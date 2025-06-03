Unpleasant as it may be, this is something you can’t ignore.

Out in the country, sound carries. So, when my neighbor’s little dog is outside and barking nonstop, the high-pitched noise is penetrating, even with several hundred feet of woods between us. This situation is very common and much worse for people in urban and suburban areas. Reddit threads abound with people venting about a neighbor’s barking dog. Most want to know their legal rights. The kindest express concern for the dog.

If you’re parenting a dog who barks incessantly, remedy the problem through the lens of your dog’s wellbeing and your neighbors’ right to peace and quiet. Be a responsible pet parent and a good neighbor. It’s generally legal for your dog to live outside as long as they have food, water, and shelter. In many cases, it is not legal for your dog to continually broadcast their presence.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice

Precise legal limits on barking generally align with local noise ordinances. Ben Michael, an attorney with Michael & Associates Criminal Defense Attorneys opens in new tab in Texas, advises pet parents to familiarize themselves with their city’s noise ordinances. Some limit the length of time a dog can bark. “Many places have some sort of regulations along the lines of dogs not being allowed to bark for longer than five minutes during nighttime hours and 10 minutes during daytime hours, but again, this can vary,” Michael says.

Main takeaways Be aware of local noise ordinances so you know how long your dog is allowed to bark.

Provide your dog with plenty of mental and physical stimulation to keep them from barking due to boredom and stress.

Train your dog not to bark with a “quiet” or “leave it” cue, or enlist help from a behaviorist.

If you’re a new pet parent, don’t wait for your neighbors to complain. Ask them to let you know if your dog’s barking bothers them, or install a dog monitor. Some cameras dispense treats to help with training.

If you’re dealing with a neighbor’s barking dog, approach the pet parent in a friendly, non-confrontational way to address the issue. If the barking persists, contact your local animal control department or officer before the police.

How much dog barking is too much, from a legal perspective?

Jessica Bober, owner of the Bober Law Group, P.A., opens in new tab in Tampa, Florida, says barking may be deemed a legal nuisance if it’s excessive, persistent, prolonged, and disturbs someone’s quiet enjoyment of their property. Like Michael, she advises researching your local noise ordinances.

“There are several factors that define barking as a nuisance, such as the time of day,” Bober, who specializes in real-estate law, says. “Barking occurring early in the morning or late at night is scrutinized more than in the middle of the day.”

General dog barking guidelines by state

Barely a dozen states have legal limits on how long a dog can bark. These include Hawaii, Delaware, Georgia, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. New York has among the strictest laws in the nation: It limits barking to 10 minutes during the day and five minutes at night.

For states that don’t legally limit barking, it’s important to know if local ordinances set time parameters, or if your city has specific channels for animal noise complaints. (Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department, for instance, has an animal noise complaint form opens in new tab .) In some states, ordinances vary from county to county. For instance, Florida’s Santa Rosa County Animal Services has detailed information about barking complaints opens in new tab that doesn’t mention time limits. Meanwhile, an ordinance in Florida’s Hillsborough County states that dogs cannot bark continuously for more than 20 minutes with less than 20 seconds of interruption between barks.

Here’s a more detailed, state-by-state breakdown.

Alabama declares it unlawful for a dog to bark continuously. Tuscaloosa defines “continuous barking” as that which occurs during the majority of any 10-minute period.

Alaska law varies. In Anchorage, dogs are considered a nuisance if they bark for more than five minutes continuously without a 60-second break.

Arizona laws vary according to local ordinances. Quartzsite, for instance, prohibits pet parents from allowing dogs to make excessive noise that disturbs the peace.

Arkansas laws vary, but in Little Rock, for instance, it’s illegal for a dog to bark after 6 p.m. Rogers’ city code states, “An owner is responsible for the prevention of excessive noises emanating from their premises and becoming a nuisance.”

California laws vary by location. In Laguna Beach, a dog is considered a nuisance if they bark continuously for 30 minutes or intermittently for 60 minutes within 24 hours. In Rancho Palos Verdes, continuous or extended barking that annoys neighbors is deemed a public nuisance and may result in misdemeanor charges.

Colorado states that a dog must bark continuously for 20 minutes before it’s considered a violation.

Connecticut law doesn’t specify how long a dog can bark, but prohibits the ownership of nuisance dogs. The first offense is an infraction. Subsequent offenses are Class D misdemeanors subject to fines, imprisonment, and the restraint or removal of the dog.

Delaware law sets a 15-minute time limit, or for intermittent barking, no more than 30 minutes. The first violation is a written warning. The second violation (occurring more than seven days after the first) is a $50 fine. The third violation is a $100 fine, and each subsequent violation is $150.

Florida barking laws vary by county.

Georgia limits barking statewide to 10 minutes.

