I can’t believe that the dog, Jake, we saw at the adoption event is still available. He was the perfect gentleman. He was so sweet and was such a great size. I can’t stop thinking about him.

Main takeaways If you are worried that your dog will be jealous of a new pup, have them meet in a neutral location.

Take your time to advance things, building up to an actual greeting.

Ugh, but what about Daisy? She was here first. If I were ever going to bring another dog home, Daisy’s happiness would have to come first. Will Daisy would ever accept another dog in the house?�

Whenever I bring other dogs around Daisy, she always shoves them out of the way. She is known as the pushy dog at daycare and sometimes gets kicked out of her play group for her rude behavior. How in the world could I bring another dog home? I just know it would be a tricky situation.

This kind of thinking from a dog parent is normal. We know our dogs very well, and we know when to be concerned that they might get upset around a new pup. While “jealousy” isn’t exactly the word for it, it is the easiest one to use when naming this behavior. Here’s what else you need to know.

Can dogs get jealous?

At times, dogs seem to be displaying feelings similar to human feelings. Some examples would be spite or jealousy. Not all feelings dogs may display are the same as human emotions, but they do display behaviors that may seem similar. Jealousy is not typically a term coined in the dog world. Dogs do not feel jealous opens in a new tab like you or I would.

Taking your time and patience when introducing new dogs will help the transition go smoothly and help keep all animals and humans involved comfortable. Just keep in mind that not all dogs need to have dog friends. Some dogs will always be better off on their own and prefer independence, and that’s OK. Respecting your dog’s boundaries is the most important part of this puzzle.

How to introduce a new dog to current dog

Introducing dogs opens in a new tab is not something that should be taken lightly. Yes, there are certain dogs who are able to meet many different dogs of varying personalities and have a grand old time. But more or less, there may be tension during a first greeting. If you put planning and thought into dog introductions from the start, you can help the dogs who are meeting have the confidence they need for any new interaction.

Choose a neutral meeting spot.

The location of your meeting is a key to your success. Meeting in the jealous dog’s territory would be a poor place to go; that dog may feel as though their area is being infiltrated. Instead, take them to a neutral place neither dog has been before, like somewhere there is open ground where the dogs can have space. Try to avoid areas that are cramped and where the dogs may feel like they do not have anywhere to escape.

Let the dogs greet each other.

Before you let the dogs come close to meeting each other you want to set up a calm environment. Dogs meeting on a tight leash when amped up is a recipe for disaster. Remember: Taking it slow is extremely important for success, so patience is key. Head to the park, and allow one dog to get out of the car and take a short stroll where they can sniff and pee. This will get their scent in the area. Then have that dog return to the car. Next, have the jealous dog who was waiting get out and sniff the area.

This way, they are getting an idea of the scent of the new dog before an interaction. After that, you can both get out of the car and begin to walk. Don’t allow the dogs to meet each other on leash yet. Continue walking. You may need to keep up the pace to prevent the dogs from pulling towards each other. Keep marching ahead. You can allow the dogs to be parallel with enough distance between them so that they can’t meet in the middle. You can then walk back the same way you just went, but switch sides so the opposite dog can smell the other dog’s scent. You want to be sure to give the dogs a lot of room when switching sides or passing.

Keep the interaction brief.

As the dogs become more loose and less interested in each other, you can begin to move closer. Having your dogs on a leash but keeping it loose is very important. Using a longer leash can be helpful in this situation. The leash will allow everyone to stay safe if there are any incidents. When dogs greet each other appropriately, they show loose body language.

Dogs typically come in and move to sniff each other’s behind. If you notice your dog’s ears go back or their body get stiff or stand still it is best to diffuse the situation and separate the dogs right away. Keep the interaction brief and then take a break. Give them a break to sniff and interact with the environment before introducing them again.

What do you do if they fight?

Keeping the dogs on leash is important for this situation. The severity of the dog fight will determine how you break it up. If your dog is known for being aggressive, you should not introduce them to other dogs without the supervision of a trainer and the use of a muzzle opens in a new tab . If your dog has a tendency to get into fights, and you are aware of this, it’s your job as their parent to avoid this at all costs. It is your job to keep your dog safe and others around them safe.

If it is a small altercation, you may be able to call your dogs and separate them.

If something more serious happens, then you may need to use the leashes. You will want to pull up on the leash on the aggressive dog to cut off their airway. The dog will want air more than they want to bite, which will cause them to release. As soon as they are released, you should pull them away to separate them.

Keep them separate when you bring them home together.

It can be a good idea for dogs to ride in crates opens in a new tab when in the car. Not only does this keep them safe, it will also keep them separated. If you can not put them in crates it is a good idea for someone to ride in the back with the pups. The backseat of a car is very close proximity for dogs who just met especially because the jealous dog would most likely be familiar with the car they are going home in. Having someone sitting in the middle of the two dogs on their way home can help keep them at enough distance that they feel comfortable. If you don’t think your dog will be able to handle the car ride with another dog or you would like to take it slower, have someone drive the other pup home separately.

When bringing a new dog into your home, it is good for the dogs to go for a walk around for a bit before entering the space together. Do not bring a new dog into the home of a jealous dog when they are already in the house. Have both dogs walk in together. This will help the jealous dog feel less pressure that someone is coming into their space.

How do you keep things safe for the first few weeks?

The first few weeks may be a little rocky, but here are some tips to help it run as smoothly as possible.

If your dog is possessive opens in a new tab of balls, bones, or beds, it may be best to remove them and only allow them to have them under the supervision of pet parents. Possessions can be the main reason why dogs get into altercations. Even if your jealous dog has never had issues over items bringing a new dog into the home is stressful in itself so it may make your dog have some new feelings that weren’t always present.

Feeding time opens in a new tab is another big time for altercations. Start by feeding your dogs in separate rooms or on opposite sides of a gate. As a professional dog trainer, I keep my dog separate while eating at all times; it minimizes any risks and keeps everyone feeling secure.

Give each dog a separate time with their pet parents so they can each bond one-on-one..

Supervise playtime. If you notice it getting too rough have them take a break.

Teach a opens in a new tab “leave-it” cue.

How to deal with a jealous dog

If you notice your dog acting in a way you would call “jealous,” it’s best to work with a trainer to help your dog learn to be comfortable with your new addition. Some behaviors to look out for: air-snapping, shoving the other pup out of the way, growling, putting their ears back opens in a new tab , baring their teeth, and a making their body go stiff. Do not yell at or tell your dog to stop these behaviors. This will just cause them to cease giving warning signs before they go into more serious aggressive actions.

When to seek expert help

You will want to seek help at the first signs of a “jealous” dog. Intervening before a dog fight opens in a new tab happens will help the situation from escalating. Your trainer will be able to tell you if the dogs just need time to get use to each other or if they need more intervention, like management and separation, while working on training.

