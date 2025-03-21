How Many Nipples Does a Dog Have?

Dog parents have no doubt heard the well-rehearsed veterinary spiel about having any new lumps and bumps on their dog checked out as soon as possible. And for good reason: Lumps and bumps on your dog’s skin are no joke – they could mean something serious is brewing.

But this isn’t an article about skin maladies; it’s about your dog’s nipples. And those nipples can sometimes be mistaken for skin cancer by unsuspecting pet parents – especially on male dogs who, yes, also have nipples. So, let’s talk about your dog’s nipples, how many they have, and what else they can be mistaken for.

How many nipples does a dog typically have?

Dogs are their own creatures, so they’re allowed to have some variation. There’s no set number of nipples in the blueprint. Instead, what you’ll see is most dogs will have an average of six to 10 nipples. That doesn’t mean there can’t be more, less, or somewhere in between. There doesn’t even have to be an even number.

What dog nipples are supposed to look like

Chances are you may not even notice your pup’s nipples until you settle in for a good, long belly rub. They’re typically small enough that they don’t show through the hair, though some can be larger and more pronounced. You’ll likely feel a few small bumps in a line along each side of the abdomen’s midline. In most dogs, their nipples will be flesh-colored or pinkish.

Do male dogs have nipples?

There are a few ways that you can tell a female dog from a male dog, but nipples aren't one of them. Male dogs have nipples just like females do, and they’re located in the same area. However, male nipples tend to be smaller than female nipples, and they are completely nonfunctional.

Why do male dogs have nipples?

We all know that female dogs have nipples in order to feed their puppies should they ever have any, but male dogs are a different story. Evolution has become pretty efficient at weeding out what animals need and what they don’t, but it sort of dropped the ball when it came to nipples. If male dog nipples serve no purpose, what’s the point?

Well, when a puppy fetus is in full development mode, the nipples actually show up before the fetus’s genitals. So, nipples are present before either the penis in the male or the vagina. They just develop sooner and since they don’t cause any harm (usually) to a male dog, there seems to be no reason to do away with them.

Do male and female dogs have the same number of nipples?

Both male and female dogs have a varying number of nipples. Males don’t necessarily have fewer nipples just because they’re males. Instead, the number of nipples a dog has may depend on a few factors or, more likely, be a bit more random than that.

Factors that influence the number of nipples a dog has

The number of nipples that a dog has is sort of a crapshoot. There’s not too much rhyme or reason that goes into it, but there are some factors that may play a role. Let’s keep in mind that there isn’t a lot of scientific evidence out there about this; there are just some general observations.

Dog breed and size

No dog breed holds the crown for the most or the fewest number of nipples. In general, larger dogs tend to have more nipples, and smaller dogs have fewer. Given these dogs’ sizes, this makes sense, as the number of nipples may be more in proportion to a dog’s size.

Purebred vs. mixed breed

Because a dog’s breed doesn’t factor into their nipple numbers, their pure or mixed breed status doesn’t either. That being said, a larger dog may have more nipples than a smaller dog, so however their breed makeup affects their size may affect how many nipples they have.

Individuality

The number of nipples a dog has really comes down to the individual. Some just have more than others. Maybe genetics plays a role, though there hasn’t been a gene identified, or it could be that there are factors in play during development that have the most effect.

Why do dogs have so many nipples?

A nipple’s main job, on a dog or otherwise, is to feed offspring when a female is lactating. The more offspring that an animal has at a time, the more nipples they will need. Dogs have six to 10 nipples because they usually have litters of four to eight puppies at a time (sometimes many more!). Larger dogs tend to have more puppies per litter than smaller dogs, which may be the reason they also tend to have more nipples.

Facts about dog nipples

Dogs can have an odd number of nipples.

Most of the time, dog nipples come in pairs, but not always. Sometimes, during fetal development, one nipple’s mate might not fully develop, or a pup may have supernumerary nipples where they just happen to form an extra. This is fairly rare, but it can happen.

Keep an eye on changes in nipples.

For most male and spayed female dogs, you aren’t going to see a lot of change in their nipples over the years, but you’ll still want to keep a watchful eye on them. Check nipples for changes in size, shape, and color. If a nipple develops any lumpiness, swelling, or pain, check in with your veterinarian immediately, as these could indicate breast cancer opens in a new tab .

With intact female dogs, you may see a change in their nipple size during their heat cycle and with pregnancy. opens in a new tab

Is it a nipple, skin tag, or tick? How to tell the difference

Dog nipples can look like a lot of different things, especially if you’re not familiar with them. Skin tags , ticks, or other growths can all masquerade as nipples, so know the difference by locating other nipples on their belly. Nipples usually come in pairs in a symmetrical pattern, so if you notice a new lump, look for a matching one straight across on the other side of the belly.

Also, check the color, size, and texture and compare it to other known nipples. If you’re worried about ticks opens in a new tab , look for legs and movement or for a change in size. Feeding ticks will grow larger pretty rapidly, while a true nipple won’t.

Bottom line

Most dogs have between six and 10 nipples, though there may be more or less depending on the pup, and they are often in pairs spanning from the chest to the groin.

Dog nipples are typically small and flesh-colored.

If your dog shows any changes in their nipple size, color, shape, or sensation, contact your vet.

FAQs

How many nipples does a female dog have?

Female dogs have an average of six to 10 nipples, though having more or less may be completely normal.

Can dogs have an uneven number of nipples?

Most commonly dogs have an even number of nipples, but it is possible for them to have an odd number.

What if my dog has more puppies than nipples?

Most of the time, a mother dog and her puppies will work out a system that allows all puppies to eat – some just may have to wait their turn. However, you’ll want to monitor each puppy’s weight to make sure everyone is getting enough to eat and supplement any that need it when necessary.

How many nipples does a Rottweiler have?

Rottweilers tend to have eight to 10 nipples arranged in two rows along the underside of their abdomen.