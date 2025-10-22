Quiet Dog Breeds: 9 Low-Bark Dogs You’ll Want to Meet

My Cattle Dog / Collie mix, Willy, has a bark that can break glass in Alaska. Fortunately my neighbors aren’t in close proximity and while we hear each other’s dogs (we all have at least one) no one’s barking is a nuisance. At home, Willy’s sharp, startling bark doesn’t elicit calm energy but fortunately there are many quieter breeds who might not bark every time a car pulls in the driveway.

Main takeaways Some dogs were bred for work that required them to use their voices so they’re not instinctively quiet.

Consider your lifestyle in relation to a breed’s history and characteristics when choosing a dog.

Choosing a quiet breed can help reduce conflicts with roommates and neighbors.

Good socialization and desensitization can help reduce barking in any breed.

Excessive barking or not barking at all can be a sign of health issues if your dog isn’t eating, drinking and moving normally.



Factors influencing a dog’s quietness

Dr. Antje Joslin, a veterinarian consultant at Dogtopia opens in new tab , says a dog’s temperament will determine in part whether they are quiet or vocal. “Breed traits, genetics, training, socialization, environment and individual personality will all influence how vocal a dog may be,” she says. Historically, dogs were bred for different jobs, such as hunting, guarding, herding, or companionship — all requiring various levels of vocalization, Dr. Joslin explains. Age, health, and emotional wellbeing further affect vocalization. “Even within the ‘quiet’ breeds; individual vocalization can vary significantly,” Dr. Joslin says.