Pet grooming? Not always glamorous. Get DIY nail-clipping tutorials, bath-time tricks, and celeb groomer tips to keep your pet looking (and feeling) good.

Grey Scottish fold cat takes a bath with his owner.

Pro tip: Take things step by step.

cat hair loss

If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.

Three eco-friendly pet grooming products displayed in a collage.

Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, certified-organic shampoos, and more.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Woman petting her long haired cat on the sofa.

Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.

Young Asian woman brushing her cat's teeth.

You have to keep those pearly whites clean. Here are some suggestions for toothpaste that will do the trick.

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)

A cat walking by a little box

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with multiple hitches.

A woman brushes a cat's hair.

Level up your grooming game.

Cat enjoying laying on girl's legs and being cuddled

Plus, expert advice on how to trim your cat’s nails at home.

Cat with a toothbrush

Vets explain how fish-flavored toothpastes and nifty finger brushes can prevent more than tooth fur.

Jess Rona with her dog, eye wipes in green packaging, grooming spray in clear bottle, half a coconut, and toothpaste for dogs in green tube

Because spa day can happen at home, too.

the colorful litter

At long last, a litter that’s for more than just scooping.

white and brown cat being brushed

Give them the day off from self-grooming.

Jess Rona laying on a green couch in a vintage style living room, playfully pinching the ear of a dog sitting beside her while another white dog sitting in front of her

No matter their star status, all of Rona’s clients are classified as “cozy bears.”


Portrait of siberian cat with green eyes by the window.

How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late).

