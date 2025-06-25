Your dog has been babying a previously ignored stuffed toy around the clock. Her mammary glands seem enlarged, and she’s licking them constantly. You take a closer look, and it seems like there’s milk coming out. Hold up, is she pregnant? Maybe she’s had absolutely zero opportunity to mate — so she can’t be pregnant, right?

She’s not pregnant, but her hormones don’t know that. False pregnancy, or pseudopregnancy, can be a confusing experience for dogs and their parents. Here’s what you need to know about false pregnancy in dogs, from signs and causes to treatment and prevention.

Get 20% off PrettyLitter, just for our kin Save on the litter with color-changing tech that helps you better care for your cat. Get Your Coupon

Main takeaways False pregnancy occurs when a non-pregnant dog develops physical and behavioral signs of pregnancy or the post-partum period.

Common signs of false pregnancy include enlarged mammary glands, lactation, and “mothering” inanimate objects.

Many cases resolve on their own within a few weeks.

Recovery can be supported by avoiding mammary stimulation and discouraging maternal behavior.

Spaying is the best long-term treatment and the best way to prevent false pregnancy in dogs.

What is false pregnancy in dogs?

False pregnancy in dogs is a condition in which a non-pregnant female dog shows physical and behavioral signs of being pregnant or post-partum. The condition goes by many names, including pseudopregnancy, pseudocyesis, phantom pregnancy, and nervous lactation.

Both spayed and intact dogs can develop false pregnancy, though it’s more common in intact females. False pregnancy can affect any breed at any age after puberty .

A dog’s estrous cycle

A dog’s estrous (or heat) cycle has four stages: proestrus, estrus, diestrus, and anestrus. Here’s a super quick review of each one and when false pregnancy happens:

Proestrus: Estrogen helps prepare a dog’s body for mating.

Estrus: Luteinizing hormone (LH) increases and triggers ovulation. A dog is fertile and ready to mate.

Diestrus: False pregnancy occurs during diestrus. Early in diestrus, progesterone increases, even if mating didn’t occur. Progesterone is the hormone that helps the body prepare for pregnancy. Late in diestrus, progesterone decreases, and prolactin increases. Prolactin is the hormone that stimulates many changes associated with pregnancy and nursing. A rapid shift in these hormones can lead to pseudopregnancy.

Anestrus: This is the “rest” period between cycles.

Related article How to Tell If Your Dog Is Pregnant And what to look for week by week.

Signs of false pregnancy in dogs

It can be a little alarming when your dog begins to act like she’s pregnant without actually being so. Pseudopregnancy can result in both physical and behavioral changes; some can be quite obvious, while others might take time to notice. Symptoms of false pregnancy in dogs include:

Enlarged mammary glands

Lactation

Discharge from mammary glands

Excessively licking mammary glands

Nesting behavior

“Mothering” inanimate objects (toys or clothing)

Aggressive behavior

Anxiety

Restlessness

Loss of appetite

Weight gain

Abdominal contractions

Lethargy

Causes of false pregnancy in dogs

False pregnancy is often related to hormonal changes in a dog's body, typically occurring after her heat cycle. The condition is thought to be related to a rapid decrease in progesterone and a rise in prolactin.

This fluctuation in hormone levels occurs naturally during a dog’s estrus cycle, usually about two months after she goes into heat. This change can also occur if a dog is spayed during diestrus, the phase of her cycle after going into heat. Note: this is not a reason to not spay your dog.

Though the exact causes of false pregnancy in dogs is not completely understood, there are some risk factors:

Being intact

Previous episodes of false pregnancy

Spaying during diestrus

How to diagnose false pregnancy in dogs

There’s not a single specific test used for the diagnosis of false pregnancy in dogs, so the condition is usually diagnosed using some combination of medical history, physical exam, lab work, and imaging.

If a dog that has no chance of being pregnant displays concerning signs, then false pregnancy is high on the list of possible causes. In these cases, a diagnosis may be made using a medical history and physical exam findings.

If previous mating is possible, a few additional steps are needed to distinguish between a dog’s false pregnancy versus real pregnancy . Imaging like X-rays or ultrasound may be used to search for puppies. Blood work can be used to help support a diagnosis or to rule out other issues. Your vet can also measure relaxin, a hormone produced by the placenta — it would be high in a dog that’s actually pregnant.

It’s important that any dog who is showing signs of pseudopregnancy be seen by their vet. Any changes in a dog’s mammary glands should be evaluated to rule out other issues like mastitis or mammary tumors .

Treatment options for false pregnancy in dogs

Typically, false pregnancy will resolve without treatment within two to three weeks. While false pregnancy often resolves on its own, there are a few ways you can help ease your dog’s symptoms. Natural treatments for false pregnancy in dogs include:

Avoiding mammary stimulation

In normal circumstances, when puppies nurse, they stimulate the release of prolactin, a hormone that stimulates even more milk production. Constant stimulation of the mammary glands can prolong the clinical signs of false pregnancy in dogs, so leaving the mammary glands alone is a must. E-collars and appropriately fitted t-shirts can stop dogs from licking or suckling on their mammary glands. Dog parents should avoid milking the mammary glands or applying cool or warm compresses.

Behavior modification

Maternal behavior should be discouraged by removing any objects that the dog has “adopted.” Minimize the stress of this by replacing their mothering activities with other tasks like food puzzles to serve as a distraction.

Medical intervention may be recommended in cases in which dogs are experiencing symptoms like continuous lactation and severe behavior changes. Medical treatment for false pregnancy in dogs can involve:

Medication

Medications like prolactin inhibitors can lower a dog’s prolactin, the hormone that stimulates lactation and helps maintain pregnancy. This can help reduce a dog’s pseudopregnancy symptoms, but won’t prevent future episodes. Antibiotics may be needed if a dog also develops mastitis at the same time as a false pregnancy.

Surgery

Spay surgery is the best long-term treatment for canine false pregnancy — but the timing matters. A dog should be spayed during anestrus, when hormones are low. Anestrus is the “reset” phase of a dog’s estrous cycle and occurs about three months after a dog goes into heat. Performing spay surgery while a dog is experiencing clinical signs runs the risk of prolonging her symptoms.

How to prevent false pregnancy in dogs

The most effective way to prevent false pregnancy is through spaying your dog. Ideally, a puppy would be spayed before her first heat cycle, which happens around five to six months of age. If a dog has already gone into heat, a veterinarian can help determine the best time to have her spayed . If a dog is currently experiencing a false pregnancy, the spay should be postponed until after she has recovered.

Bottom line: False pregnancy in dogs

False pregnancy in dogs occurs when a non-pregnant dog exhibits symptoms similar to those of pregnancy or being post-partum, such as nesting, lactation, and maternal behavior. It typically resolves on its own, but in some cases, it may require veterinary intervention. Understanding the signs and knowing when to seek help can make a big difference in your dog's comfort and health.

References