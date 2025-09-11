Why does your dog pull on their leash , no matter how hard you try to keep a uniform pace? While no two dogs are the same, you can always make one general assumption: Your pup thinks you’re too slow — much too slow. Not only are they naturally faster, they also have a much different sense of time (dog years is an imperfect term, but there’s more than a little truth to it).

Your dog wants to be where they’re going ASAP, and they’re either convinced you’re keeping them from something interesting, or overwhelmed by stimuli and trying to get away. So, they try to pick up your pace by means of a little tug. If you’ve got the wrong equipment, all that tugging could result in serious injury to your dog, from whiplash to tracheal trauma.

Luckily, there are some good general practices to help get your dog to stop pulling. One of them is to stop every time they pull. After much standing around, it’ll become clear to your pup that pulling on the leash ultimately slows things down even more. Dog trainer Robert Haussmann also reminds frustrated pet parents to always reward good leash behavior, so keep those treats on hand.

Perhaps the most important factor in discouraging your dog from pulling on the leash, however, is the leash itself. The right equipment will go a long way in keeping your dog comfortable as you work together to improve leash behavior.