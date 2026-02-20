Are Sonic Scalers for Dogs Legit?

Social media ads have given us a lot of hype to chew on when it comes to doggie dental health.

It’s not hard to figure out why so many dog parents groan at the words “dental cleaning.” Even if you plan ahead with insurance or savings plans, vet bills are never fun, and a significant portion of pet parents feel the pinch whenever they get the invoice. Like any procedure that involves anesthesia, dental cleanings can be costly, and depending on what your vet finds while your pet is under, the costs can vary based on the number of extractions. The only thing worse than a high price tag is an unpredictable one.

My Instagram feed seems to have heard my whining, because lately, it’s been full of videos advertising electric cleaners that can be used at home. Supposedly, these products can safely and effortlessly chip the tartar off my dogs’ teeth without anesthesia or even a vet visit, all for under $100. Naturally, I was curious. But as a devout cynic, I was also skeptical.

If fixing doggie dental disease is really that easy, how has no one thought of this before? And how am I supposed to get my dogs, who will barely let me brush their teeth opens in new tab with a little finger brush, to let me root around in their mouths with an even bigger tool that requires a battery? Naturally, all three veterinary experts who spoke with me piece had thoughts. Spoiler alert: None of them were fans.

Why is dental health important for dogs?

“Dog breath” is one of those popular phrases that speak for themselves. Unfortunately, it’s also normalized the idea that all dogs have smelly mouths and rotten teeth — conditions that, in reality, can carry serious health consequences.

“The consequences of poor dental health go way beyond bad breath,” says Dr. Daniel T. Carmichael a veterinarian with Veterinary Medical Center of Long Island and a diplomate of the American Veterinary Dental College (AVDC). “Periodontal infection can lead to serious health concerns ranging from tooth loss to organ failure.”

Dental problems are the most common health problem dogs face, Dr. Carmichael says, and periodontal disease, caused by plaque bacteria on the tooth surface, is right at the top of the list. As much as many of us might dread trying to care for our pups’ chompers at home, the goal is to slow the accumulation of plaque and tartar and prevent bigger problems down the line.

“Plaque bacteria can colonize a clean tooth in a period of 24 to 36 hours,” Dr. Carmichael says. In other words, it takes just a few days for risky bacteria to start crawling all over your pet’s teeth after a professional cleaning. Ugh.

Home-stock / Adobe Stock

Can I clean my dog’s teeth at home with an ultrasonic scaler?

Regular tooth brushing is a crucial step toward protecting your dog’s dental health, but these products go a step further. Unfortunately, of the three veterinarians consulted for this piece, not one recommended them.

“Not only are these tools ineffective, but they can also be unsafe if misused,” says Dr. Liza Cahn, veterinary consultant at Embrace Pet Insurance opens in new tab .

They don’t go deep enough.

Dental problems go beyond what we can see. As Dr. Carmichael points out, veterinarians do a lot more than scale your dog’s teeth when they put them under. They conduct a full oral exam, take dental X-rays, and then scale the teeth above and below the gumline before also polishing them. At-home tools can’t replicate that level of care, he says.

The American Veterinary Dental College (AVDC) also holds this position. The college recommends against opens in new tab anesthesia-free dental cleaning because, among other reasons, “the same level of ‘gross’ build up you see on your pet’s teeth is also thriving beneath their gumline, where you can’t see it or the damage it’s doing.”

In other words, these tools might seem like a money-saver in the short term, but they aren’t a substitute for professional care.

They can create “false security.”

Because the results from these tools can be superficial, Dr. Carmichael warns that they can create a sense of “false security” — a concern Dr. Cahn also echoes. As she sees it, the marketing for these tools can be “dangerous, as it suggests that these at-home gadgets can replace professional anesthetized dental cleanings, which they can’t.”

They can be dangerous.

When asked if these tools could be used as a complement to professional care — a way to wait longer between cleanings, if not an outright substitute — the vets were no more enthusiastic.

These types of tools were designed for professional use while pets lie completely still under anesthesia, and the pointy scaler tips can be dangerous when used on animals who are still awake. Whether your dog moves during a cleaning or must be restrained, there is great risk for stress and pain.

“There is a real risk of accidentally injuring the gums, tongue, or other soft tissues” when using these tools, Dr. Cahn says, “or causing pain and anxiety that makes the animal more resistant to any kind of oral care in the future.” And beyond enamel damage and oral trauma, Dr. Mark Verdino, senior vice president and chief of veterinary staff for North Shore Animal League opens in new tab , points out that there’s also the possibility of water aspiration when using a tool that sprays liquid without protecting your pet’s airway.

“We can’t even get owners to brush their dog’s teeth regularly, so this seems overkill,” Dr. Verdino says. “Even if used appropriately,” he says, these tools “would not be a replacement for appropriate dental care with a vet.”

Lumina / Stocksy

How can I support my dog’s dental health at home?

Sometimes, the tried-and-true solutions are the best options for a reason. If you want to protect your dog’s pearly whites, the old brush-and-paste routine is your best bet.

Start with a trip to the vet.

If your dog already has painful dental problems, Dr. Carmichael says brushing without prior intervention can cause added stress that makes your dog more reluctant toward home care in the future.

Unless your dog is very young or just had their teeth cleaned, check in with your vet before starting a new care plan — even just brushing. Your vet can check your dog’s teeth and treat any dental disease that could cause pain. On average, Dr. Carmichael says, dogs benefit from annual dental check-ins and cleanings starting at age three — “but each patient needs to have its dental program individualized.”

Brush regularly.

Once per week or even three days is not enough. At minimum, Dr. Cahn says, we should brush our dogs’ teeth four times per week — and ideally, it should happen every day.

“Once tartar is present,” Dr. Cahn says, “it can only be removed by a dental cleaning under anesthesia. It also irritates your pet’s gums, beginning the progression to gingivitis and periodontal disease.”

The basic steps are:

Grab a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride-free pet toothpaste, preferably endorsed by the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC). Place a little toothpaste on your finger, and let your dog sniff it. If your dog seems interested in the flavor or licks it off, use the toothpaste. If not, just use the brush. Focus on the outer surfaces of the teeth facing your dog’s cheeks, pointing the brush bristles toward the gumline and holding the brush at a 45-degree angle to the tooth surface. Move the brush in a circular motion, concentrating around the canines (your dog’s fangs) and the large teeth toward the back of the mouth. Spend about 30 seconds on each side of the mouth if possible.

Use only trusted tools.

When in doubt, look for the VOHC seal opens in new tab . That means the product’s manufacturer has submitted it to a series of tests, sent the Council a detailed report, and received their stamp of approval.

Although certain products and treats claim to support canine dental health, some can do more harm than good, Dr. Carmichael says. That includes antlers, nylon bones, cow hooves, and “real bones” that are “too hard and often are associated with slab fracture of the carnassial teeth in dogs,” he adds. Beware of tennis balls, too. Dr. Carmichael says those are apparently “notorious for causing attrition” — in other words, mechanical wearing of the tooth surface — and, therefore, “are also not recommended.”

Doggie dentistry might be daunting, but in just a couple minutes each day, you can break stereotypes, keep your dog’s breath fresh, and keep their teeth in treat-chomping shape for years to come.