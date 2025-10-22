Quiet Dog Breeds: 9 Low-Bark Dogs You’ll Want to Meet
Factors Influencing a Dog’s Quietness Benefits of Owning a Quiet Dog 9 Most Popular Quiet Dog Breeds How to Train and Socialize a Dog For Quiet Behavior
My Cattle Dog / Collie mix, Willy, has a bark that can break glass in Alaska. Fortunately my neighbors aren’t in close proximity and while we hear each other’s dogs (we all have at least one) no one’s barking is a nuisance. At home, Willy’s sharp, startling bark doesn’t elicit calm energy but fortunately there are many quieter breeds who might not bark every time a car pulls in the driveway.
Factors influencing a dog’s quietness
Dr. Antje Joslin, a veterinarian consultant at Dogtopiaopens in new tab, says a dog’s temperament will determine in part whether they are quiet or vocal. “Breed traits, genetics, training, socialization, environment and individual personality will all influence how vocal a dog may be,” she says. Historically, dogs were bred for different jobs, such as hunting, guarding, herding, or companionship — all requiring various levels of vocalization, Dr. Joslin explains. Age, health, and emotional wellbeing further affect vocalization. “Even within the ‘quiet’ breeds; individual vocalization can vary significantly,” Dr. Joslin says.