The next time they try to kiss your face while you’re in corpse pose, let them.
holistic vet care
Check out the latest alternative pet care treatments, like massage techniques, herbal remedies, and other not-so-traditional therapies.
Communication is key, and pheromones are your cat’s version of DMs.
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
6 of the best pet CBD products on the market — if it’s the right choice for your pet.
If cats had their own TikTok trends, this would be one.
Gallant CEO Dr. Linda Black on how you can affordably give your dog a long and happy life, thanks to science.
Here’s how certain foods can balance your pet’s energy and even ease their allergies, according to Chinese medicine.
The founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care recommends therapeutic platters, healing pet foods, electromagnetic flea/tick preventatives, and more personalized pet care options.
A key number to remember here: 21.
Duuuude...where are the mosquitos?
Does Your Pet Need Therapy?
Dogs and cats can’t read self-help books, so a veterinary behaviorist explains how your pet may benefit from being in treatment.
6 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet.
Pets deserve some self care, too.
Whether or not you believe in crystal healing, Chani Ronez’s chic, customizable, and sustainable products are designed to help treat everything from separation anxiety to joint pain to GI issues.
Veterinary hospice and palliative care expert Dr. Shea Cox, DVM, on an alternative to euthanasia.