The Best Dog Groomers in Philadelphia

You may know Philadelphia as the city of brotherly love, the birthplace of America, the home of the cheesesteak, or just “Philly.” Whatever you want to call it, it's an action-packed city with puppy residents who are bound to get a little gritty opens in a new tab now and then. Whether your pup’s been rolling in the lawn at Franklin Square or victoriously sweating their way to the top of the Rocky steps, there are plenty of nearby places offering a much-needed wash-up and grooming.

Below are some of the best dog groomers in Philly that will help your dog look their best — even if all the Super Bowl LVII parties are over (oof, too soon — sorry).

9th Street Dog Grooming

Known for their consistency from visit to visit, 9th Street Dog Grooming offers standard haircuts, specialty cuts, and a host of other services. Their ideal South Street-adjacent location, reasonable pricing, and rave reviews opens in a new tab make them the best all-around spot on our list. Their customers appreciate their patience with nervous pets and their friendly staff, but the way they thoughtfully accessorize their clients is what puts them on the map for us.

Canine Clippers

Located in the heart of the Philly neighborhood Manayunk, this mother-daughter team has been grooming the city’s pooches for over 20 years. Whether you’re coming in for your puppy’s first cut or are looking for a little extra love for your elderly dog, your pet will be in trusted hands at this family owned business.

A&B Quality Pet Styling Salon

Pet parents usually come to Ashley and Brittany telling them to “do whatever they want” and are not disappointed with the results. Whether it’s a Phillies-themed cut and color or a rainbow dye job, you can trust that your pup will come out of this dynamic duo’s shop looking sharp.

Doggie Style Pets

With about a dozen locations in the Greater Philadelphia area, Doggy Style Pets serves up personalized grooming experiences in a familiar fashion. We love that their salons often have well-curated retail offerings and knowledgeable staff. A rewards program and delivery service make them a go-to for the busy pet parent.

Groom & Board — Point Breeze

We scouted Groom & Board as a standout groomer for this list, but what makes them stand out is the fact that they have grooming and daycare. With two locations to choose from, your pup will feel right at home with the comfortable facilities Groom & Board has worked hard to curate. Their self-proclaimed overbearing pet-parent clients boast about the staff’s loving attention and above-satisfactory grooming.

No matter if you’ve got a maintenance pup or a short-haired scruff who just needs a little TLC from time to time, there’s a groomer on this list who’s perfect for you. And in an effort to make one last Philly reference, after a stop at their local groomer, your pet will be the (Liberty) bell of the ball. OK, that pun was admittedly painful — but you get it.