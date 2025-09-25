Dogs With Floppy Ears: 10 Adorable Breeds to Know

Some of the most iconic dogs of all time have great, big, floppy ears: Snoopy, Scooby Doo, Toy Story’s Slinky Dog. Maybe you’ve got your own floppy-eared dog sitting right next to you at home. Drooping ears aren’t just cute; they seem to add a ton to a dog’s personality, making them the special pet that they are.



If you’re looking for a dog with floppy ears, they’re actually found across all types of breeds. That means that, no matter what you’re looking for in terms of the dog’s personality or your lifestyle, you can find the perfect floppy-eared dog to suit you. Whether they’re a Dachshund, a Beagle, a Weimaraner or even a massive Great Dane, there’s a droopy dog just waiting to join your family.



Here, we dive into the most popular breeds of floppy-eared dogs, their unique personalities, and how to take care of them.

Main takeaways Floppy ears are found across all breed types, from huge Great Danes to tiny Dachshunds.

You will need to clean a dog’s floppy ears more often than other types of ears.

Many believe floppy-eared pups were bred that way to enhance their sense of smell.

Floppy ears have appeared as a result of domestication and are not found in the wild.

1. Basset Hound

Basset Hounds are one of the most iconic floppy-eared dogs. They take floppy to the extreme, with great big ears that seem to almost reach the floor. They were bred to hunt on foot, with a sense of smell that’s second only to the Bloodhound. These days, they mostly just make great pets. They are calm, loyal, and have a sweet temperament. Despite their lazy looks, they do still need regular exercise.

2. Cocker Spaniel

There are two types of Cocker Spaniel: the English Cocker Spaniel and the American Cocker Spaniel. Both types have the signature floppy ears. They’ve been around for a long time and were bred as gun dogs, but they are popular pets. They can be prone to skin and ear infections, so you need to make sure you keep on top of their grooming. All Spaniels tend to be sweet and happy family dogs with loyal personalities.