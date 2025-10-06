This New AI Tool Can Help Protect Your Dog’s Teeth

When you think of “artificial intelligence,” many different things may come to mind, depending on who you ask: deepfakes of Tom Cruise performing magic tricks opens in new tab , kids cheating in school opens in new tab , a future uprising of robot overlords… the list goes on. But one thing most people may not consider? Improving pet health. But new technology is developing that will make it easier for us to care for our dogs and cats — including Canine Dental Check, opens in new tab a product that helps pet parents monitor oral health concerns in their dogs.

The technology behind the tool

When the team behind Canine Dental Check set out to raise awareness about canine oral health, they quickly turned to the possibilities of AI. “It was clear that we need to create a computer vision model,” Nina Romanova, an AI product management leader with Mars Science & Diagnostics who oversaw the algorithm that powers Canine Dental Check, told Kinship.

The tool was intended to analyze not only teeth, but also gum inflammation. But training a computer to recognize these complexities isn’t easy, and the team had to start from the ground up, training the AI using over 53,000 images. “Our first model is confirming there is a dog in the image,” Romanova explains. Then, they had to be sure the model could distinguish different body parts. When that was accomplished, there was still a way to go before it could analyze individual teeth — so the team labeled each individual tooth and gum in 7,000 images of a dog’s mouth.

Eventually, after learning from tens of thousands of photos and labels, the technology was ready for launch. Now, using cutting edge AI technology, the dental scan technology can read each individual tooth and give you results within seconds.