A Guide to Gabapentin for Dogs: Which Conditions Is It Best For?

You may be surprised to learn that it helps dogs with a number of conditions.

Gabapentin was initially developed as an anticonvulsant for humans, but it is now widely used for canine patients as well. Gabapentin is valuable in treating seizures, pain, and anxiety in dogs. If your veterinarian has prescribed gabapentin for your dog, you may wonder how it works, how safe it is, and if there are alternatives to its usage. This guide is here to answer those questions and more.

Main takeaways Gabapentin changes the way messages are transmitted to the brain.

Veterinarians use gabapentin to help dogs with seizures.

Gabapentin is a safe medication for dogs to use for pain and anxiety.

There are alternatives to gabapentin for dogs, if needed.

What is gabapentin?

The food and drug administration (FDA) originally approved gabapentin for treating seizures and neuropathic pain in humans. Although not FDA-approved for animal use, it is frequently used off-label in veterinary medicine. Gabapentin changes how messages are transmitted to the brain, making it very helpful for conditions involving nerve pain or abnormal nerve activity. Gabapentin comes in different forms, including liquid solutions, tablets, and capsules. Depending on their size and needs, dogs commonly use the capsule or liquid version.

What is gabapentin used for in dogs?

Gabapentin is used for several different conditions in dogs. Most of these issues involve the nervous system or chronic pain. Below are the most common conditions for which gabapentin is used in dogs.

Seizures

If you’ve never had a dog who has seizures opens in a new tab , it may surprise you to learn that they can even suffer from the condition. However, it’s not uncommon, and they need medication for it just as people do. Gabapentin is not the first medication chosen to treat seizures — that would be phenobarbital or potassium bromide. However, it is a valuable adjunctive treatment (add-on) for epilepsy when the primary medication is not achieving complete control. It affects electrical activity in the brain, and it is particularly useful for dogs with side effects from other seizure medications.

Pain

Dogs who suffer from nerve pain, which is often chronic, can benefit from gabapentin. Nerve pain, as the name implies, is pain that results from nerve damage or dysfunction. Such conditions include:

NSAIDS (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) help with pain when the cause is inflammation. But sometimes, the origin of the pain isn’t inflammation — it’s nerve pain. In those cases, gabapentin is a good option since it alters nerve signaling pathways. It’s also good for dogs with kidney or liver problems who can’t take NSAIDS.

Anxiety

Another condition that gabapentin helps with is anxiety. opens in a new tab It is most useful for the type of anxiety called situational anxiety, such as that related to thunderstorms, fireworks, trips, and vet visits. It’s not a sedative but has calming properties that help dogs during these stressful times. Sometimes, if it’s not enough by itself, it is combined with other anti-anxiety meds such as trazodone.

Is gabapentin safe for dogs?

Most medications can be harmful if not used at the correct dosage and under veterinary supervision. Gabapentin is no exception. It is considered safe when a vet prescribes it at the proper dosage. Otherwise, there is potential for side effects, drug interactions, or overdose. Although it has a wide safety margin, overdoses can lead to incoordination, profound sedation, and even respiratory depression.

One note of caution: Avoid using human-formulated gabapentin liquid, which may contain xylitol, a sweetener that is toxic to dogs.

What are the typical gabapentin doses for dogs?

Gabapentin dosage varies significantly based on a dog's weight, the condition being treated, and individual sensitivity. However, common starting doses are as follows.

For pain: 5 to 10 mg/kg, every 8 to 12 hours

For seizures: 10 to 20 mg/kg, every 8 hours

For anxiety: 10 to 30 mg/kg, 1 to 2 hours before a stressful event

Doses may be adjusted over time to optimize results or minimize side effects. Your vet may also prescribe a tapering schedule if the drug needs to be discontinued. Gabapentin typically takes one to three hours to take effect, and the effects usually last 8 to 12 hours, depending on metabolism and the severity of a dog’s condition.

Again, the dosage of gabapentin must be decided by your veterinarian. Do not just follow the table above without vet supervision.

What are the most common side effects of gabapentin in dogs?

Gabapentin doesn’t usually have serious side effects, but some mild ones can occur. This is more likely to happen when the medication is first started or is increased.

Common side effects include the following.

