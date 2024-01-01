When to see a vet and when you shouldn’t panic.
dental health
Wonder how often you really need to brush your pet’s teeth? Here's everything you need to know about caring for their pearly whites.
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get.
Spa days can happen at home.
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it.
The designer created new “houndstoothless” trenchcoats for a good cause.
NYC’s top veterinary dentist on bad breath, dental disease, and brushing your dog’s teeth...daily.
Your older dog is the love of your life. Here are some health issues to look out for.
It might be a sign of a bigger issue.
Here are four common dental problems your pup might face and how to treat them.
This pantry staple is about to become your new secret cleaning weapon.
Two experts — a veterinary dentist and internist — rate the most popular dog bones.
The toothbrushes, dental wipes, and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling.
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease.
Braces are actually the most gentle way of dealing with your dog’s malocclusion (aka a “bad bite”).