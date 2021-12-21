Safety · Kinship

health

safety

Get tips on pet-proofing your digs, keeping them warm (or cool) through the seasons, and avoiding all the toxic stuff…like toys, plants, and everything else they try to eat.

Dog sitting at home waiting for it's owner to come back.

Not that you want to be away from them anyway.

Portrait of a coyote standing on a red gravel path next to the street staring at the camera

Social media influencer Ashley Yi’s dog was killed by a coyote. Here are some tips for keeping your pup safe.

A woman checking her dog for ticks outside in a grassy field.

It is peak tick season, so we asked a veterinarian for tips on how to prevent this dreaded disease.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Woman squishing her dog's face outside.

They’re bright and pretty—just like your pup. But are they safe?

Woman holds her small black dog on the airplane.

Pre-flight cuddles are OK, but the carrier is safest for your pal the rest of the trip. Here’s why.

Woman and dog sitting outside.

August and September are the most active months for rabid bats. Here’s how to keep your pet safe.

Pretty young woman is sitting on window sill and using smartphone while her cute calm shiba inu dog is sitting near her enjoying view.

If you wouldn’t exercise outside with all that smoke, then your dog shouldn’t, either.

A woman tries to snuggle a reluctant cat

If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help.

Woman feeding her two dogs outside.

And other incredibly valid bowl-safety questions you’re probably asking.

Golden Doodle dog with Airtag collar.

The real question is: Should you?

Woman giving her dog some water from a bowl outdoors.

Unpacking the research on whether PFAs pose a health risk to our besties.

a woman feeding her dog food in a bowl

And the signs to look out for if you’re concerned.

Couple shopping with their dog in a store.

Find out how to buy truly cruelty-free products.

Forrest fire.

Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.

Gray cat in a yellow pet carrier

The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.

