How Fast Can Dogs Run? Learn The Speeds of Different Dog Breeds

If you’ve ever watched your dog go full-speed off-leash after a squirrel at the park, then you know just how fast they can move. Bigger dogs, like Dalmatians and German Shepherds, seem to have infinite power in their long legs. Even dogs with relatively short legs, like Jack Russells and other Terriers, can build up lots of speed when they put their minds and bodies to it.

Watching a dog run can be pretty hypnotic, as long as you’re not too worried about trying to chase them. This video opens in new tab of three Border Collies running at full speed over the hills is mesmerizing, and it turns out that they can run up to 30 mph — that’s the speed limit in many small neighborhoods. We were also pretty impressed by this wiener opens in new tab doing their best on the racetrack.



After watching your dog run around, or running around with them, you might be wondering: Just how fast can they run? For some breeds, their size is misleading, and they have a lot more power than it might appear at first glance. We don’t really get the chance to test our dogs’ top speeds, but luckily, someone else has already done the research. Here, we dive into the fastest dog breeds and just how quick they are.

Average speed of dogs

Dogs’ top speeds vary so much, especially from breed to breed. Even for dogs who are technically the exact same breed, factors like size, age, and health can really impact how fast they can run. However, we do have some idea of the average speed of dogs. Overall, the average dog can run around 15 to 20 mph. For comparison, while a highly trained athlete could run that fast, the average fit and healthy human runner only reaches opens in new tab around five to eight mph.