Dental Health · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

dental health

Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here's everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.

Woman playing with her dog and his ball outside.

When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.

Woman cleaning her dog's teeth.
Outdoor shot of a woman holding her dog.

Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Woman carefully cleaning a dog in a bathtub.

Spa days can happen at home.

Close up of red headed woman holding a black dog's face showing his teeth

Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Heres how to prevent it.

Christian Siriano with a small yellow dog

The designer created new “houndstoothless” trenchcoats for a good cause.

Happy dog with teeth visible, blue sky background

NYC’s top veterinary dentist on bad breath, dental disease, and brushing your dog’s teeth...daily.

Young woman with her senior dog in the autumn park.

Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for.

Man leaning away from dog's face outside.

It might be a sign of a bigger issue.

Growth Charts

So, you have a new, tiny family member? Well, we’ll help you track their growth, keep an eye on their health, and even predict how not-so-tiny they’ll become. Just add their weight to start.

Start Charting
a pair of English cream retriever dogs wiggle around on their backs with big grins on their faces

Here are four common dental problems your pup might face and how to treat them.

A dog getting his face scrubbed with soap.

This pantry staple is about to become your new secret cleaning weapon.

Dog in the grass outside chewing on a bully stick

Two experts — a veterinary dentist and internist — rate the most popular dog bones.

A smiling man with short black hair sitting on the grass outside leaning on his Dalmatian dog who is also smiling showing clean teeth

The toothbrushes, dental wipes, and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling.

Photo of small terrier dog outside int he sun with mouth open, teeth and tongue visible

A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease.

A person holding a dogs mouth open showing its braces.

Braces are actually the most gentle way of dealing with your dogs malocclusion (aka a bad bite).

More in Health

conditions & treatmentsEmergencies & First Aidgroomingholistic vet careroutine caresafetyskin issues & allergies