every nail on one paw at one time. Spreading it out over a few days is perfectly fine.

Bottom line

Part of every proper grooming session includes checking your dog’s nails. If the nails are too long, they can dig into the pads, causing pain, infection, and interfering with a proper gait, ultimately leading to long-term joint problems.

Nails should not touch the ground when your dog is standing still. You should also not be able to hear clicking sounds when your dog walks on a hard floor.

Make the nail-trimming sessions comfortable by using treats, moving slowly, and introducing the tools gradually.

References