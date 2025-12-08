Is Homemade Dog Toothpaste Safe for Dogs?

Whether you are an avid brusher of your pup’s teeth or are just starting to consider adding it to your routine, you may have wondered if homemade toothpaste could improve your brushing game. And while there are many recipes for homemade dog toothpaste to be found, you’ll want to carefully consider what you put in your dog’s mouth.

The good news is that even without any toothpaste at all, brushing your dog’s teeth regularly can make a huge difference in their oral health. Read on to learn more about dog toothpaste and everything you need to know.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Main takeaways Brushing your dog’s teeth is the most effective way to improve their oral health

Toothpaste is not necessary in order for brushing to be effective

Some toothpaste ingredients can be harmful if they are toxic and/or irritating to the mouth and throat. Because dogs cannot spit them out, they will swallow anything used for brushing and therefore only safe and edible ingredients may be used.

Do dogs need toothpaste?

No, dogs don’t actually need toothpaste. In fact, there are very few toothpastes for dogs that have been tested to confirm whether they actually reduce plaque or slow periodontal disease like gingivitis. Therefore, many toothpastes are not necessarily effective or necessary.

Research does support that brushing a dog’s teeth is highly effective at reducing plaque and slowing periodontal disease. This is mainly due to the mechanical action of brushing. This means that when you scrub the brush along your dog’s teeth and gums, that friction is what is making the biggest difference in their oral health. You can certainly brush your dog’s teeth without toothpaste of any kind and rest easy knowing you are still making an impact in your their dental hygiene.

Related article How to Brush Your Dog’s Teeth And other tips to make sure your dog’s teeth are as healthy as possible.

Risks of homemade toothpastes

Homemade toothpastes can be especially risky because they have not been studied in dogs to determine if they are safe, effective, and/or toxic. There are certainly ingredients that humans may use to brush their own teeth that would be dangerous to use in dogs. It should never be assumed that a toothpaste recipe intended for humans would also be OK for dogs.

Additionally, when we humans brush our teeth, we typically spit out the toothpaste and rinse out our mouths after brushing. You may have realized by now that most dogs don’t spit or gargle on cue, or at all for that matter, meaning that whatever ingredients are used to brush their teeth must also be safe for ingestion and contact with their mouth and throat.

Finally, homemade toothpastes typically do not contain preservatives or ingredients that make them shelf-stable for long periods of time, putting them at risk for contamination from bacteria, fungus, and other unwanted pathogens that could make your pup sick.

Ingredients to avoid

Many homemade toothpaste recipes will use a combination of an abrasive substance to polish the teeth, along with ingredients intended to freshen the breath and/or whiten the teeth. It is important to avoid any ingredient that could be harmful if swallowed or irritating to the sensitive tissues of the mouth and throat. This includes baking soda, salt, essential oils like wintergreen and peppermint, and the artificial sweetener xylitol , all of which can be toxic to dogs when ingested.

Additionally, many homemade toothpaste recipes recommend using a high-fat oil like coconut oil as the base. While coconut oil may be safe in small amounts for some dogs, high-fat foods can also cause digestive upset including vomiting, diarrhea, or more serious pancreatitis for some dogs.

What to look for in a commercial dog toothpaste

When evaluating a commercial toothpaste, it is important to look for evidence that the product has been tested for safety and efficacy. For example, the Veterinary Oral Health Council opens in new tab (VOHC) provides a system to review dental products. Their review requires products to meet certain standards including that they control plaque and tartar and that their ingredients do not cause any harm.

Products must undergo specific trials to meet these standards, and if they do, they earn the VOHC accepted seal. Looking for products that have this seal is a good way to ensure they have met the minimum standards for safety and efficacy. This is a voluntary review that companies may elect to do for their products, however, and many products never undergo any rigorous testing to prove their efficacy.

It is also important to look over the ingredients and flavor options available in dog toothpastes. Be sure there are no ingredients that are unsafe for ingestion and avoid ingredients you know your pup is allergic to. It may take some trial and error to find a toothpaste flavor that appeals to your dog so consider purchasing a few sample sizes to test out with your pup.

What makes brushing a dog’s teeth most effective?

The most effective tooth brushing for dogs is based on consistency and compliance. Daily brushing has the greatest impact on your dog’s oral health. In order to accomplish this, both you and your pup have to be willing participants. This means building it into your routine so you don’t forget and creating a dedicated time to brush your pup’s teeth each day.

Almost more importantly, it also means getting your pup to cooperate. Toothbrushing has to be a positive experience for your pup, otherwise they’ll run and hide when they see you coming with the brush. Some dogs may not like the sensation of the toothbrush at first, and this can also make it difficult to do a thorough job of brushing all of their teeth. In order to make it a positive experience and create a routine you both can stick with, it is important to start slowly and gradually and make it as enjoyable for your pup as possible.