Sedation or drowsiness is the most common side effect. Dogs may appear groggy or sluggish, particularly at the start of treatment.

Incoordination or wobbling generally occurs at higher doses, and only in some dogs.

Some dogs may have an increased appetite.

Diarrhea or gastrointestinal upset are less common side effects, but are possible.

Muscle control (weakness) in the hind legs may temporarily affect certain dogs, making it difficult to stand or walk normally.

These effects usually lessen as the dog’s system adjusts to the medication. If side effects persist or worsen, it’s important to contact your veterinarian.

What should you not mix with gabapentin?

When your dog is on another medication, even if it’s over-the-counter or an herbal supplement, it’s important to tell your vet. Serious interactions can occur when drugs are mixed. The following combinations are especially risky.

Opioids (like tramadol or buprenorphine): These may cause enhanced sedation.

CNS depressants (like trazodone or acepromazine): Additive effects may result in too much sedation or ataxia.

Antacids: These can interfere with gabapentin absorption, and the two drugs should be administered at least two hours apart.

Combining gabapentin with certain medications is often safe and effective — veterinarians frequently prescribe combinations deliberately — but it must be done with professional oversight.

What to do if you miss a dose of gabapentin?

It’s not uncommon to forget a dose of medication. If you miss a dose of gabapentin, and it’s not close to the next dosage, go ahead and administer the missed dose, especially if you’re giving it for seizures. If it’s close to the time of the next dosage, wait until then. Never double a dose to make up for the missed one.

Gabapentin alternatives for dogs

Other drugs may treat your dog’s condition as well as, or better than, gabapentin. Your vet may suggest alternatives such as the following.

Tramadol: A weak opioid sometimes used for pain, it is not as popular now due to limited efficacy in dogs.

NSAIDs: Carprofen or meloxicam are used for inflammation-based pain (arthritis, post-op pain).

Amitriptyline or fluoxetine: These are more in the anti-anxiety category.

CBD oil: This is anecdotally used for pain, anxiety, and seizures, though scientific data is limited.

Acupuncture and laser therapy: These may help dogs with chronic musculoskeletal pain or arthritis

Physical rehabilitation: This is helpful for dogs with chronic pain or post-operative recovery needs.

Each alternative has pros and cons, and gabapentin may be combined with many of them, depending on your dog’s health plan.

Bottom line

Gabapentin has become a very useful medication in the veterinary field. It helps dogs with seizures, chronic pain, and anxiety.

It should always be used under veterinary supervision to avoid interactions (always consult a vet before mixing meds) or overdoses.

Always consult your veterinarian before starting or adjusting any medication, including gabapentin.

FAQs

Can dogs take CBD and Gabapentin?

Yes, many veterinarians recommend using CBD opens in a new tab and gabapentin together, especially for dogs dealing with chronic pain or anxiety. The two may even have complementary effects. However, always use CBD products formulated specifically for pets, and consult your vet before combining them.

Is tramadol or gabapentin better for dogs in pain?

It depends on the type of pain. Gabapentin is more effective for nerve pain or chronic pain, while tramadol may help with acute pain. Many vets now prefer gabapentin over tramadol due to its consistent performance and fewer behavioral side effects.

Can you use gabapentin and trazodone together in dogs?

Yes, this combination can be used for treating anxiety or sedation before events such as thunderstorms or fireworks. Both drugs have sedative properties, so the dosage must be adjusted to avoid excessive sedation or motor impairment.

Can gabapentin cause hind leg weakness in dogs?

Yes, hind leg weakness or unsteady walking (ataxia) can occur, especially at higher doses or when treatment starts. This side effect often diminishes as your dog adjusts, but the dose may need to be lowered if it persists or worsens.

References

Federica Di Cesare, et al. “Gabapentin: Clinical Use and Pharmacokinetics in Dogs, Cats, and Horses.” Animals, vol. 13, no. 12, 20 June 2023, pp. 2045–2045, www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10295034 opens in a new tab . ‌

Kirby-Madden, Taylor, et al. “Effects of Gabapentin on the Treatment of Behavioral Disorders in Dogs: A Retrospective Evaluation.” Animals, vol. 14, no. 10, 14 May 2024, pp. 1462–1462, https://doi.org/10.3390/ani14101462 opens in a new tab .