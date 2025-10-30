Malamute vs Husky: Key Differences and Similarities, Explained · Kinship

Malamute vs Husky: Key Differences and Similarities, Explained

Both are excellent pups—just make sure you’re prepared to give them what they need.

by Marianne Eloise
October 30, 2025
husky( (left) and malamute (right)
Nicole Kandi / Adobe Stock; SuperStock / Adobe Stock

In This Article:

Understanding the Malamute and Husky Breeds Main Differences Between the Two Breeds Main Similarities Between the Two Breeds Which Breed is the Best for You? Frequently Asked Questions


Alaskan Malamutes and Siberian Huskies have so many similarities that you may wonder why we are even discussing their differences. Although they are very much alike in their beautiful appearances, athleticism, and clever northern origins, they are suited for different lifestyles.

This guide will cover their similarities and differences so you can decide which one is best suited for you. You’ll also find some common care tips and a few FAQs.

Main takeaways

  • Malamutes and Huskies have similarities and differences.

  • Malamutes represent power and endurance.

  • Huskies are social, energetic, and mischievous.

  • Both breeds need exercise and mental stimulation, and are affectionate.

