routine care

I had to kiss a lot of frogs to find the perfect vet. Luckily, veterinarian Dr. Annette Louviere has some tips so you don’t have to, too.

Get thy cat to a vet, even if it’s a struggle to get them out the door.

Get those little chompers ready for the kitten tooth fairy.

health 4 Reasons You Should Break Up With Your Vet And how to let them down easy.

health When Can a Kitten Leave Their Mom? And why it’s important for their health to stay with her as long as possible.

health Pet Parents Left in a Panic After Nationwide Drops 100,000 Pet Insurance Policies The company is cancelling these plans due to “inflation in the cost of veterinary care.”

health How to Get a Cat to Drink Water Their desert-dwelling roots might resist hydration, but these tricks can help.

health Is Your Pet Better Off With You In The Exam Room at the Vet or Not? Veterinarians weigh in on whether you should accompany your pet in the exam room—or let them fly solo.

