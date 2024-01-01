Emergencies & First Aid · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.

Woman giving her cat a pill.

And learn what alternatives might be better.

Woman holding cat at home.

And how to know if they have one.


Forrest fire.

Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Ginger adult cat sits in flowering summer garden on pavement.

It’s not always as simple as removing the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.

Australian shepherd panting with tongue out, walking ahead of owners.

As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.

grey and white cat with tongue sticking out

Here’s when you should worry.

Cat eating out of metal bowl

Sharing isn’t always caring. Keep your cat safe by keeping these human snack staples to yourself.

A fluffy cat sitting outside in the snow.

Be a good neighbor and learn to spot the signs of frostbite in your community cats.

Veterinary Ambulance of So Cal, run by Albert Sanchez.

Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

A woman in a bright yellow-orange sweater holding a striped kitten in one hand and a credit card in the other while using her laptop in front of her

When the bills rack up, these resources have your back.

A dog laying down looking sad.

You aren’t the only one getting way too high from edibles. A study published on 4/20 found an uptick in cannabis poisonings in pets.

Uncomfortable looking gray cat sitting on a window sill

Here are six good reasons to haul tail to the emergency room.

A woman in an orange cropped jacket walks her white dog toward a vet in a waiting room

What to expect from and how to make the most of a trip to the ER.

An orange cat holding its paw up

When it’s no big deal and when you should worry.

White-and-brown cat sitting on a side table by a lamp with their mouth open, gagging

It’s not always an emergency — but it could be.

More in Health

dental healthconditions & treatmentsgroomingholistic vet careroutine caresafetyskin issues & allergies