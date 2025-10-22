You may never look at your boyfriend (or your pup) the same again.

There are some things that you just hear so often — at parties, on the street, in the office, etc. — that you automatically believe them: Gum sits for years in your stomach after you swallow it; you can catch a cold from cold weather; men’s beards are dirtier than dogs.

As for that last one, I wouldn’t blame you for believing it outright, especially if you’ve been told there’s scientific evidence that proves it. One could argue that men don’t have the greatest reputation when it comes to hygiene, based simply on the fact that so many people readily believe they are dirtier than literal dogs. However, it’s not necessarily true.

Is there actually a study that found more bacteria in men’s beards than on dogs’ fur?

Technically, yes. In 2018, the scientific journal European Radiology opens in new tab published the findings of a study comparing the hygiene of dogs and humans. Researchers from Switzerland measured the bacterial load of of 18 men, ages 18 to 76, and 30 dogs of varying breeds, including Dachshunds, Border Collies, and German Shepherds. For the men, researchers collected samples from their beards, both on their face and neck, along with their saliva. For the dogs, they collected samples from their saliva and the fur between their shoulder blades, which the study authors describe as a “particularly unhygienic” area.

The results? All 18 men had what the researchers categorized as high microbial counts, while the same was true for only 23 of the 30 dogs. (The other seven dogs had moderate microbial counts.) Additionally, researchers found human-pathogenic microorganisms — which are bacteria known to be harmful to humans — more frequently in human beards (seven of 18) than in dogs’ fur (four out of 30).