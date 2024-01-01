Much to their disappointment, taking care of your cat’s teeth is essential.
dental health
Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here's everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.
Oof, that is bad.
Why Does My Cat Drool?
Dogs rule, cats drool. Like, that’s normal, right?
The Best Cat Toothpaste
You have to keep those pearly whites clean. Here are some suggestions for toothpaste that will do the trick.
Vets explain how fish-flavored toothpastes and nifty finger brushes can prevent more than “tooth fur.”
How to spot and how to treat them.
How to spot, diagnose, and treat these lesions — cancerous or non-cancerous.
