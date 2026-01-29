Dog Overdoses After Ingesting Cocaine off the Street During a Walk

What to do if your dog accidentally consumes drugs (it’s more common than you might think).

A Canadian woman is urging pet parents to be mindful of what their dogs consume on walks after her beloved Husky, Nilak, accidentally ingested cocaine. Startlingly, the situation isn’t as rare as it might seem; Nilak is far from the only dog to overdose on abandoned drugs in recent years.

Sara Bell of British Columbia was walking the two-year-old Nilak when he picked up a napkin off the ground and promptly swallowed it whole. “I wasn’t able to get it out of him,” Bell told CBC News. opens in new tab

She explained that she wasn’t initially concerned because Nilak had scavenged trash before — but when he began to act strangely, she rushed him to the vet. Tests found that the napkin had been full of cocaine. Luckily, after receiving fluids, Nilak made a full recovery.

Bell posted her story to Facebook and was shocked at how many other pet parents shared similar stories. “To have something like that happen. And have it happen in that many places, it makes you really scared to take them out for walks,” she told CBC.

It’s a danger that’s certainly not exclusive to Canada. Dr. Tracy Fisher, the president of the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, told CBC news that dogs accidentally ingesting drugs is a problem all across North America.

“It’s really almost everywhere where people are using illicit substances,” she said. Dr. Fisher urges pet parents who suspect their dogs have ingested drugs to get their pets to the veterinarian as soon as possible, especially if it could have been an opioid.

“If they arrive in the clinic alive, we have probably a very good chance of saving them because we’re able to administer, you know, the naloxone right away. We’re able to support breathing. We’re able to manage those things,” Dr. Fisher said.

Last October, a California dog named Tobie was hospitalized after ingesting meth during a regular park outing. Tobie’s mother Nancy (last name withheld) told ABC 7 opens in new tab that Tobie started behaving strangely when they returned home, refusing to come when called and twitching. Tests at the veterinarian revealed the drugs in Tobie’s system. Luckily, Tobie managed a full recovery.

“I was just shocked, but I know it came from [the park] because we went straight home ... we do it every day. It’s our usual pattern, so it just freaked me out,” said Nancy. “It’s just concerning, because we walk here all the time ... My vet said they could’ve just stepped in some powder and licked their paws. It doesn’t need to be a lot.”

Dr. Jake Johnson at North Carolina State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine published a paper last August opens in new tab about a toxicology case involving a sick Chihuahua whose urine tested positive for cocaine. In an interview opens in new tab with Frontiers, Dr. Johnson offered some tips to prevent dogs from consuming unknown substances.

“Dogs are natural scavengers and will investigate anything on the ground, so be vigilant during walks,” he explained. “Train your dog with ‘leave it’ and ‘drop it’ commands, which can be lifesaving if they encounter dangerous substances. If you suspect any exposure or feel as though your dog is not acting normally, it’s important to seek immediate veterinary attention — early intervention can be lifesaving.”

He also emphasized that pet parents should be honest with veterinarians about potential exposure to illicit substances. Fear of judgement often prevents pet parents from sharing full details, but that information could be critical in saving the life of the animal. “What matters most is getting your pet immediate help, not assigning blame,” he said.