How to brush your dog’s teeth

When you first attempt to brush your dog’s teeth , you’ll want to start by letting them sniff, taste, and gently bite the toothbrush and/or toothpaste before you even put it into their mouth. If they don’t like the taste of the toothpaste, you’ll want to skip it altogether and focus on introducing the toothbrush alone.

Some dogs may not be comfortable having the toothbrush in their mouth so you can entice them by putting something yummy on the toothbrush such as a little bit of peanut butter, canned dog food, or another soft treat. In some situations, you may need to start by using your finger first, and then gradually introducing the toothbrush over a number of sessions. The basic routine should include:

Step one

Allow your dog to sniff and lick the toothbrush and/or toothpaste. Reward your dog for each interaction and don’t force progress if your dog seems nervous or fearful. This may be as far as you get on the first few attempts at brushing your dog’s teeth and that’s ok. It is best to end the experience on a positive note and not force the next steps if your dog is giving off vibes that they aren’t sure about this. If you repeat the routine daily for just a few minutes each day, over time you will begin to see progress.

Step two

Use the toothbrush or your finger to make gentle contact with your dog’s teeth and gums. It is usually easiest to start with the upper canines as they are big teeth near the front of the mouth. If your dog tolerates you touching this area of their mouth, you can start to gently brush the tooth and gum line in a circular motion. Make sure to use lots of praise, treats, and other rewards to reassure your pup that this is fun.

Step three

As your dog gets more comfortable with the toothbrush and brushing sensation, you can gradually start to expand to brushing all of the teeth. Work your way around the mouth focusing on the outside surface of the teeth and the gumline where the teeth meet the gums. Always use gentle pressure to avoid causing pain or trauma to the mouth. If your dog has any existing dental problems or seems especially reactive to having certain areas of their mouth touched or brushed, be sure to consult a vet about the best ways to work with them.

How often should you brush your dog’s teeth?

Brushing daily is the goal to maximize the benefits of brushing and to acclimate your dog o this new routine. Your dog will adjust more quickly with lots of repetition and positive reinforcement . It may be easier to remember to brush your dog’s teeth when it is built into your daily schedule as well. While daily brushing provides the most benefits for dogs, even brushing a few times a week can make a difference and is worthwhile. Do your best to brush their teeth as often as you can.

Can brushing at home replace professional dental care?

No, brushing at home is not a replacement for professional dental care, but it can reduce how often your pup needs professional dental cleanings and more invasive procedures like tooth extractions. Over time, nearly all dogs will develop some degree of dental disease, even with routine brushing at home. Some dog breeds, especially small dogs , are more at risk for periodontal disease. Even with brushing, they may need frequent professional dental care.

Dogs who are intense chewers may also cause a lot of wear to their teeth over time and can develop chips or fractures of their teeth from chewing on hard materials. This also requires professional dental care despite routine brushing. Other dental problems cannot be fully determined during a routine physical exam, either. This is because a thorough oral exam involves probing all of the teeth and studying dental X-rays to look for problems under the gum line.

Therefore, professional dental care includes a much more thorough scope of care than brushing at home. The good news is that brushing at home is a form of preventative care that can keep your dog’s teeth and gums as healthy as possible for as long as possible. This means that they may not need professional dental care as frequently, and that when they do have a professional cleaning, it may be much less invasive and less expensive if their teeth are healthier .

Bottom line

Homemade dog toothpastes are unproven to provide any direct benefits to dogs’ oral health, and they can be harmful if they contain toxic ingredients that can make your pup sick. The good news is that brushing your dog’s teeth is extremely effective even without any toothpaste at all.

To be safe, consider brushing only with VOHC-approved dog dental products, or skip the toothpaste altogether and focus on brushing your pup’s teeth daily.

FAQs

How often should you brush your dog’s teeth?

Brushing your dog’s teeth once a day will maximize benefits for their oral health.

Is baking soda safe for dogs?

Baking soda is not safe for dogs. If they ingest enough of it, it can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and neurologic signs like tremors and seizures.

Is human toothpaste safe for dogs?

Human toothpastes are not considered safe for dogs. They are designed to be spit out after brushing and dogs are unable to do this so they ingest all of the ingredients in the toothpaste. Many ingredients in human toothpastes are toxic to dogs — including baking soda, xylitol, fluoride, and more.

What can I use instead of toothpaste for a dog?

You can effectively brush your dog’s teeth with a dry toothbrush and no toothpaste at all. If you need to entice your dog to cooperate, you can also put something tasty on the toothbrush like a thin layer of peanut butter, canned dog food, or another soft treat.

References