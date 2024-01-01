Routine Care · Kinship

woman draped in an orange blanket holds a black-and-white puppy

It’s like What to Expect When You’re Expecting, except add four little paws to run around your house to the title.

Woman feeding her large white dog at home.

Experts weigh in on whether eating once or twice is better for health and longevity.

Woman talking to her vet while holding her small dachshund dog.

And how to let them down easy.

Woman drinking orange juice with her dog nearby.

Good ol’ H2O should still be their top choice, but find out which alternatives are safe.

Woman playing outside with her dog.

Plus, an option if you live in a household with dogs and kitties.

Cute brown Pitbull dog eating kibble from a bowl.

Per this study, American dogs are overweight—but you have to consider these factors.

Woman holds her dog's paw.

And alternatives you can use instead.

Owner and their dog outside in the summer.

Those perfect little toe beans need all the help they can get.

Man embracing his old black dog outside.

The company is cancelling these plans due to “inflation in the cost of veterinary care.”

A dog getting its head checked for ticks

Found a tick on your dog? A veterinarian breaks down everything you need to know. 

Woman holding her dog's paw at home.

And the risks you need to know.

Man and his pet at the vet's office.

Veterinarians weigh in on whether you should accompany your pet in the exam room—or let them fly solo.


Dalmatian dog at the vet.

Keep calm and get blood drawn.

Woman looking at pills for her dog at veterinary clinic.

No, you should not give your dog over-the-counter pain medication for humans.

Cute black and white 5-week-old Greyster puppy being held outdoors in man's hands in summer.

Read on to find out why spaying/neutering is so important, and what the right time is for your pup.