Hawaii limits continuous barking to 10 minutes. Intermittent barking is allowed for up to 30 minutes.

Idaho barking ordinances vary by municipality.

Illinois laws vary by city. In Chicago, it’s unlawful for dogs to bark for more than 10 consecutive minutes or intermittently throughout a significant portion of the day.

Indiana has no statewide law, but city-by-city limits are typically 30 minutes during the day and 20 minutes at night.

Iowa has no state law on how long a dog can bark, but dogs are prohibited from disturbing the peace.

Kansas states that dogs are a nuisance if they bark excessively. Neighbors must testify under oath to the disturbance.

Kentucky laws vary by county. For instance, in Crittenden County, a dog who barks continuously for 15 minutes is considered a nuisance.

Louisiana has guidelines set by the state’s Animal Control Office, which declares that dogs cannot bark continuously for more than 10 minutes or 30 minutes intermittently. Each parish in the state has its own animal control office that sets local laws.

Maine barking laws vary widely by location. In York, dogs can bark for 10 minutes continuously and 30 minutes intermittently. In Farmington, dogs can bark continuously for up to one hour and intermittently for up to three hours.

Maryland has no legal barking limit but declares it unlawful for dogs to be a public nuisance.

Massachusetts law defines “nuisance dogs” as those who “disturb the peaceful enjoyment of a reasonable person.” The law allows neighbors to make formal complaints to the town’s board of selectmen (city council) about a dog who is a nuisance because of “excessive barking.”

Michigan has no legal limit on barking, but pet parents whose dogs bark excessively may receive fines of up to $100.

Minnesota law says that people concerned about a nuisance dog can make a complaint to a district court judge, who can issue a summons for the pet parent to appear in court.

Mississippi counties don’t have legal barking limits, but residents can file a complaint if a dog barks or howls nonstop.

Missouri laws vary by city and county. For instance, residents in the city of Columbia can file complaints for any excessive animal noise.

Montana has no statewide barking limit, but says residents can report dogs who disturb the peace.

Nebraska has no defined barking limit, but permits residents to file a complaint for excessive noise.

Nevada says pet parents whose dogs disturb the community’s peace to a “reasonable degree” can be held liable for noise complaints.

New Hampshire law declares a dog a nuisance if they bark for more than 30 minutes at any time of day or night, disturbing the peace and quiet of a neighborhood. Penalties are typically $25 for the first offense and $50 for the second offense within 12 months.

New Jersey law says dogs may bark for up to 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. and up to 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

New Mexico has no specified limit, but takes dog nuisance complaints seriously.

New York law limits barking to 10 minutes during the day and five minutes at night.

North Carolina has no specified legal barking time, but has declared that it’s unlawful to allow your pet to be a public nuisance.

North Dakota lets counties take action against pet parents whose dogs disturb the community.

Ohio has no statewide barking limit, but in Circleville, dogs barking for more than 10 minutes can be deemed a nuisance. Youngstown prohibits keeping dogs who emit unreasonably loud or disturbing noises that disturb the peace.

Oklahoma ordinances vary by municipality.

Oregon declares any dog who disturbs someone with “frequent or prolonged noises” to be a public nuisance.

Pennsylvania limits continuous barking in most parts of the state to 10 minutes and intermittent barking to 30 minutes.

Rhode Island barking ordinances vary by location. In Providence, it’s illegal for dogs to disturb a neighborhood’s peace. In Woonsocket, nonstop barking is limited to 15 minutes.

South Carolina has no specific state law, but local ordinances may apply.

South Dakota has no specific state law, but local ordinances may apply.

Tennessee law prohibits owning, keeping, or harboring a dog who “annoys or disturbs the peace and quiet of any neighborhood” by loud and frequent barking, whining, or howling.

Texas has no specific state law, but local ordinances may apply.

Utah has no specific state law, but local ordinances may apply.

Vermont has no specific state law, but local ordinances may apply.

Virginia lets counties set individual laws. Most limit the duration of barking to 10 minutes.

Washington law varies by county. Most areas do not allow dogs to bark for more than 10 minutes continuously.

West Virginia makes it unlawful to disturb the peace, quiet, and comfort of a neighborhood by keeping, harboring, or having custody of a dog who barks, howls, or makes noises that disturb the peace. Violations vary by local ordinance and can include warnings, fines, or other penalties depending on the severity of the disturbance.

Wisconsin has no specific state law, but local ordinances may apply.

Wyoming has no specific state law, but local ordinances may apply.

Related article How to Stop Your Dog From Barking The top five reasons dogs bark—and how to get them to relax a bit.

What can someone do to you if your dog barks too much?

Ideally, you’re on friendly terms with your neighbors, and they approach you for a conversation about your dog. But what if you’re away from home all day and your neighbors don’t know how to reach you? Or maybe they don’t want to talk to you at all. For various reasons, people may want to remain anonymous. They might also be advised to use an anti-bark device that emits ultrasonic sound to deter your dog’s barking. Or if you have a landlord or live in a homeowners association or a co-op, eviction could be a possibility, as well.

