Malamute vs Husky: Key Differences and Similarities, Explained
Both are excellent pups—just make sure you’re prepared to give them what they need.
In This Article:
Understanding the Malamute and Husky Breeds Main Differences Between the Two Breeds Main Similarities Between the Two Breeds Which Breed is the Best for You? Frequently Asked Questions
Alaskan Malamutes and Siberian Huskies have so many similarities that you may wonder why we are even discussing their differences. Although they are very much alike in their beautiful appearances, athleticism, and clever northern origins, they are suited for different lifestyles.
This guide will cover their similarities and differences so you can decide which one is best suited for you. You’ll also find some common care tips and a few FAQs.