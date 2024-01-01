What you need to know.
Emergencies & First Aid
Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.
Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.
From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.
Ask a Vet
Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.
As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.
Just in case.
And the risks you need to know.
It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.
Can Dogs Get Poison Ivy?
It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.
If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.
Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking pet.
Don’t freak out—here’s what to do.
A vet explains why the weather isn’t always to blame.
Certain symptoms could mean your dog is battling a potentially fatal condition called hemorrhagic gastroenteritis (HGE). Here’s everything you need to know.
Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.
When the bills rack up, these resources have your back.