Neurological issues in dogs can be hella scary for pet parents, especially when symptoms come out of nowhere. What does it mean if your dog suddenly has a seizure or can’t walk straight? Are behavior changes a sign of aging or a medical issue? Let’s talk about it.

Main takeaways Neurological issues in dogs can stem from problems in the brain, spinal cord, or nerves.

Neurological issues in dogs can cause changes in their behavior, movement, or physical abilities.

Common symptoms of neurological disease in dogs include seizures, difficulty walking, loss of coordination, and behavior changes.

Finding a diagnosis may require performing an MRI or a cerebrospinal tap, which may require a visit with a veterinary neurologist.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

What causes sudden neurological issues in a dog?

Any sudden shift in a dog’s behavior can be scary for dog parents. And I don’t mean a sporadic case of the zoomies — I mean a super abnormal, Why is my dog tripping over herself, walking into walls, and randomly barking? situation. Sudden changes in a dog’s behavior or physical abilities can be a sign of canine neurological disease.

Dogs with neurological issues have problems stemming from the brain, spinal cord, or nerves. Neurological diseases in dogs can be caused by infection, inflammation, congenital disease, degenerative disease, trauma, or cancer.

Related article Why is My Dog Shaking? Causes and Treatment A vet explains why the weather isn’t always to blame.

Signs of neurological issues in dogs

Signs of neurological issues in dogs can range from mild discomfort or a mild change in gait to sensory issues or grand mal seizures. Signs can appear suddenly or slowly develop over time. Either way, all neurological symptoms in dogs should be investigated by a veterinarian. Common signs include:

Seizures

Ataxia (unsteady gait)

Walking in circles

Dragging any limbs

Impaired vision

Head tilt

Rapid eye movement

Head pressing

Back or neck pain

Disorientation

Dull mentation

Different sized pupils

Nine common dog neurological issues

There are many different types of neurological disorders in dogs. Some cause subtle changes that dogs can adapt to or recover from, but others are life-threatening or completely debilitating.

While some conditions are more common in certain breeds, neurological problems can affect any dog. Here are some of the more common neurological issues in dogs.

Epilepsy

Dogs can have seizures for various reasons, including toxin exposure and low blood sugar. But a dog having multiple seizures over a long period of time with no known cause — that’s consistent with epilepsy. Dogs with epilepsy can have multiple seizures in a day or less than one seizure a year, and everything in between. Most dogs with epilepsy will start to have seizures between the ages of one and five years. Seizures can be either generalized or focal.

Generalized seizures (also called grand mal or tonic-clonic seizures) involve full-body convulsions in which a dog’s body becomes rigid with repeated muscle twitching. Symptoms of epilepsy in dogs with focal seizures include twitching in the face or a single limb. Dogs can also display behaviors that resemble chewing gum or biting at flies when having focal seizures.

Dog epilepsy is typically treated with medication. Many dogs have their seizures well controlled with daily oral medication and periodic blood work to make sure they’re tolerating the medication well.

Brain tumors

Brain tumors in dogs can originate from the brain tissue or spread from another part of the body. The most common types of brain tumors in dogs include meningiomas, gliomas, choroid plexus tumors, and pituitary adenomas. Meningiomas — tumors that arise from the thin layer of tissue that covers the brain — are the most common type of canine brain tumor, making up about 50 percent of diagnosed brain tumors. They occur more frequently in long-nosed (dolichocephalic) dogs.

Not every dog with a brain tumor will have signs, but symptoms will often develop if the tumor is putting pressure on the brain or interfering with the brain’s blood supply. Symptoms of brain tumors in dogs can include seizures (most common), wobbly walking, walking in circles, blindness, and uneven pupil sizes.

Treatment options can include surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Medications can also be prescribed to help control seizures or possibly reduce the size of a tumor.

Dog dementia

Whether we’re ready for it or not — dogs get old. Depending on the breed, dogs are considered senior citizens when they’re between six and 12 years of age. Part of the “slowing down” we expect with aging can include cognitive decline.

Canine cognitive dysfunction syndrome, or dog dementia, is a condition in senior dogs in which their brain becomes smaller and accumulates proteins like amyloid. Dementia in dogs causes some of the same brain changes seen in humans with Alzeheimer’s disease.

The acronyms DISHAA and DISHAL are often used to describe the behavioral changes observed in dogs with dementia. The acronyms stands for:

Disorientation

Interactions that are abnormal

Sleep/wake cycle disturbances

House soiling

Activity changes

Anxiety

Learning or memory issues

There’s no cure for dog dementia, but supportive care can help slow the rate of cognitive decline. Treatment usually entails a combination of diet change, dietary supplements, medications, and environmental enrichment.

Spinal disease in dogs

Spinal disease in dogs can severely impact mobility and sensation. Although there are many diseases that can affect the spinal cord, three of the most common spinal diseases in dogs are intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), fibrocartilaginous embolism (FCE), and degenerative myelopathy.

Intervertebral disc disease occurs when the soft, jelly-like interior of a disc becomes hard and protrudes, putting pressure on the spinal cord. Long-bodied dogs like Dachshunds are most commonly affected by IVDD. Fibrocartilaginous embolism occurs when a piece of disc blocks off the blood supply to part of the spinal cord. This is more common in large breed dogs. Degenerative myelopathy is similar to ALS in people and causes gradual muscle wasting and weakness.

