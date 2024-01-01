Emergencies & First Aid · Kinship

Skip to main content

health

Emergencies & First Aid

Learn who to call for pet emergencies, how to know when a pet injury is an emergency, and other urgent care advice to help in a pinch.

Man petting his golden retriever dog outside.

What you need to know.

Forrest fire.

Wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.

Close up photo of Corgi dog staring up at a flying bee

From how to get the stinger out at home to when it’s time to go to the ER.

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.

Australian shepherd panting with tongue out, walking ahead of owners.

As scorching summer temperatures become the new normal, here’s how to help keep your pets cool and healthy.

uh-oh kit for dogs

Just in case.

Woman holding her dog's paw at home.

And the risks you need to know.

dog cuddling their pet parent on the couch

It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.

Man and dogs at sunset in nature.

It’s worth asking, especially ahead of all those hikes you’ll take together this summer.

Confused dog lying in a field a green

If you think your dog ate marijuana, here are the signs to look out for.

Get your fix of Kinship

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about Kinship, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

A dog with its eyes closed and mouth open sitting on a hardwood floor.

Learn about the causes and what to do for a choking pet.

bandaging dog's bleeding paw

Don’t freak out—here’s what to do.

shy dog frightened in the arms of the owner. this brown mixed-breed hound puppy has a sweet gaze. the female owner has a wool sweater

A vet explains why the weather isn’t always to blame.

Veterinarian examining a dog

Certain symptoms could mean your dog is battling a potentially fatal condition called hemorrhagic gastroenteritis (HGE). Here’s everything you need to know.

Veterinary Ambulance of So Cal, run by Albert Sanchez.

Albert Sanchez’s Veterinary Ambulance of Southern California brings pets to accessible emergency vet care when they need it—any time of day or night.

A woman in a bright yellow-orange sweater holding a striped kitten in one hand and a credit card in the other while using her laptop in front of her

When the bills rack up, these resources have your back.

More in Health

dental healthconditions & treatmentsgroomingholistic vet careroutine caresafetyskin issues & allergies