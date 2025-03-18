Most Common Reasons Your Dog Is Licking Your Couch

Are they trying to tell you something with this odd behavior?

A lot happens on the couch, and all of it is interesting to your dog. Licking the couch is their way of “reading” what happened there. Dr. Antje Joslin of Dogtopia opens in a new tab says dogs lick the couch because they like how it smells and tastes opens in a new tab , they’re bored, or they’re trying to get your attention.

The couch is particularly interesting if you have children. No matter their age, kids like to eat on the couch, and will spill food on the couch. “Couches often have food crumbs, drink spills, or scents from people that attract dogs,” Joslin says.

Sometimes, however, licking the couch is a sign of a medical issue. “Licking can be a self-soothing behavior, similar to how some people bite their nails. It may help relieve anxiety or stress,” Joslin says.

Why do dogs lick furniture?

Licking is normal instinctive, exploratory behavior. The most obvious reason dogs lick floors and furniture is to pick up interesting things (aka edible items) left behind. But licking the couch veers into obsessive territory when normal deterrents such as exercise, food, toys, and play aren’t enough to distract your dog.

Most common reasons your dog is licking the couch

1. Boredom

If your dog doesn’t have much to do while you’re at work, and the couch and other furniture are sitting there, well…. Smith says, “Beyond medical causes, there are behavioral reasons for excessive licking. Boredom is a major factor opens in a new tab . Dogs develop a habit of licking simply because it provides mental stimulation.”

2. Stress or anxiety

Just like people develop nervous habits (such as hand-wringing and toe-tapping), anxiety and stress trigger compulsive nervous licking in dogs when they feel uneasy or overwhelmed.

3. Health issues

Dr. Marc Smith of Natchez Trace Veterinary Services opens in a new tab , says pain and discomfort opens in a new tab can also lead to localized licking. “Joint pain, injuries, and infections may cause dogs to focus their licking on a specific area in an attempt to soothe discomfort,” he says. Inflammation or non-obvious issues such as nausea, dental issues, or a neurological problem may trigger compulsive licking. Don’t be alarmed but do call the vet.

Dr. Lindsey Kaplan, veterinarian at the dog care company Woof opens in a new tab , says dogs will lick areas of their body that hurt. “Dry skin, fungal or bacterial infections, or hot spots can lead to excessive licking of the dog’s body or furniture,” Kaplan says.

4. Obsessive behavior

If you’ve heard of obsessive-compulsive disorder opens in a new tab (OCD) in people, then you know it occurs when normal behavior becomes repetitive with no obvious purpose or function, and disrupts daily activities. What may start as innocuous couch-licking can become obsessive behavior if it’s not addressed.

“Separation anxiety or stress may also cause your dog to lick surfaces like the couch, floors, or themselves as a coping mechanism,” Kaplan says. “If licking is directed at a single object like the couch, it could be a sign of a compulsive behavior disorder.”

5. There is food on the couch

This is an obvious one. My dog Lilac loves popcorn as much as I do, and during movie night will lurk around the couch, licking up stray kernels. Even after you’ve cleaned the couch, it may smell enough like food that your dog is tempted to see if you missed any salty crumbs.

6. The couch smells like you

Assuming you spend some of your non-working hours on the couch, it may smell strongly opens in a new tab of you. If your dog is left at home for long periods, they may gravitate to the couch to comfort themselves with your smell.

7. They like the texture of the couch

“If the couch smells like food or has a certain texture opens in a new tab , it might attract your dog to lick it,” Kaplan says. Nubby-textured couches or real leather sofas made of cowhide may taste and smell particularly good. Leather, faux or not, and microfiber can be easier to clean.

8. They are exploring

Dogs explore with their mouths and noses, so it makes sense that the couch and other furniture in their territory are ripe for exploration.

9. Scent-marking

Scent-marking opens in a new tab is when dogs use urine to leave a message. Dogs signal their readiness to mark by sniffing and turning parallel to their target. It’s not the same as house soiling, and similarly shouldn’t be punished. If you see your dog sniffing near the couch or detect signs of urine, block their access to the couch and other targets, and consult a veterinarian or behaviorist for advice about discouraging scent-marking in the home.

How do you get your dog to stop licking the couch?

First, Joslin says, clean food and residue with a pet-safe cleaner, and avoid eating or drinking on the couch (or other furniture) where your dog is licking. Like many other unwanted behaviors, licking can be deterred with a distraction. Try not to react when you see your dog licking because even a negative reaction is attention. Instead, firmly and gently redirect them. “Offer your pup chew toys, lick mats with peanut butter, or puzzle toys to keep them occupied,” Joslin says. “If your dog licks due to anxiety, try calming treats, pheromone diffusers, or a comfy dog bed as an alternative.”

Smith says another option is an anti-lick spray. “Anti-lick sprays for dogs are specially formulated with bitter-tasting ingredients that deter licking, chewing, or biting of affected areas,” he says. “These sprays create an unpleasant taste that discourages the behavior without harming the dog, helping to break the cycle of excessive licking that can lead to conditions like lick granuloma.” He cautions that while anti-lick sprays can be effective as a short-term deterrent, they work best when combined with treatment of the underlying cause, whether it’s medical, behavioral, or emotional.

Bottom line

If the behavior persists or becomes obsessive, it’s a good idea to check with your vet to rule out medical issues and address any underlying illness. This is particularly true if licking is accompanied by signs of anxiety such as destructive behavior, panting, and pacing. “It may indicate stress or separation anxiety,” Kaplan says.

FAQs

What do I do if my dog won’t stop licking the couch?

Excessive couch licking may be a symptom of an underlying issue. Try diverting your dog’s attention with an engaging toy, a puzzle feeder, or even a dog bed made of fabric similar to the couch. Investing in a slipcover for your couch is another option until the behavior is under control. If the issue persists, consult a veterinarian.

If my dog is licking the couch, will they destroy it?

If your dog licks the couch enough that the fabric is thinning, they may be able to access the stuffing more easily. Follow the strategies, above, to reduce licking.

Do dogs like to lick leather couches more than fabric couches?

Leather is made of cattle hide, and for that reason, may be more appealing to dogs, just like chew toys made of rawhide. The upside of leather is that it’s easier to wipe-off food residue. If you’re worried your dog will destroy your leather couch, consider moving it to a room your dog can’t access or investing in a slipcover.

Does compulsive licking mean my dog has Cushing’s disease?

Only a vet can diagnose Cushing’s disease. But obsessive licking can be a symptom of this endocrine-based disorder that causes overproduction of the stress hormone cortisol, particularly in older dogs.

Does my dog have OCD if they won’t stop licking the couch?

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is when normal behavior becomes repetitive and disrupts daily activities. In dogs, OCD can manifest in numerous behaviors such as tail-chasing, fence running, and yes, couch-licking. If you suspect OCD, visit your vet for a diagnosis and treatment.

