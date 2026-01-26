A New Bill Would Allow Pets to Be Left in Cars with the Engine Running

In Washington state, it’s currently illegal to leave an unattended car with its engine running. But a newly proposed bill might make idling permissible — as long as there’s a pet inside the vehicle.

Senate Bill 5833 proposes a 30 minute exemption to no-idling law in cases of extreme temperature. This would allow drivers to keep a car’s air conditioning or heating on for any pets inside. The new bill requires vehicles to be locked with the brake effectively set.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Keith Wagoner. In addition to the state’s no-idling law, Washington also has law which states that pets cannot be left in cars if they could be harmed by extreme heat or cold. This new bill, Wagoner explained to Axios, opens in new tab is designed to bridge those two existing laws. “I just didn’t think that should be a conflict,” Wagoner said.

He told Axios that he was inspired by his four-year-old German Shepard, LaiLa, who frequently accompanies him in his car.

The American Kennel Club opens in new tab encourages Washington state residents to contact their local government representatives and urge them to support the bill. Police groups, however, are not too keen on the new legislation. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs says that the original no-idling rule was designed to deter car thefts and break-ins.

According to Axios, James McMahan, the policy director for the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, spoke at a public hearing on January 19. “[We] recognize that people love their pets,” McMahan said. “We also don’t want to see vehicles stolen or broken into.”

Last summer, Washington state passed a law granting immunity to those who break into locked vehicles when rescuing pets, kids, or vulnerable adults trapped in overheated cars. Like the new bill, this legislation caused concerns about an increase in car thefts and break-ins; however, car thefts decreased opens in new tab overall in the state in 2025.

Senate Bill 5833 still has a long journey ahead before it can be law. The legislation has been passed to the Rules Committee for a second reading. From there, it could move on to the Senate floor for a vote; it will then head to the state House, and finally to the governor.