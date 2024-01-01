What about the other way around?
skin issues & allergies
Casual scratch? Weird paw lick? Seasonal allergies? Fleas? We’ll help you decipher all the pet skin issues.
Can Cats Sweat?
They definitely seem to get a good workout with that feather toy they’re obsessed with.
Is My Cat Going Bald?
If your Persian is looking more like a Sphynx, underlying health conditions could be to blame for your cat’s hair loss.
Don’t blame the cat...
Ever heard of “walking dandruff?” Yep, that’s what we said.
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from CBD to acupuncture. (Yep, you read that right.)
Integrative veterinarian Dr. Lindsey Wendt shares her favorite products to attack pesky pet allergies.
Fleas sound like villains of a horror movie, and that’s honestly not that far off.
Kitty sneezes can be alarming, but they’re not always cause for concern.
Does My Cat Have Zits?
Paging Dr. Pimple Popper, DVM. Until then, a vet has tips on how to treat your cat’s acne.
Dermatologist and star of Pop Goes the Vet Dr. Joya Griffin on the season’s often misunderstood phenomenon.
The star of National Geographic’s Pop Goes the Vet on the understated specialty, reality TV, and finding fun in the gross.
Especially while shelters are overcrowded, consider adopting a cat.
Co-founder Thomas Ling on his passion project-turned-side hustle-turned career.
How to prevent an ear infection (and treat one if it’s too late).