Because the corner of the couch really does look better without a recurring pee stain on it.

My dog, Willy, is a serious marker. He officiously patrols his territory and marks the same trees, bushes, and boulders most days. In the woods, he and his littermate Lilac mark on top of each other’s marks in an amusing game of one-upmanship.

Fortunately, Willy doesn’t have to be very polite about where he marks, because he’s surrounded by woods. I only discourage him from lifting a leg on my flower pots. He doesn’t mark in the house, but many dogs do — and many more live in areas where it’s not polite to lift their leg on the neighbor’s bushes. Un-neutered males are the biggest offenders, but spayed females (Lilac) and neutered males (Willy) mark as well.

Reversing this behavior often requires removing frequently marked objects, limiting your dog’s freedom to mark, and thoroughly cleaning marked spots to eliminate the smell of urine that encourages further marking. Watching your dog for signs they’re about to mark and discouraging them is another strategy to (ahem) curb this often unwanted behavior.

What is marking?

It turns out that marking is a form of canine communication, like graffiti on a bathroom wall that declares, “Willy was here.” Dog pee contains pheromones, or chemical messages, that convey stats like gender, age, health, and reproductive status. Alicia Collins, founder-CEO at K9 Activity Club & Lodge opens in a new tab , explains that marking is when dogs, both male and female, pee on things to communicate — rather than to relieve a full bladder. “All canine species, wild and domesticated, mark to convey information about identity, reproductive status, boundaries, and claimed territory,” Collins says.

Why do dogs mark territory?

Dogs mark territory mainly as a way to announce their presence and plant their flag. In polite terms, it’s like a canine calling card. Brett Reynolds, director of dog care for The Dog Stop opens in a new tab and a certified fear-free animal trainer, says that a dog may also mark due to the arrival of new family members, the presence of another dog, and reproductive readiness.

New family members

When my son came home from the hospital 17 years ago, my first dog, Grendel, became very anxious and territorial. She didn’t begin marking in the house, but it wouldn’t have surprised me. Collins and Reynolds agree that a new baby or family member can lead to territorial marking. “Disturbances and disruptions to a familiar routine can result in behavioral marking,” Reynolds says.

Stress

Stress and separation anxiety can increase marking. Sally Grottini opens in a new tab , an American Kennel Club evaluator/trainer and assistance/service dog trainer specializing in behavior, says urinating in the home, along with constant barking and whining, destructive behavior, defecation, and digging at the door are other signs of separation anxiety.

Medical issues

Collins says if your dog is urinating more than usual, they may have a urinary tract infection (UTI). This leads to increased urination that mimics marking. Females are more susceptible to UTIs so that’s one clue. “Consult your veterinarian if your dog’s elimination patterns are unusual or seem painful,” Reynolds says. Some medications will make a dog drink more water, which can lead to increased urination.

They aren’t spayed or neutered

Intact male dogs are most likely to mark. But Reynolds says altered (spayed or neutered) dogs also exhibit urine marking.

Signaling they are ready to mate

Think of marking as your dog’s dating app. It’s how they signal availability. “Other dogs can smell reproductive status,” Collins says.

There’s another dog outside

Since marking is the way a dog defines their territory, the presence of another dog can lead to increased marking. “Urine marking leaves a scent signature for other dogs in the area and can signal territorial boundaries,” Reynolds says.

How to stop dog marking

Most dogs are housetrained by the time they reach adolescence and sexual maturity, when they’re anywhere from six to 12 months old. Ideally, if you’ve housetrained them yourself, they’ve equated peeing in the house with marking in the house. If an adult rescue dog comes into your life, however, it’s possible they haven’t learned not to mark in the house opens in a new tab .

This is where careful observation of your dog’s body language comes in. Marking is preceded by sniffing, during which time (a few seconds or longer) dogs gather information. Then, in preparation to mark, they’ll turn their bodies parallel to the target and lift their leg. The time to intervene with a firm verbal command is during the sniffing stage.

“If you notice your dog marking, or better yet, sniffing surfaces preparatory to marking, you should interrupt and hurry them outside,” Reynolds says.

Neuter or spay your dogs

Collins says spaying and neutering frequently reduce the desire to mark. But Reynolds adds that if marking is an established behavior pattern, removing sex hormones may not change the habit.

Clean the marks

Scent is a strong trigger for marking. Adult dogs who pee in the house opens in a new tab will return to the same spot if it’s not cleaned. “Clean the space with a specialized cleaner that will eliminate the smell,” Collins advises.

Re-associate the object or space

If, after cleaning, your dog returns to the spot and indicates they’re going to mark, move quickly to re-associate the act with something appealing like a treat, a toy, or a trip outside.

Block off or remove the marked items

Reynolds and Collins agree that restricting access to areas where your dog marks or removing marked items is a strategy to curb the behavior. Collins also advises using a leash to control where your dog can move around in the house.

Resolve conflicts with new family members

If you think your dog is marking because their territory is threatened by a new family member, try to create positive associations with that person. If the person is old enough, have them give the dog treats. “This can take time — and maybe help from a professional — so the dog understands their place in the family,” Collins says.

(Don’t) reassert yourself as “the leader of the pack”

Reynolds says adamantly that you should not punish your dog because you think you’re the pack leader and want to assert dominance. “The notion that humans must assert control to demonstrate their dominance is inaccurate and can be dangerous,” he says. “Punitive action causes additional stress and can increase marking behavior.”

Stop your dog in the act

Whether you’re inside or outside, watch your dog for the prelude to marking, and try to stop them in the act. Sniffing is a sure sign they’re thinking of marking, or they need to pee. If you can’t watch them inside, confine them to a crate or a small room where they’re less likely to mark. “Using a firm ‘no,’ and a time-out if needed, can help prevent the dog from marking in the moment and in the future,” Collins says.

Bottom line

Marking is a common behavior.

It is more common in male dogs, especially ones who haven’t been neutered.

To stop a dog from marking a spot, instead of punishing them, redirect the behavior, or stop them and move them to a different location.

FAQs

How can I stop my dog from marking?

Watch your dog for sniffing, during which time they’re gathering information, or “reading” any previous marks. This is the time to intervene with a firm verbal command and redirection. If they’re going to mark, they’ll turn their bodies parallel to the target and lift their leg.

Is it healthy for my dog to mark?

Marking is an instinct, so there should be times — maybe when your dog is off leash in a grassy or wooded area — when they can mark freely.

Should I ever punish my dog for peeing in the house?

No, that will damage your relationship with your dog and compromise the trust you need to train your dog not to mark.