Dogs with spinal disease will have trouble walking, and the onset can be sudden or gradual. They can be painful, have trouble standing, display wobbly walking, or weakness. Some dogs lose complete function and sensation in one or more limbs.

Treatment depends on the type of spinal disease a dog has, but options include surgery, medications, physical therapy, and nursing care. Unfortunately, there is no cure for degenerative myelopathy, and many dogs become severely disabled within one year of diagnosis.

Vestibular disease

A dog’s vestibular system consists of parts of the brain and inner ear and controls a dog’s sense of balance and where they are in space. Vestibular disease in dogs can be caused by inner ear infection, brain tumors, or be idiopathic (meaning of unknown cause). We commonly refer to idiopathic vestibular disease as “old dog vestibular disease” because it is a common issue in senior dogs. Symptoms of vestibular disease in dogs include wobbly walking, walking in circles, head tilt, and rapid eye movement.

Treatment for vestibular disease may require treatment for inner ear infection. If the cause is unknown, dogs benefit from supportive care like medication for motion sickness (the rapid eye movement can make them nauseous) and extra precautions to prevent falls and injury.

Cerebellar hypoplasia or degeneration

The cerebellum is the part of the brain that controls coordination and fine-motor movements. The cerebellum can be underdeveloped in young puppies or deteriorate in adult dogs. Puppies can be born with cerebellar hypoplasia (underdevelopment) if they are exposed to viral infections, like canine parvovirus, while in the womb. Cerebellar degeneration is presumed to be a genetic disease that causes the cerebellum to atrophy over time. It can occur in dogs of all ages.

Dogs with cerebellar disease can display wobbly walking, a stiff and exaggerated gait, a lack of coordination, and head and body tremors. These distinct movements, along with a medical history, are typically used to diagnose the disease in puppies. In adult dogs, genetic testing or imaging of the brain may be recommended.

There’s no cure or treatment for cerebellar diseases in dogs. Dog parents can take extra precautions to try to prevent falls and accidents to account for their dog’s lack of coordination.

Wobbler’s syndrome

Cervical spondylomyelopathy is a spinal disease that involves compression of the spinal cord in the neck region. This disease is nicknamed “wobbler’s syndrome” because of the wobbly gait that affected dogs tend to have. Wobbler’s syndrome tends to affect large breed dogs and is most common in Doberman Pinschers and Great Danes.

Symptoms of wobbler’s syndrome in dogs include neck pain, wobbly walking, dragging a front limb, or paralysis of a front limb. Treatment options include surgical repair, medications and exercise restriction.

Meningitis/encephalitis

Dogs can develop inflammation of the meninges (the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord) or inflammation of the brain itself. If one is inflamed, usually the other is too, a condition called meningoencephalitis.

Causes of meningoencephalitis in dogs include numerous infectious causes, like viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites, even algae. Non-infectious meningoencephalitis in dogs can develop from underlying auto-immune disease or no known cause. Symptoms include seizures, neck pain, dull mentation, difficulty walking, tremors, blindness, and fever.

Hydrocephalus

Hydrocephalus literally means “water on the brain.” This condition occurs when there is a build up of cerebrospinal fluid in the skull, putting pressure on the brain. It’s most commonly seen as a congenital disease in puppies, but it can occur in adult dogs as well.

Symptoms include seizures, pacing, walking in circles, learning delays, vision problems, and chronic lethargy. The learning deficits can make potty training very difficult in some puppies. The most obvious physical sign is the distinct dome-shaped head. Congenital hydrocephalus occurs most commonly in toy and small breed dogs like Chihuahuas, Boston Terriers, and Pugs.

Treatment for canine hydrocephalus is aimed at controlling the symptoms and reducing the amount of cerebrospinal fluid putting pressure on the brain. This can sometimes be achieved with medication or surgical intervention.

Related article Certain Flea and Tick Meds Can Cause Adverse Reaction in Pets, FDA Warns Some preventatives have been linked to neurological issues, like stumbling, seizures, and twitching in dogs and cats. Here’s what you need to know.

When to seek expert help

Any dog displaying neurological symptoms should be evaluated ASAP. If the dog is unknown to you or you’re unsure if the dog is vaccinated, steer clear and contact animal control. Don’t forget: rabies also causes neurological signs and you don’t want any part of that.

If you see signs in your normally healthy dog, get your pup to the vet. First, your vet will collect a medical history. It's important to inform your veterinary staff of any history of trauma or potential poison ingestion. Then, they’ll perform a physical exam and a neurological exam.

Initial diagnostics like blood work, urinalysis, and x-rays may clue your vet into what the problem is, but oftentimes much more specific testing is needed. This is where a veterinary specialist comes into play. A veterinary neurologist can perform an MRI and collect a sample of spinal fluid while your dog is under anesthesia. This allows them to look for lesions in the brain or spinal cord as well as the presence of organisms or abnormal cells in the fluid. A treatment plan can be determined based on exam and diagnostic findings.

Bottom line

Neurological issues in dogs may appear as changes in behavior, movement, or physical ability. They can be caused by trauma, infection, inflammation, genetic disease, or degenerative disease. Signs of neurological issues in dogs may not point to the exact cause, but they are a clue to head to the vet right away.

References