Most of the time, people complain to the local animal control department or dog officer. They can also rally other neighbors to file complaints or hire a lawyer to draft a demand letter backed by the facts of your local ordinance. “Very rarely do people actually get jailed for this, though that can happen,” Michael says. “What is more likely to happen is you might receive a fine.”

In many jurisdictions, fines increase with repeated violations. In extreme cases, you can be taken to court or your dog can be removed from you. “If the issue is not resolved, then it may escalate to a civil claim for nuisance in small claims court,” Bober says. “You could be ordered to pay monetary damages for items such as loss of full use of the property, sleep, or stress.”

Do dog barking legal complaints happen often?

Dog barking complaints are fairly common and have increased since the pandemic, when more people began working from home, Bober notes. Sally Grottini, a certified service and therapy dog trainer who lives in Minnesota, says law enforcement in her area receives frequent calls about barking dogs. “I know that if a dog barks more than 15 to 20 minutes — and it happens all the time — you can complain that it interferes with your ability to enjoy your property,” Grottini says. “It’s seen as any other noise event from neighbors when it’s ongoing.”

Grottini knows of dog wardens and police officers sitting in their cars and timing how long a dog barks. If the barking exceeds the time limit, the pet parent can be fined. “If it’s an ongoing nuisance, they can take the dog from you,” Grottini says.

The impact of extreme dog barking

Extreme dog barking can have serious health effects. In those Reddit threads about barking dogs, people are unsparing about the effects on their mental health, especially second- and third-shift workers who need to sleep during the day. People with misophonia or autism report particular difficulty with incessant barking and can become violent towards neighbors with barking dogs.

How to help your dog manage their barking

Monitor your dog’s behavior to understand what’s triggering them to bark. “Understand why the dog is barking, as it can have to do with the temperament of the dog,” Grottini explains.

Here is some advice to manage your dog’s barking.

Train your dog to respond to a “quiet” or “leave it” cue. Praise your dog and provide treats when your dog isn’t barking to reinforce quiet behavior. You might need to stage situations to make your dog bark so you can reward them when they follow the cue.

A tired dog is a quiet dog. Prioritize mental and physical exercise to keep them from barking due to boredom and stress. While you’re away from home, consider puzzle toys, interactive toys, and lick mats to keep them entertained. Hire a dog walker during long absences.

Manage your environment by covering windows to block activity that agitates your dog.

Divert your dog’s attention, and muffle outdoor sounds with music or a noise machine.

Don’t yell at your dog to stop barking. They interpret this as attention.

Reward your dog when they don’t bark at something that normally agitates them, like the mail carrier. This process, called counter-conditioning, creates a new association with the trigger.

Install a dog monitor to learn when your dog is barking. Some even have built-in alerts that let you know when your dog is barking and dispense treats to help with training.

Bark collars are controversial and should only be used with careful research and help from a trainer or behaviorist, especially if you have an anxious dog.

FAQs

Can you get in trouble legally if your dog barks too much?

Yes, you can be issued a warning or cited with a fine. In extreme cases, you can be taken to civil court, and your dog can be taken from you.

Can you call the cops if a neighbor’s dog won't stop barking?

If you can’t politely ask your neighbor to stop their dog from barking or communication has been unsuccessful, you should first contact animal control. If that’s not an option or you’re getting nowhere, you can call the non-emergency line for your local police department to report the nuisance, Bober says. “It is recommended to attempt to resolve the issue with the neighbor first, either through open communication or by hiring a local attorney to send a demand letter,” she says.

What’s the best way to report or notify someone if their dog is barking too much?

“The best way to approach your neighbor is by being as non-confrontational as possible,” Bober says. “Be polite and describe how the barking is impacting the use of your property.” Ascertain if the dog is ill or injured, suffering separation anxiety, or is extremely territorial.

Try suggesting behavior training or doggie daycare. “This will help determine if it’s a temporary or long-term issue,” Bober says. If the issue persists, she advises gathering evidence. “Keep a log of the dates, times, and duration of the barking. If possible, record the barking from inside your home or yard. If direct communication doesn’t work, then it’s best to have a local attorney send a demand letter outlining the issues and stating the legal remedies you may pursue if the issue is not fixed. If that does not work, then it is time to contact animal control and/or the local police. The last resort would then be to initiate a small claims lawsuit.”

Bottom line

As a pet parent, you have a responsibility to nurture your dog’s well-being, and your neighbors who are impacted by your dog’s behavior.

If your dog is barking excessively, your neighbor is complaining, and you can’t immediately remedy the situation, you need to take all measures to stop your dog from barking.

References