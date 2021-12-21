Safety · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping them warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff…like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

Cat sleeping at home in the sun.

Nearly 40 domestic cats have been infected with bird flu—two of which have never been outside.

Woman holds her small black dog on the airplane.

Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.

Woman and dog sitting outside.

August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

A woman tries to snuggle a reluctant cat

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.

Golden Doodle dog with Airtag collar.

The real question is: Should you?

Woman holding her cat in a sunflower field outside.

You’ve gotta love sunflower season—here’s why your cat can, too.

Woman giving her dog some water from a bowl outdoors.

Unpacking the research on whether PFAs pose a health risk to our besties.

Hot cat laying outside under a chair for shade.

They definitely seem to get a good workout with that feather toy they’re obsessed with.

a woman feeding her dog food in a bowl

And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Couple shopping with their dog in a store.

Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.

Forrest fire.

Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.

Gray cat in a yellow pet carrier

The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.

Woman snuggling her cat at home by a vase of daisies.

They’re cute in the garden, not so much for your cat. Here’s why.

Ginger adult cat sits in flowering summer garden on pavement.

It’s not always as simple as removing the stinger. Find out everything you need to know.

Dog with a food bowl

Five different pet foods have been contaminated.

More in Health

dental healthconditions & treatmentsEmergencies & First Aidgroomingholistic vet careroutine careskin issues & allergies